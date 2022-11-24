ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You: Release dates for season 4 part 1 and 2 have been announced – and it’s sooner than you think

By Annabel Nugent
 4 days ago

The release date of You season four has been announced.

The Netflix hit series stars Gossip Girl actor Penn Badgley as silky-voiced stalker Joe Goldberg.

You ’s first season aired in September 2018. A second series followed in 2019, with a third airing in October 2021.

The much-anticipated fourth season will be released in two parts. The first part will be available to stream on Netflix on 9 February 2023 and part two will be released a month later on 9 March.

The third series left off with Badgley’s character Joe in Paris, with a new alias: Professor Jonathan Moore. It has since been confirmed, however, that the events of the next series will unfold in a different city: London.

On 1 April, the official account for You shared a photo from the set, accompanied by the caption: “Joe’s back for a bloody good time. If his book choice tells us anything… Our boy may not be in Paris anymore.”

All of the novels pictured in the photo are set in London.

Showrunner Sera Gamble confirmed the news with the same photos on Instagram with London tagged as the location.

Badgley will be joined by Tati Gabrielle who will reprise her role as Marianne, the librarian he stalked to Paris at the end of the third season.

Fresh Meat star Charlotte Ritchie will be playing the season’s “female lead”, according to Deadline .

