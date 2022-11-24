Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man Hit by Van and Killed in Lancaster Area
A San Bernardino County man was hit by a van and killed in the Lancaster area over the weekend, authorities said Monday. The 28-year-old Colton man was fatally injured about 5:45 a.m Sunday on Avenue I east of 80th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Granada Hills Crash
A man who died in a traffic crash in Granada Hills was identified Monday. Paramedics were sent to the 18000 block of Rinaldi Street about 7:20 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Salvadaor Orellana, 24, of Pacoima, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County...
mynewsla.com
Driver Arrested After Crashing Car into LaCanada Flintridge House
A motorist was arrested after his car flipped over and crashed into a La Canada Flintridge house, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred at 9:01 p.m. Sunday at 5149 Angeles Crest Highway, Sgt. W. DeOlivera of the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station told City News Service. The vehicle went off...
2urbangirls.com
One dead in single-vehicle crash on Orange County freeway
IRVINE, Calif. – One person was killed and another person and a dog were injured Saturday when an SUV hit a tree and went off the road at an off-ramp on the transition from the Santa Ana (5) Freeway to Laguna Canyon Road (133) in Irvine. The crash was...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles Hit-and-Run
A man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of south Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred art 10:22 p.m. Sunday at 89th Street and Central Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Hacienda Heights man killed in Whittier crash
WHITTIER, Calif. – A Hacienda Heights man was identified Saturday as the person killed in a two-vehicle crash in Whittier. Ricardo Valenzuela was 24 years old and died from blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday at 2050 Workman Mill...
mynewsla.com
Four Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in Pacoima
Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Pacoima, authorities said. Firefighters were dispatched at 7:17 a.m. to 11160 N. San Fernando Road where one person suffered critical injuries and another suffered serious injuries, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Two other people suffered minor injuries in...
Freeway Collision Sends Vehicle Crashing Down Embankment; Mother, Child Transported to Hospital
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle allegedly racing on a freeway caused an injury traffic collision involving a child Saturday night. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol received a call around 10:14 p.m., Nov. 26, regarding a traffic collision on the South 605 Freeway and the 60 freeway in the City of Industry.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Gardena man killed in Compton area crash
WEST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif. – A Gardena man was identified Saturday as the person killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles in the unincorporated community of West Rancho Dominguez. Eddie Irby III was 56 years old and died at the scene of the accident from blunt-force injuries, according...
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Winds Up in Ditch After Beaumont Crash
One person suffered serious injuries Saturday evening after crashing a vehicle into a van parked on the shoulder of the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway in unincorporated Beaumont and overturning into a ditch. The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 9:04 p.m. on the eastbound Moreno Valley Freeway...
mynewsla.com
Deceased Person Found on Riverside Freeway Off-Ramp in Anaheim
A body was found Monday morning on an off-ramp from the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim. A witness reported seeing someone who overdosed on drugs at 4:08 a.m. on the Raymond Avenue off-ramp from the eastbound Riverside Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. It was unclear whether the person...
2 killed by suspected DUI driver in San Bernardino County
A suspect was arrested after two people were fatally struck by a vehicle while walking in San Bernardino County Saturday. The suspect, Josue E. Navarro, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, gross vehicular manslaughter, hit and run, and felon in possession of a firearm. The crash happened along Hawthorne Avenue […]
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Whittier; Investigation Continuing
A young man who was fatally shot on a bike path following a house party in Whittier was identified Monday, and the investigation was continuing into the death. Officers were dispatched about 1 a.m. Sunday to calls of “shots heard” in the area of the 10500 block of El Rancho Drive, the Whittier Police Department reported.
2urbangirls.com
One killed, one injured after motorcycle and vehicle collide
PALMDALE, Calif. – One person died and another was injured Saturday when a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a vehicle collided in Palmdale. The crash was reported at 10:49 a.m. at East Avenue O and 120th Street East, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Stephen Brandt. Two people from the motorcycle...
mynewsla.com
One Dead in Solo SUV Crash on 5 Freeway in Irvine
One person was killed and another person and a dog were injured Saturday when an SUV hit a tree and went off the road at an off-ramp on the transition from the Santa Ana (5) Freeway to Laguna Canyon Road (133) in Irvine. The crash was reported at 3:14 p.m....
mynewsla.com
One Dead in West Compton Crash
A Gardena man was identified Saturday as the person killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles in the unincorporated community of West Rancho Dominguez. Eddie Irby III was 56 years old and died at the scene of the accident from blunt-force injuries, according to the coroner’s office. A...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Whittier Crash Publicly ID’d
A Hacienda Heights man was identified Saturday as the person killed in a two-vehicle crash in Whittier. Ricardo Valenzuela was 24 years old and died from blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday at 2050 Workman Mill Lane, according to the...
mynewsla.com
One Person Killed, One Injured in Palmdale Motorcycle Crash
One person died and another was injured Saturday when a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a vehicle collided in Palmdale. The crash was reported at 10:49 a.m. at East Avenue O and 120th Street East, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Stephen Brandt. Two people from the motorcycle were taken by paramedics...
mynewsla.com
Boy’s Body Found in Vehicle Fire That Extended Into One-Story Building
The body of a 15-year-old boy was found in a vehicle fire Sunday that spread to a nearby one-story commercial building in the Vermont Square community of South Los Angeles, authorities said. “One additional person in the vehicle safely exited prior to LAFD arrival,” said Margaret Stewart of the Los...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Fatally Struck and Killed on 101 Freeway
A pedestrian was struck and killed on a freeway near Hollywood, authorities said Saturday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:18 a.m. to the northbound Hollywood (101) Freeway at North Vermont Avenue where they found the victim lying in the No. 3 lane of the freeway, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.
