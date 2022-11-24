2 Officers Indicted In Fatal Shooting Of 22-Year-Old Who Called 911

Photo: Getty Images

Two Colorado officers were indicted in relation to the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man who called 911 in June.

Former Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputies Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould were each included in an indictment delivered by a grand jury on Wednesday (November 23) in relation to the death of Christian Glass , 22, of Boulder, NBC News reports.

Buen was charged with second degree murder, official misconduct and reckless endangerment. Gould was charged with criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment.

Glass called 911 after his Honda Pilot got stuck in Silver Plume on June 11 and told a dispatcher that he had two knives, a hammer and a rubber mallet when asked if he had any weapons with him at the time.

Body camera footage appeared to show Glass holding a knife when he was shot five times after refusing to exit the vehicle nearly 70 minutes after officers arrived at the scene for what the department initially said was a "motor assist" report.

Attorneys representing Glass' family said the 22-year-old was an amateur geologist and used the knives, hammer and mallet he'd admitted to having with him as part of his hobby.

"The Sheriff reaffirms his commitment to make any necessary changes to try and prevent a terrible situation like this from happening in the future, increase public trust in the CCSO, and continue to look for every opportunity to improve," the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said in a statement in response to the indictment obtained by NBC News .