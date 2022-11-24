LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing charges of burglary and criminal mischief after police said he tried to break into an apartment in Oct. of 2022. Keron Shockley, 30, of Leola is accused of trying to break into an apartment on the first block of Washington Avenue in Ephrata just before noon on Oct. 29.

