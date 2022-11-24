Read full article on original website
'Love made me try to kill': York County man charged with attempted homicide
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man is facing attempted homicide charges after allegedly breaking in and strangling a woman. Frederick Entz IV, 39, from Hanover has been charged with attempted criminal homicide, burglary, strangulation, aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, according to online court documents.
Cumberland County police searching for road rage shooting suspect
ENOLA, Pa. — East Pennsboro Township Police are investigating a reported road rage shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on East Penn Drive at Magaro Road in Enola, within the area of Adam's Ricci Park. On Saturday, Nov. 26 at 2:30 a.m., the female victim's car was allegedly...
Two arrested in alleged Luzerne County Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested two people after separate thefts occurred at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 22 around 7:00 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart in Hazle Township for a report of theft. Investigators discovered that a 40-year-old woman from Benton altered […]
Police: Lancaster County man facing charges after trying to break into apartment with axe
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing charges of burglary and criminal mischief after police said he tried to break into an apartment in Oct. of 2022. Keron Shockley, 30, of Leola is accused of trying to break into an apartment on the first block of Washington Avenue in Ephrata just before noon on Oct. 29.
Franklin County police searching for missing Chambersburg man
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Franklin County police are searching for a missing Chambersburg man. On Nov. 27, the Chambersburg Police Department received a missing person report for Thomas Stoner, 61. The family member who contacted the police reported that Stoner had not been seen for several days, nor had...
Police searching for suspect in reported theft at York County Rutter's
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Springettsbury Township Police are investigating a reported theft at a Rutter's store. According to police, on Nov. 22 at 8:31 a.m., an unknown man entered the manager's office at the Rutter's located at 1450 Mt. Zion Road and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and coins.
1 dead, another injured in central Pa. shooting: police
One person died and another was hospitalized after an overnight shooting in Lancaster, city police said. Shots were fired around 1:11 a.m. Monday on the 100 block of South Prince Street, according to police. Two people with gunshot wounds were found at the scene and taken to a hospital, police...
Police identify man killed in central Pa. shooting
Police have identified a man who was killed in an early morning shooting Monday. 29-year-old Luis Sanchez, who lived in Lancaster County, was one of two people shot at 1:11 a.m. in the 100 block of South Prince Street, according to Lancaster Bureau of Police. The second person shot survived,...
State Police investigated 970 vehicle crashes and made 539 DUI arrests over 5-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police troopers investigated 970 vehicle crashes and made 539 arrests over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to data released Monday. There were two fatalities and 196 injuries involved in the crash investigations, according to State Police. Alcohol was a factor in 48 crashes, State...
Police investigating shooting outside Lancaster County restaurant
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — East Hempfield Township Police are investigating a shooting reported last week outside a restaurant. Police say at 3:44 a.m. on Nov. 24, officers responded to the reported shots fired after a disturbance in the parking lot of Soul Sensations. Officers found multiple shell casings but have not located any shooting victims.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 3:30 p.m.: The Lancaster County Coroner's Office identified the victim of Saturday's fatal crash. Brenda Lausch, 56, from Akron was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Lausch was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further examination. On Nov. 28, her...
Teen injured in Lancaster County shooting
AKRON BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – West Earl Township Police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized a teenager on Saturday. Police say the shooting happened around 4:16 p.m. on High Street where a 16-year-old male was injured. The teen was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for medical treatment and was reported to be in stable condition.
Police: Woman not able to breathe for 30 seconds as man strangles her
Millmont, Pa. — A female told police she was unable to breathe for approximately 30 seconds after a man strangled her at a Union County home. State police at Milton say Ronald W. Koonsman, 49, attempted to strangle the woman on Nov. 6 at a home in Lewis Township. Police responded to the call for a domestic disturbance shortly after 8:30 p.m. Trooper Joseph Yedlosky says Koonsman told them he...
Lancaster City shooting victim identified, second victim released from hospital
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting that occurred early Monday morning in Lancaster, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police. Officers responded to the 100 block of S. Prince Street around 1:10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, for a reported shooting, according to the police bureau. […]
Lancaster County police investigating shots fired at alleged 'private party' establishment
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County police are investigating a shooting in an eating establishment's parking lot. On Thursday, Nov. 24 at 3:44 a.m., police were dispatched to the parking lot of Soul Sensations, located at 3441 Columbia Avenue, for a report of shots fired, according to East Hempfield Township Police.
‘My daughter saved my life’ victim says at sentencing of man who stabbed her 3 times
A judge on Monday sentenced a Steelton man to two years in prison for stabbing a woman after an argument in front of her children last year. Edward Wright, Jr., 33, apologized for the February 2021 incident where he interrupted the woman’s movie night with her four children by stabbing her three times, said Amy Schwarzl, a senior deputy district attorney in Dauphin County.
17-year-old dead after Harrisburg shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police say a shooting in Harrisburg left a 17-year-old dead on Saturday evening. On Saturday, around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of North 3rd and Kelker Streets for shots fired. At the scene, police found a 17-year-old boy who had already succumbed to...
Details Released Following Homicide In Lancaster: Police
Two people have been shot and one person has died as a result in Lancaster on Monday, Nov. 28. Officers with the Lancaster Bureau of police were called to the 100 block of South Prince Street near the Prince of Subs Restaurant at 1:11 a.m., according to a release by the department around 9 a.m. that same day.
Man arraigned for fleeing from police
Muncy, Pa. — A man who fled from police earlier this fall was taken into custody on Tuesday. State police at Montoursville arrested Jordan M. Probst, 38, of Muncy, for aggravated assault and disorderly conduct charges filed on Sept. 6. Cpl. Daniel Kozak says police responded to a domestic disturbance call shortly after 4:30 p.m. at a mobile home park at 1980 Route 405 in Muncy Creek Township. Troopers made...
Thief stole lockbox containing cash, keys
Mill Hall, Pa. — A unknown man stole a lockbox from a truck stop and now police are asking for the public's help in finding him. The Travel Centers of America truck stop, 5600 Nittany Valley Drive, reported the theft last week, according to Trooper Ralston from Lamar State Police. The thief stole a lockbox from the business around 2 a.m. on Nov. 21. The lockbox contained cash and keys, police said. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Lamar barracks at 570-726-6000.
