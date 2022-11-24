ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Turkey Trot returns to Presque Isle

By DAVID BELMONDO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bcM1Z_0jMkKpfz00

It’s a tradition that’s been ongoing for years. The annual Turkey Trot took place Thursday morning at Presque Isle State Park.

“It’s a wonderful way to start Thanksgiving Day,” said Laurin Eckendorf, runner.

Thanksgiving Day brings many traditions, and for Laurin Eckendorf, the annual Turkey Trot is one of them.

“We get to celebrate the peninsula and be out here with all these people,” Eckendorf added.

Where to get a free Thanksgiving meal in Erie County?

Laurin was one of the hundreds of runners taking to the peninsula for this Thanksgiving run and has been doing this run for the past few years.

Destiny Motter also set aside her thanksgiving morning to join in on the run, and this year, she brought some of her family to join her.

“This is a tradition for me and I’ve coaxed some of my family to join me,” said Destiny Motter, runner.

After completing the 10K earlier, Motter and her family walked the 5K. She added that she loves the running atmosphere and the happiness it brings.

The inaugural trot took place 125 years ago in Buffalo, New York.

