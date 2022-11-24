ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City Chiefs filled with thanks this Thanksgiving

By Heidi Schmidt
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the time of year when all of Chiefs Kingdom pauses to be thankful.

Kansas City Chiefs players and coaches also spent some time reflecting on what they’re most thankful for this year.

Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith echoes what many fans would answer when asked the question.

“Thankful for my family, thankful for my health, thankful for my friends, and thankful for football. Being in this position I am today I have a lot of things in my life I can be thankful for,” Smith said.

Chiefs place Clyde Edwards-Helaire on IR; JuJu Smith-Schuster returns to practice

While Chiefs fans are sure thankful Nick Bolton completed his first interception to secure the team’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday night, Bolton is thankful for much more than that catch.

“My family by far, Thankful for health, my family’s health. Thankful for people being around, support staff, teammates, coaches, everybody just giving me confidence to go out and play football,” Bolton said.

Patrick Mahomes is also most thankful for the people who are closest to him.

“I’m most thankful for the people around me. For my family to my teammates and everyone that’s helped me get to where I’m at today. Those people I’ll be thankful for everyday, not just on Thanksgiving, but every single day that I’m alive,” Mahomes said.

Things to do in Kansas City on Thanksgiving weekend Nov. 24-27

But Mahomes is also thankful for something else. He can’t wait for Thanksgiving dinner. Apparently the issue for Mahomes is trying to figure out which side is his favorite one to enjoy.

“I like to mix ‘em all, but whenever you can throw some mashed potatoes, some sweet potatoes, and some Mac n’ cheese all together you can’t miss,” Mahomes said during an interview on The Drive on Audacy’s 610 Sports Radio earlier this week.

This year, Mahomes doesn’t plan on stopping with the sides. This year, the Chiefs star said he plans to try a tradition started by John Madden , someone Mahomes has been following his entire life.

Mahomes, Kelce top-5 in Pro Bowl votes through one week

“I got Madden the video game right when Madden the video game became IT, which it still is. I played it all growing up hearing his voice. It’s engrained in me now and I watched the documentary last year and I’m doing the turducken this year, so I’m gonna try it out. I’m not cooking it, I can’t cook, but my chef’s already preparing it and getting it ready to go,” Mahomes said.

After dinner, it’s more football, and then more prep to get ready for the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff for the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is at 3:25 p.m. Fans who don’t plan on going to the game can watch it on FOX4.

Related
Four dead after Thanksgiving night crash on I-44

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Four Greene County adults are dead and a child is injured today after a multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving night on I-44. The crash at about 9:50 p.m. near the intersection with West Chestnut Expressway occurred when an eastbound Ram 1500 pickup truck struck the rear of an eastbound SUV and then crossed […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
Famous actors from Missouri

Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop […]
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri small town known globally for Christmas tradition

NOEL, Mo. — Once a year, a city in McDonald County changes its name for a very special postage stamp. It’s the city of Noel—which becomes “Noel” (no-ell) this time of year for the annual Christmas postmark. The 90-year tradition lives on, as volunteers work in the Post Office lobby from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve […]
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
Monroe woman allegedly shoots at ex-husband as he attempted to visit children on Thanksgiving, police confirms

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, at 4:48 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to McKeen Plaza Apartments in reference to a possible shooting and damage to property complaint. Once at the scene, police learned that 36-year-old Domeca Larissa Williams allowed her ex-husband to visit […]
MONROE, LA
Man, woman, girl found shot to death in beds in NE Arkansas

MADISON, Ark. (AP) — A man, a woman, and a 12-year-old child were found shot to death in their beds Monday at a house in northeastern Arkansas, authorities said. Killed at home in Madison were Shalonda Barton, JaTerrance Wright, and the child, who was not identified, the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office said. The ages […]
MADISON, AR
Springfield nightclub still grappling with Club Q shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Emotions are still running high at a Springfield nightclub following the news of a deadly shooting in Colorado. Last week, five people were killed in Colorado Springs at an LGBTQ+ nightclub. Locally, staff members at Martha’s Vineyard, a club known for its drag shows, hope the violence will end. “It almost knocks […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
