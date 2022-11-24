ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windham, NH

WMUR.com

Soil from New Hampshire now in space after weekend rocket launch

NEWINGTON, N.H. — A piece of New Hampshire is now in space. On Saturday afternoon, a Space X rocket carrying several supplies, science experiments and equipment left for the International Space Station. The rocket included some dirt from Newington that is being used in a University of New Hampshire-sponsored...
NEWINGTON, NH
WMUR.com

Dog seriously injured in encounter with bear, cubs in Goffstown

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — A dog suffered serious injuries in Goffstown after it was attacked by a bear, according to its owner. Dog owner Jim Hurley said he let his dog, Toby, outside Saturday night, and the dog was attacked. Hurley said bears came up from a wooded area to...
GOFFSTOWN, NH
MassLive.com

Over $30K raised for family of Drew Ceppetelli, RI student killed in crash

A fundraiser organized to support the family of a Rhode Island university student killed in a car crash this week has received more than $30,000 in donations. As of Saturday afternoon, nearly $32,000 had been raised through the GoFundMe page that was launched Friday for the family of Drew Ceppetelli. The 21-year-old junior Salve Regina University student died in the single-car, rollover crash in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Thanksgiving day. Three others who were also in the vehicle were seriously injured, and the driver and another occupant were left with wounds that were not life-threatening.
NEWPORT, RI
WMUR.com

Holiday travel ramps up in New Hampshire as people return home after Thanksgiving

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Millions of Americans are trying to travel home after the Thanksgiving holiday and officials are asking people to be patient. Officials said Sunday is not only the busiest travel day of holiday stretch, but it's also one of the busiest travel days of the year. Across the country, millions of Americans are trying to get home after the holiday.
MANCHESTER, NH
Jake Wells

Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each month

woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. You would receive $250 for each child over the age of five and under 18.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

2 Mass. drivers clocked over 100 mph in NH, charged with drunk driving

BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 miles per hour.New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.
BOW, NH
WMUR.com

Car stolen while warming up in Concord found in Weare

WEARE, N.H. — A car that was reported stolen Friday morning in Concord while the owner said it was warming up was found in Weare Sunday morning. Mike McCormack told News 9 on Saturday said he went back to his Tremont Street apartment to grab his water bottle. On...
WEARE, NH
97.5 WOKQ

NH State Police Clocks 2 Drunk Drivers at Over 100 MPH on I-93

A New Hampshire State Police trooper pulled over two drivers going well over 100 mph on Interstate 93 early Sunday morning charging both with aggravated driving under the influence. A Massachusetts man was clocked at 120 mph in Bow around 3:20 a.m. as he passed Trooper Zach Bilotta. Jacob Hulsoor,...
BOW, NH
WMUR.com

Funeral planned for woman killed in rollover crash in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A wake was being held Monday for a woman killed early Thanksgiving morning in a crash at the Portsmouth traffic circle. Witnesses said a car with six people inside flipped multiple times onto the median of the traffic circle. Police said Tyler Troy, 22, of Northwood, was driving a Porsche SUV that veered off the Route 1 bypass onto the circle's grass median.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
thelocalne.ws

North Shore property sales, Nov. 14 – Nov. 25, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 11/21/2022Joanne E Cochrane 2008 TrustRomano A D18 Chadwick Farm Rd Lot 3A$1,315,000. 11/16/2022Grody, WilliamBeaudoin M L9 Long Hill Lot 8$1,250,000. 11/16/2022Hall, Theresa HSmith B35 Curtis Rd Lot 8A$925,000. 11/23/2022Turco,...
BOXFORD, MA

