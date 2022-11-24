ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

WBRE

Two arrested in alleged Luzerne County Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested two people after separate thefts occurred at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 22 around 7:00 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart in Hazle Township for a report of theft. Investigators discovered that a 40-year-old woman from Benton altered […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

1 dead, another injured in central Pa. shooting: police

One person died and another was hospitalized after an overnight shooting in Lancaster, city police said. Shots were fired around 1:11 a.m. Monday on the 100 block of South Prince Street, according to police. Two people with gunshot wounds were found at the scene and taken to a hospital, police...
abc27.com

Police investigating shooting outside Lancaster County restaurant

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — East Hempfield Township Police are investigating a shooting reported last week outside a restaurant. Police say at 3:44 a.m. on Nov. 24, officers responded to the reported shots fired after a disturbance in the parking lot of Soul Sensations. Officers found multiple shell casings but have not located any shooting victims.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Pedestrian struck, killed in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 3:30 p.m.: The Lancaster County Coroner's Office identified the victim of Saturday's fatal crash. Brenda Lausch, 56, from Akron was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Lausch was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further examination. On Nov. 28, her...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Teen injured in Lancaster County shooting

AKRON BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – West Earl Township Police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized a teenager on Saturday. Police say the shooting happened around 4:16 p.m. on High Street where a 16-year-old male was injured. The teen was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for medical treatment and was reported to be in stable condition.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Woman not able to breathe for 30 seconds as man strangles her

Millmont, Pa. — A female told police she was unable to breathe for approximately 30 seconds after a man strangled her at a Union County home. State police at Milton say Ronald W. Koonsman, 49, attempted to strangle the woman on Nov. 6 at a home in Lewis Township. Police responded to the call for a domestic disturbance shortly after 8:30 p.m. Trooper Joseph Yedlosky says Koonsman told them he...
UNION COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

‘My daughter saved my life’ victim says at sentencing of man who stabbed her 3 times

A judge on Monday sentenced a Steelton man to two years in prison for stabbing a woman after an argument in front of her children last year. Edward Wright, Jr., 33, apologized for the February 2021 incident where he interrupted the woman’s movie night with her four children by stabbing her three times, said Amy Schwarzl, a senior deputy district attorney in Dauphin County.
STEELTON, PA
FOX43.com

17-year-old dead after Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police say a shooting in Harrisburg left a 17-year-old dead on Saturday evening. On Saturday, around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of North 3rd and Kelker Streets for shots fired. At the scene, police found a 17-year-old boy who had already succumbed to...
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Details Released Following Homicide In Lancaster: Police

Two people have been shot and one person has died as a result in Lancaster on Monday, Nov. 28. Officers with the Lancaster Bureau of police were called to the 100 block of South Prince Street near the Prince of Subs Restaurant at 1:11 a.m., according to a release by the department around 9 a.m. that same day.
LANCASTER, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man arraigned for fleeing from police

Muncy, Pa. — A man who fled from police earlier this fall was taken into custody on Tuesday. State police at Montoursville arrested Jordan M. Probst, 38, of Muncy, for aggravated assault and disorderly conduct charges filed on Sept. 6. Cpl. Daniel Kozak says police responded to a domestic disturbance call shortly after 4:30 p.m. at a mobile home park at 1980 Route 405 in Muncy Creek Township. Troopers made...
MUNCY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Thief stole lockbox containing cash, keys

Mill Hall, Pa. — A unknown man stole a lockbox from a truck stop and now police are asking for the public's help in finding him. The Travel Centers of America truck stop, 5600 Nittany Valley Drive, reported the theft last week, according to Trooper Ralston from Lamar State Police. The thief stole a lockbox from the business around 2 a.m. on Nov. 21. The lockbox contained cash and keys, police said. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Lamar barracks at 570-726-6000.
LAMAR, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg local news

