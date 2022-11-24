Read full article on original website
Police searching for suspect in reported theft at York County Rutter's
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Springettsbury Township Police are investigating a reported theft at a Rutter's store. According to police, on Nov. 22 at 8:31 a.m., an unknown man entered the manager's office at the Rutter's located at 1450 Mt. Zion Road and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and coins.
Cumberland County police searching for road rage shooting suspect
ENOLA, Pa. — East Pennsboro Township Police are investigating a reported road rage shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on East Penn Drive at Magaro Road in Enola, within the area of Adam's Ricci Park. On Saturday, Nov. 26 at 2:30 a.m., the female victim's car was allegedly...
'Love made me try to kill': York County man charged with attempted homicide
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man is facing attempted homicide charges after allegedly breaking in and strangling a woman. Frederick Entz IV, 39, from Hanover has been charged with attempted criminal homicide, burglary, strangulation, aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, according to online court documents.
Lancaster County police investigating shots fired at alleged 'private party' establishment
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County police are investigating a shooting in an eating establishment's parking lot. On Thursday, Nov. 24 at 3:44 a.m., police were dispatched to the parking lot of Soul Sensations, located at 3441 Columbia Avenue, for a report of shots fired, according to East Hempfield Township Police.
Woman’s vehicle shot at multiples times at Cumberland County intersection: police
A woman who was driving home during the overnight hours Saturday was shot at repeatedly by someone in the vehicle in front of her, according to police. A male, age unknown, in a black SUV turned onto 21st Street from the Harvey Taylor Bridge bypass and 32nd Street just before 2:30 a.m., East Pennsboro Township police said.
State Police investigated 970 vehicle crashes and made 539 DUI arrests over 5-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police troopers investigated 970 vehicle crashes and made 539 arrests over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to data released Monday. There were two fatalities and 196 injuries involved in the crash investigations, according to State Police. Alcohol was a factor in 48 crashes, State...
Police investigating shooting outside Lancaster County restaurant
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — East Hempfield Township Police are investigating a shooting reported last week outside a restaurant. Police say at 3:44 a.m. on Nov. 24, officers responded to the reported shots fired after a disturbance in the parking lot of Soul Sensations. Officers found multiple shell casings but have not located any shooting victims.
Details Released Following Homicide In Lancaster: Police
Two people have been shot and one person has died as a result in Lancaster on Monday, Nov. 28. Officers with the Lancaster Bureau of police were called to the 100 block of South Prince Street near the Prince of Subs Restaurant at 1:11 a.m., according to a release by the department around 9 a.m. that same day.
Police identify man killed in central Pa. shooting
Police have identified a man who was killed in an early morning shooting Monday. 29-year-old Luis Sanchez, who lived in Lancaster County, was one of two people shot at 1:11 a.m. in the 100 block of South Prince Street, according to Lancaster Bureau of Police. The second person shot survived,...
Police: Lancaster County man facing charges after trying to break into apartment with axe
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing charges of burglary and criminal mischief after police said he tried to break into an apartment in Oct. of 2022. Keron Shockley, 30, of Leola is accused of trying to break into an apartment on the first block of Washington Avenue in Ephrata just before noon on Oct. 29.
Dauphin County hired ‘expert’ to review jail deaths, but won’t release report
In September 2020, Dauphin County Commissioners announced they hired an independent investigator for an “in-depth medical review” after two men housed at the Dauphin County Prison died within days of each other from possible medical neglect. The deaths were the ninth and 10th at the jail within 20...
Franklin County police searching for missing Chambersburg man
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Franklin County police are searching for a missing Chambersburg man. On Nov. 27, the Chambersburg Police Department received a missing person report for Thomas Stoner, 61. The family member who contacted the police reported that Stoner had not been seen for several days, nor had...
Police investigating shooting death in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Update (6 p.m. Nov. 28): The victim has been identified as Luis Sanchez, 29, of Lancaster. Sanchez was a father of two sons, ages 4 and 12, with another son on the way, according to his mother, Amanda Brown. "I don’t know how I’m going to...
Hershey woman scammed out of more than $90,000: State Police
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Hershey lost more than $90,000 to a scam, according to the Pennsylvania State Police Harrisburg Patrol Unit. Troopers say on Nov. 8 the 71-year-old woman clicked a spam message in her PayPal account. She also called the phone number in the email and was told that PayPal would […]
‘My daughter saved my life’ victim says at sentencing of man who stabbed her 3 times
A judge on Monday sentenced a Steelton man to two years in prison for stabbing a woman after an argument in front of her children last year. Edward Wright, Jr., 33, apologized for the February 2021 incident where he interrupted the woman’s movie night with her four children by stabbing her three times, said Amy Schwarzl, a senior deputy district attorney in Dauphin County.
Teen Shot Dead Near Playground In Harrisburg
A 17-year-old boy was shot dead in Harrisburg on Saturday, Nov. 26, authorities say. Officers with the Harrisburg police were called to the area of North 3rd and Kelker Streets for a report of shots fired around 5:30 p.m., according to a release by the department. Upon arrival, the officers...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 3:30 p.m.: The Lancaster County Coroner's Office identified the victim of Saturday's fatal crash. Brenda Lausch, 56, from Akron was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Lausch was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further examination. On Nov. 28, her...
Credit card theft suspects caught on surveillance camera at Lancaster County Walmart
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Ephrata Police is asking the public to help them identify two credit card theft suspects captured on surveillance. Police say two people seen on surveillance at a Walmart in Ephrata are suspected of stealing credit cards from multiple people in West Cocalico Township and using them to buy gift cards.
Man charged after allegedly stealing over $100,000 of diesel fuel from Lancaster County pump over two months
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A New York man was charged after allegedly stealing over $100,000 worth of diesel fuel. Rafael Payamps-Valerio, 28, from Corona, NY, was charged with theft by unlawful taking after officers investigated a theft of thousands of gallons of diesel fuel, according to the East Cocalico Township Police Department.
Multiple unlocked vehicles entered in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The West Shore Regional Police Department is reminding residents to lock their cars after a series of reported break-ins. On Thanksgiving Day, officers took multiple reports of unlocked vehicles entered on Meadow Drive and Rupley Road in Wormleysburg. All the cars were left unlocked with...
