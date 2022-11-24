We have Katalina’s Cafe in Harrison West and Katalina’s, Too in Clintonville. And soon enough, we’ll have a third Katalina’s. According to owner Kathleen “Katalina” Day, Katalina’s 3 is currently in the works. It will be coming to 480 W. Town St. in Franklinton, the former home of Close Quarters: Social Gaming Club.

