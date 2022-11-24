ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ten Texas Cities With The Most Expensive Homes

If you won the lottery or have saved up for your dream home, then these Texas cities are worth considering!. As evidenced by our analytics, you love to read about expensive real estate because its fun to dream about moving into that dream mansion right? Well if you want to live your dream, be prepared for the "sticker shock" that comes with living in one of these 1-percenter areas.
Texas Education Agency Recommending Panic Alert System In All Schools

Safety of students in Texas Schools has been talking point for multiple reasons in the past few months. We've previously discussed the possibility of metal detectors being placed in schools. Now another proposition put forth by the Texas Education Agency aims to help protect children in the state. The plan...
Owning This Animal In Texas Is Totally Illegal

Texas is pretty cool about animals for the most part but some animals are either regulated or straight up forbidden as pets. If you want a dog or a cat, you're good to go in the Lone Star State. You can also have snakes, spiders, lizards, scorpions and other "creepy" critters. Depending on how your neighborhood is zoned, horses, donkeys and cows are cool too.
Gas Isn’t Free in Texas, But Tesla Charges Are This Thanksgiving

Elon Musk is giving something other than drama this weekend to Texas residents. Tesla is offering free super charging for Tesla owners this Thanksgiving weekend. Tesla's charging service can cost about $18 for an 80% charge, which can take you up to roughly 250 miles. The monthly charge costs are around $45/mo to get your Tesla battery to a 100% charge. Of course this depends on where you live, and a few other variables like how much and how far you drive it for example.
Never Fry Your Texas Turkey Like This – How To Be Much Safer

There is not much better eatin' on the planet than what we do right here in Texas on Thanksgiving. Friends and family as far as the eye can see, mouths watering cause they know soon it will be eating time and fried turkey is one of the best-tasting ways to prepare that giant bird for the family, but it's also the most dangerous way to prepare that bird.
Can A Child Under Age 18 Get Married Legally In Texas Without Parental Consent? The Answer May Surprise You!

I recently wrote an article about age requirements in Texas for children that quite honestly all parents should read and become educated about. You can read that one here. There seemed to be interest on this subject so I decided to write a follow-up article. I quickly realized as a mother of 3, I'm not as well-versed on the child laws in Texas as I probably should be.
Top 5 Reasons Texans Despise Black Friday Shopping

Thanksgiving is a time when families come together to celebrate family, love, and the season of giving. *Insert dramatic pause* And then comes BLACK FRIDAY and all that love is thrown out the door!. Ok, maybe I’m being a bit dramatic but if you’ve ever been shopping on Black Friday...
Yummy! Here Is A Texas Style Fruit Cake That Will Have You In Love

I know fruit cakes are not the most popular dessert around the holiday's Texas but it’s definitely the most spoken about when it comes to this peculiar taste. Growing up I was never a fan of fruitcake and would be lying if I said I was until my aunt made her famous Texas-style fruitcake that I had to share with all of Central Texas.
