Police report details Cleveland Browns field incident

By Cris Belle
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police released new details on Thursday about an incident at Browns stadium that left the field damaged.

Police responded to FirstEnergy Stadium on Tuesday for a report that someone broke in late Monday at around 11:45 p.m., according to a police report.

The report said a security manager told police that he saw a person get out of a red vehicle then allegedly climb a fence and enter the stadium at the south west gate.

The security manager said he saw the person walk through the seating bowl area and through the dock area where he opened a box and took two scarves, the report said.

At one point, the person was seen getting into a silver Ford F-150 truck and allegedly driving it in circles in the grass on the field, causing damage to the field, the security manager reported.

The report said the person then drove the truck off the field, got out and left in an unknown direction.

Police say surveillance video shows a red vehicle but a license plate number isn’t visible.

Burglary, theft and vandalism are listed as the offenses in the report.

Stay with FOX 8 for more developments on the incident.

