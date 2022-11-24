ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
abc27.com

Police investigating shooting outside Lancaster County restaurant

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — East Hempfield Township Police are investigating a shooting reported last week outside a restaurant. Police say at 3:44 a.m. on Nov. 24, officers responded to the reported shots fired after a disturbance in the parking lot of Soul Sensations. Officers found multiple shell casings but have not located any shooting victims.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Details Released Following Homicide In Lancaster: Police

Two people have been shot and one person has died as a result in Lancaster on Monday, Nov. 28. Officers with the Lancaster Bureau of police were called to the 100 block of South Prince Street near the Prince of Subs Restaurant at 1:11 a.m., according to a release by the department around 9 a.m. that same day.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Police investigating shooting death in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Update (6 p.m. Nov. 28): The victim has been identified as Luis Sanchez, 29, of Lancaster. Sanchez was a father of two sons, ages 4 and 12, with another son on the way, according to his mother, Amanda Brown. "I don’t know how I’m going to...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Hershey woman scammed out of more than $90,000: State Police

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Hershey lost more than $90,000 to a scam, according to the Pennsylvania State Police Harrisburg Patrol Unit. Troopers say on Nov. 8 the 71-year-old woman clicked a spam message in her PayPal account. She also called the phone number in the email and was told that PayPal would […]
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

‘My daughter saved my life’ victim says at sentencing of man who stabbed her 3 times

A judge on Monday sentenced a Steelton man to two years in prison for stabbing a woman after an argument in front of her children last year. Edward Wright, Jr., 33, apologized for the February 2021 incident where he interrupted the woman’s movie night with her four children by stabbing her three times, said Amy Schwarzl, a senior deputy district attorney in Dauphin County.
STEELTON, PA
Daily Voice

Teen Shot Dead Near Playground In Harrisburg

A 17-year-old boy was shot dead in Harrisburg on Saturday, Nov. 26, authorities say. Officers with the Harrisburg police were called to the area of North 3rd and Kelker Streets for a report of shots fired around 5:30 p.m., according to a release by the department. Upon arrival, the officers...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Pedestrian struck, killed in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 3:30 p.m.: The Lancaster County Coroner's Office identified the victim of Saturday's fatal crash. Brenda Lausch, 56, from Akron was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Lausch was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further examination. On Nov. 28, her...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Multiple unlocked vehicles entered in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The West Shore Regional Police Department is reminding residents to lock their cars after a series of reported break-ins. On Thanksgiving Day, officers took multiple reports of unlocked vehicles entered on Meadow Drive and Rupley Road in Wormleysburg. All the cars were left unlocked with...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy