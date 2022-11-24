Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mavericks to Sign Kemba Walker, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. The Mavericks intend to sign four-time NBA All-Star point guard Kemba Walker to bolster its backcourt behind star Luka Dončić, according to a report from ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. To make room for Walker on the roster, the Mavericks waived...
Lakers News: Injury Report For Pacers-L.A.
After spending their last week on the road, your Los Angeles Lakers are looking mostly healthy ahead of their return to Crypto.com Arena, where they will do battle with Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and the rest of the Indiana Pacers who are not being considered as trade candidates for L.A. this season.
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Hornets: Jayson Tatum Scores 35 Points in Three Quarters as Boston Cruises to Fourth-Straight Victory
Jayson Tatum capitalized on a depleted Hornets team playing without LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, and Terry Rozier, registering 35 points in three quarters. View the original article to see embedded media. And Boston's bench, determined not to let a large lead slip to the point starters have to return to...
Raptors Get Back on Track With Pascal Siakam, Reaching 20-Game Mark With Victory Over Cavs
It's been a strange first 20 games for the Toronto Raptors. View the original article to see embedded media. Normally the 20-game mark is a good time to take stock of where the NBA sits. Frankly, not much changes between now and season's end. Sure, injuries and slipups will mar one or two teams' seasons but the standings generally stay the same from here on out.
Kemba Walker Is Back In The NBA
Early Monday morning Marc Stein first reported that Kemba Walker was nearing a deal with the Dallas Mavericks. Within a few hours Shams Charania confirmed the news, adding that the Mavericks were waiving guard Facundo Campazzo to make space for Kemba. It has been somewhat surprising that Kemba Walker had...
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers take on LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers in Los Angeles
The Indiana Pacers conclude their back-to-back in Los Angeles tonight when they take on the Lakers. They battled the Clippers on Sunday. While it is two road games in two nights, the Pacers are fortunate that there is no travel in between games. Indiana is 11-8 and has won seven...
76ers vs. Hawks: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status on Monday
The Philadelphia 76ers will get a key reinforcement on Monday night as Joel Embiid has been cleared for action after dealing with a mid-foot sprain recently. Embiid’s injury concerns started last weekend. As the Sixers took on the Minnesota Timberwolves at home, the star big man collided with his teammate, which forced Embiid to finish the matchup while battling through lower-body pain.
Lakers Rumors: Lakers Players Consider Team A Few Trades Away From Contention?
Your Los Angeles Lakers seem to think that the team could be a title contender again... with some clever front office decisions, of course. Sources inform the well-connected Dave McMenamin of ESPN that "leaders in the Lakers' locker room" believe the team could be transformed into a Western Conference powerhouse once again, but that it may take more than one trade for that to happen.
Lakers News: Zach Collins Discusses His Flagrant 2 Foul On Russell Westbrook
Late in the third quarter of last night's 143-138 Los Angeles Lakers win over the San Antonio spurs, a hard foul from Spurs center Zach Collins on backup L.A. point guard Russell Westbrook almost escalated into an actual on-court fight. The hit on Westbrook from Collins was inadvertent, or so...
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Celtics
Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star -...
Pelicans Fall in Latest Power Rankings
The New Orleans Pelicans have an 11-8 record heading into Monday night's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder. That is a far cry from the 3-16 record at the same point last season. John Schuhmann gives the NBA.com Power Rankings for the week, and the Pelicans drop one spot from...
Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week
Indiana Pacers players Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner were nominated for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award for games played between November 21 and 27. Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton won the award last week. Ultimately, the award went to Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo this time. The Greek...
Three Takeaways From Thunder’s First 20 Games
There’s no question that Oklahoma City has exceeded expectations thus far in 2022-23. Coming into the season, many thought the Thunder would definitely be one of the four or five worst teams in the league. Now, through their first 20 games of the regular season, the team named after a sound is starting to make some noise after winning 40% of their games.
76ers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Monday
After a successful week, the Philadelphia 76ers will look to pick right up where they left off in the second half of a back-to-back set of games against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Going into the Monday night matchup, the Sixers are currently on a two-game win streak, with...
Twitter Reacts to LeBron James After Ohio State Loss
As one of the most prominent athletes of all time, LeBron James seems to always be the target of jokes on social media. Basketball fans and Twitter users find endless ways to poke fun at him no matter the occasion. The latest example was James reacting to Ohio State’s blowout loss against Michigan.
