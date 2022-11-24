ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Runners, dogs gather for parade, Turkey Trot race

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren Kiwanis Club put on the 44th Annual Turkey Trot Race on Thursday.

The race at Kent State Trumbull Campus had a 2-mile and 5-mile event.

Matthews High School Key Club ran a new event, the Pilgrims and Pup-Kins Parade, where 11 dogs competed in a costume parade.

Top finishers from both events received plaques and some cash prizes.

There was a large turnout for this year’s event. President of Warren Kiwanis Club Donnie Fatobene says they are grateful for everyone who took part.

“I just really think it’s great to see the community come together for a good cause on a day where we are all so thankful for what we have,” Fatobene says. “It’s really great to be able to give back and I just want to wish everybody a happy Thanksgiving.”

Garrett says it’s been really encouraging to see the volume of participants grow to where they were before the pandemic.

