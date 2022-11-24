ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Creek County, CO

Deputies indicted, fired in Christian Glass killing

By Lanie Lee Cook
KXRM
 4 days ago

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The deputies involved in the shooting death of Christian Glass , a young man who was killed by a deputy after calling 911 for help, have been indicted and fired.

A grand jury handed up an indictment on Wednesday against deputies Kyle Gould and Andrew Buen, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office.

The decision “follows months of a painstaking investigation by a team of dedicated investigators and careful consideration by members of our community empaneled to serve on a grand jury,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release .

Andrew Benjamin Buen (Credit: Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office)
Kyle Alan Gould (Credit: Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office)

Attorneys for Simon and Sally Glass, the parents of Christian Glass, released a statement.

“Nothing will bring Christian back to his family. Simon and Sally Glass are relieved appropriate charges have been brought against some of those responsible for the murder of their son. However, justice for Christian will require all those involved being held accountable. Christian’s death is a stain on every officer who was present and failed to prevent the escalation and unnecessary uses of force,” the statement reads.

Murder, homicide charges for deputies

Court records show Buen, who fired the shots that killed Glass, was indicted on counts of second-degree murder, misdemeanor official misconduct and misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

Gould was indicted on counts of criminally negligent homicide and misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

Gould and Buen were booked into the Gilpin County jail around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday and were released after posting bond. Court records show bond was set for $50,000 for Buen and $2,500 for Gould.

Both have been fired, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Policy, procedural ‘failures’ in Glass shooting

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office conducted an internal investigation into the shooting “to ensure transparency and accountability” and at the request of Clear Creek County Sheriff Rick Albers.

“While the investigation is still underway, preliminary findings show there were policy and procedural failures, and the initial news release about the shooting, based on the information available at the time of the incident, does not reflect the entirety of what happened on that terrible night. The internal investigation will continue,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Glass was killed on June 10. The 22-year-old had called 911 for help after getting his vehicle stuck in Silver Plume. Video released months after the shooting showed him expressing fear and unusual behavior in a standoff that lasted more than an hour before he was killed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

KXRM

