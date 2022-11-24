Read full article on original website
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
University President-elect Sunil Kumar tours campuses, speaks to studentsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Upperclassman housing is a complicated endeavor for many Tufts studentsThe Tufts Daily
Soil from New Hampshire now in space after weekend rocket launch
NEWINGTON, N.H. — A piece of New Hampshire is now in space. On Saturday afternoon, a Space X rocket carrying several supplies, science experiments and equipment left for the International Space Station. The rocket included some dirt from Newington that is being used in a University of New Hampshire-sponsored...
Dog seriously injured in encounter with bear, cubs in Goffstown
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — A dog suffered serious injuries in Goffstown after it was attacked by a bear, according to its owner. Dog owner Jim Hurley said he let his dog, Toby, outside Saturday night, and the dog was attacked. Hurley said bears came up from a wooded area to...
Over $30K raised for family of Drew Ceppetelli, RI student killed in crash
A fundraiser organized to support the family of a Rhode Island university student killed in a car crash this week has received more than $30,000 in donations. As of Saturday afternoon, nearly $32,000 had been raised through the GoFundMe page that was launched Friday for the family of Drew Ceppetelli. The 21-year-old junior Salve Regina University student died in the single-car, rollover crash in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Thanksgiving day. Three others who were also in the vehicle were seriously injured, and the driver and another occupant were left with wounds that were not life-threatening.
Holiday travel ramps up in New Hampshire as people return home after Thanksgiving
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Millions of Americans are trying to travel home after the Thanksgiving holiday and officials are asking people to be patient. Officials said Sunday is not only the busiest travel day of holiday stretch, but it's also one of the busiest travel days of the year. Across the country, millions of Americans are trying to get home after the holiday.
Popular Chicken Finger Chain Officially Coming to SouthCoast and Rhode Island in 2023
He was told a restaurant that only served chicken fingers would never succeed, but Louisiana native Todd Graves believed in his dream, and since 1996, Raising Cane’s has become one of the fastest-growing large restaurant brands in the country. Chicken lovers in New England must make the trip to...
If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. You would receive $250 for each child over the age of five and under 18.
Massive Great Room Makes Entertaining a Breeze in This Massachusetts Home
The holidays bring family and friends back home for gatherings and good times. Imagine a house so big it could host a wedding reception, and you have the Great Room inside this Ipswich, Massachusetts, home for sale. The history of the home is interesting, as it's a beautiful custom colonial...
Have You Been Snow Tubing at Night at This New Hampshire Mountain?
Just because you don't ski doesn't mean you can't enjoy a ski resort. Many ski resorts have had to think in broader terms for survival. In a business dependent on Mother Nature's mood for the season, resorts have added everything from zip-lining to tubing and all the skiing and snowboarding options.
2 Mass. drivers clocked over 100 mph in NH, charged with drunk driving
BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 miles per hour.New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.
Car stolen while warming up in Concord found in Weare
WEARE, N.H. — A car that was reported stolen Friday morning in Concord while the owner said it was warming up was found in Weare Sunday morning. Mike McCormack told News 9 on Saturday said he went back to his Tremont Street apartment to grab his water bottle. On...
Salve Regina senior softball player killed in Thanksgiving rollover crash in NH
PORTSMOUTH, NH — A Salve Regina University softball player was killed in a rollover crash in Portsmouth, NH on Thanksgiving, according to school officials. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, New Hampshire, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital on Thursday, state police said. Police said a 2018 Porsche Macan, driven by...
The body of missing hiker found in New Hampshire
A Massachusetts woman who disappeared during a weekend hike in New Hampshire was found dead Wednesday on what would have been her 20th birthday.
Funeral planned for woman killed in rollover crash in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A wake was being held Monday for a woman killed early Thanksgiving morning in a crash at the Portsmouth traffic circle. Witnesses said a car with six people inside flipped multiple times onto the median of the traffic circle. Police said Tyler Troy, 22, of Northwood, was driving a Porsche SUV that veered off the Route 1 bypass onto the circle's grass median.
Swanzey community, Make-A-Wish foundation celebrate boy battling cancer
SWANZEY, N.H. — The Swanzey community showed support Saturday for a boy fighting cancer. The town hosted a parade for Connor Ponce, 4, including police officers, firefighters and Santa Claus. "It's a little bit that we can do to support this young man and his family going through a...
Man hit by vehicle in Nashua on Thanksgiving taken to Boston hospital
NASHUA, N.H. — A man in his late 20's who was hit by a vehicle on Thanksgiving in Nashua was taken to a Boston hospital where they are in critical condition, according to police. Nashua police said it happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday on West Hollis Street and...
The red-headed woodpecker is a rare visitor to Ipswich, where the field meets the forest
If you are running in the fields at Appleton Farms, at the Trustees of Reservations landscape on 1A in Ipswich, run back past the farm store and straight down the path. Listen for a drumming sound that lasts about one second, then pauses, then repeats. You might hear the call, too: a loud “qurr.”
Some Salem N.H. Black Friday Shoppers Were Underwhelmed By Deals This Year
SALEM, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Early birds were out bright and early with wallets in hand on Black Friday this year. Spots were sparse in the parking lot of the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem New Hampshire as shoppers hunted down deals. Some shoppers from Methuen headed for...
North Shore property sales, Nov. 14 – Nov. 25, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 11/21/2022Joanne E Cochrane 2008 TrustRomano A D18 Chadwick Farm Rd Lot 3A$1,315,000. 11/16/2022Grody, WilliamBeaudoin M L9 Long Hill Lot 8$1,250,000. 11/16/2022Hall, Theresa HSmith B35 Curtis Rd Lot 8A$925,000. 11/23/2022Turco,...
