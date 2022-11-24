Read full article on original website
Related
financemagnates.com
BVNK Gains UK EMI License by Acquiring SPS
London-based BVNK, a cryptocurrency-based payment and banking platform, has secured an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license in the United Kingdom by acquiring the paytech firm, System Pay Services (SPS). With the EMI license, SPS offers e-money services, e-wallets and multi-currency accounts for merchants to make, receive and process payments. The...
financemagnates.com
B2C2 Expands Its Use of KX's Analytical Software
B2C2, a cryptocurrency liquidity provider owned by Japan's SBI Holdings, has expanded its partnership with KX, a provider of database and analytics engines, for more advanced trading analytics and offering expansion. According to the press release, B2C2 will use high-performance and real-time analytics solutions provided by KX, including KX Dashboards,...
financemagnates.com
AAAFx’s Journey to Recognition in the Forex Industry
Starting its journey in 2007, AAAFx has gone from strength to strength. Thanks to its unmatched service transparency, the broker has received some of the highest-ranking awards multiple times, securing an industry-leading position. AAAFx, the pioneering brokerage, specializes in CFD trading and offers excellent client services and trading expertise. It...
financemagnates.com
Finalto won Best B2B Liquidity Provider (Prime of Prime)
Finalto has been named Best B2B Liquidity Provider (Prime of Prime) at the Finance Magnates London Summit Awards 2022, on November 23rd. The Finance Magnates London Summit Awards mark the end of the FMLS22 and has a transparent voting system, with votes cast only by those working within the finance and fintech industry.
financemagnates.com
Exec Leaves Sinking AAX, Another Victim of the FTX Crisis
The crisis triggered by the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange is taking another grim toll. Two weeks after AAX cryptocurrency exchange halted the withdrawal of funds belonging to customers, Ben Caselin, the Deputy Director of Communications and Global Marketing, has decided to resign from his post. According to a...
Moscow is now the fourth largest offshore trading hub for the Chinese yuan, as sanctions spur Russia's dash to an alternative currency
Russia's central bank chief said the yuan's influx into the country's system typifies a "transformation of the currency composition of our economy."
financemagnates.com
Crypto Lender BlockFi Files for Bankrupty Protection in the US
BlockFi, a cryptocurrency lending firm founded in 2017, on Monday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New Jersey, United States. The proceeding also includes eight of the firm’s affiliates, BlockFi said in a statement issued on Monday, adding that its Bermuda subsidiary has also filed a petition before the Supreme Court of Bermuda for the appointment of joint provisional liquidators.
financemagnates.com
The Parts of Crypto That Work
It’s been a miserable year for crypto, hit by (or bringing upon itself), catastrophe after catastrophe, with the ultimate meltdown coming in the form of FTX’s collapse, which includes staggering levels of dishonesty, mismanagement, and what many observers would contend is blatant criminality. On top of all this,...
financemagnates.com
Naga, Squared Financials and Zenfinex: Executive Moves of the Week
Now tailing to the end of November, we are witnessing a huge drop in the number of executive moves in the forex, crypto and fintech industries. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week. NAGA Hires Eurotrader’s...
financemagnates.com
The Bahamas Will Not Share Information on FTX Probe: Attorney General
The FTX debacle shook the priorities of the Bahamian authorities. The country's attorney general, Ryan Pinder, has defeated the actions of the "nation of laws" against the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange. In a 23-minute pre-tapped speech released on YouTube, Pinder reiterated that the country would not share information on the ongoing...
financemagnates.com
Risk-on takes a hit as China protests spark unease
Yen jumps, yields slip as anti-lockdown protests in China dent sentiment. Oil slumps to one-year low amid rising concerns about Chinese demand. Stocks start the week in the red as NFP and other crucial data eyed. Growing protests in China rattle markets. Risk assets took a knock at the start...
Snap is ordering employees back to the office 4 days a week. CEO Evan Spiegel wants workers to sacrifice ‘individual convenience’ for ‘collective success’ in a policy called ‘default together’
“We’ve forgotten what we’ve lost—and what we could gain—by spending more time together,” wrote CEO Evan Spiegel.
Asian shares rise except Japan as markets eye China protests
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday as jitters over protests in China set off by growing public anger over COVID-19 restrictions subsided. U.S. futures edged higher. Oil prices rose more than $1 per barrel. Chinese shares rebounded after they were hit by sharp losses...
financemagnates.com
Canadian Crypto Exchange Coinsquare Confirms Data Breach
A Canadian cryptocurrency exchange , Coinsquare has become the latest victim of a security breach that has resulted in compromised users' personal details, the platform confirmed last weekend by sending an email to its customers. The exchange detailed that the breach exposed "customer names, email addresses, residential addresses, phone numbers,...
Technip Energies Awarded a Contract for Sustainable Aviation Fuels Production at TotalEnergies Grandpuits Zero-Crude Platform in France
Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) has been awarded a contract by TotalEnergies for the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) at Grandpuits platform in France. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005755/en/ ©TotalEnergies This contract covers the Engineering, Procurement services and Construction assistance (EPsCa) for the conversion of the Grandpuits refinery into a zero-crude platform oriented towards SAF.
Quinbrook Wins More National Grid Pathfinder Contracts
Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (“Quinbrook”), a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on the investment needed to deliver the energy transition, announced today the award of additional contracts by National Grid ESO, the electricity system operator of the UK, for two new synchronous condensers in Phase 3 of the Stability Pathfinder Programme (“Stability Pathfinder Phase 3”). National Grid’s Stability Pathfinder Programme commenced in 2019 1 and offers fully inflation-indexed revenue contracts supporting the construction of new infrastructure aimed at improving grid stability. Quinbrook’s new synchronous condensers will provide critical grid support services enabling the safe and stable addition of more renewable energy...
Comments / 0