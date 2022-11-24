ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Rapid City Parks tuck in roses for winter

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid City Parks crews spending the day Monday tucking in rose beds for their winter slumber. Leaves collected from city parks are used as winter blankets for the rose beds between Memorial Park and Haley Park. The crews tuck the leaves in between and all around the plants. Rapid City Greenhouse Specialist John Berglund says this helps insulate the roses, keeping their temperature constant through the winter.
WATCH: 2022 Festival of Lights in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The streets of downtown Rapid City were a little brighter Saturday evening. The city hosted its 24th annual Festival of Lights Parade. Spectators enjoyed floats strung with thousands of lights, along with lights on trees and buildings in downtown.
How the Hometown Market in Sturgis supports local businesses

STURGIS, S.D. – For the last three years in Sturgis, SD, the Hometown Market has supported dozens of local vendors. This year, there are about 40 vendors selling everything from clothes to food and art. The vendors don’t even have to be at their booths, the sales are handled by city workers!
Garage explosion; Rails for Roxie event; Cooler Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A weekend explosion led to a fire that caused damage to a neighborhood in Huron. Great Bear hosted the “Rails for...
Have a beer and throw some axes at Axe It Out in Rapid City

Axe It Out Rapid City is a place to get a group together, have a beer and, of course, throw some axes. To make an appointment, you can call Axe It Out, reserve a time through their website or on their Facebook and Instagram. Up to ten people can be...
Rapid City gears up for annual Festival of Lights Parade

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Christmas music, twinkling lights, and Santa Claus are things that make a Christmas parade complete. But, a lot of behind-the-scenes work is done to ensure things go off without a hitch. With Rapid City’s 24th annual Festival of Lights Parade happening Saturday, the city is...
10 things to know about Box Elder’s new children’s museum coming in 2024

BOX ELDER, S.D. – The plans are in place for a new children’s museum in Box Elder, SD. “We’re hoping Box Elder will become a destination city. We have a lot of different restaurant venues coming to the city shops, new businesses. We think this is going to be a great recreational and educational attraction for families,” said Matthew Connor, the Public Information Officer for the City of Box Elder.
The Tinder Box in Rapid City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the heart of downtown Rapid City, you will find the Tinder Box, the town’s only cigar bar and lounge. It was also recognized as a Diamond Crown Cigar Lounge, an honor only 51 businesses in the world have. For guests like Dan...
Just Jymnastics teaching young athletes life lessons

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the gymnastics season underway, Just Jymnastics in Rapid City is doing much more than teaching kids about the sport. Ben Burns has more on the gym’s mission to help its athletes battle through challenges on and off the floor.
TOP TEN: Vote for Rowan Grace tonight on The Voice

RAPID CITY, S.D. – That’s right! Rowan Grace will be LIVE tonight on The Voice singing a song that the fans have picked out for her. Be sure to vote tonight! Check out our Rowan Grace page for how to vote. Remember you can vote on the official Voice app or the Voice website. Voting won’t start until the show goes live. So in the meantime, check out this video of Rowan practicing with her coach Blake Shelton, and a quick interview she did about tonight’s show.
South Dakota certifies 39 new-certified law enforcement officers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has 39 newly-certified law enforcement officers who recently graduated from the state’s Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course in Pierre. The 13-week course, conducted at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center, included instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling,...
NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: Nov. 20-26

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
Porcupine man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – A Porcupine man will spend just under three years behind bars after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 21-year-old Cassian Richards was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Officials say Richards...
