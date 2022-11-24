ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shifting schedule: A full day of sports Friday on FOX 2

By Joe Millitzer
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – A programming mention for Friday, November 25th. There’s a full day of sports on FOX 2 including FIFA World Cup soccer, starting at 9:00 a.m. with the Netherlands vs. Ecuador followed by England vs U.S.A. at 12:30 p.m. Following FIFA World Cup , college football starts at 3:00 p.m. with UCLA Bruins vs. Cal Bears.

