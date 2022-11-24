ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

The Last Ten: A look at Auburn Football's recent history with Alabama

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sLsRl_0jMkHo4h00

The weekend that every resident of Alabama has marked on their calendars is finally here.

The No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide welcomes the Auburn Tigers to Bryant-Denny Stadium for the 87th playing of the “Iron Bowl” on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. CT.

While this rivalry is considered in most circles as the best rivalry in college sports, neither team is its most-played rival.

The Iron Bowl has been played every season since 1948 but took a break from 1908-1947 due to a disagreement between the two schools. However, state congress threatened to pull funding from both institutions if the rivalry did not resume, so the Tide and Tigers set aside their differences, and have played every season since.

Recent history of this rivalry has gone the way of the Crimson Tide, as they have won 7 of the last 10 in this series. However, most of those games have featured strange plays, offensive dominance, and even an unusual ending that is still talked about to this day.

Here is a look back at the last ten Iron Bowls.

Nov. 27, 2021: Alabama 24 Auburn 22 (4 OT)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mKudU_0jMkHo4h00
The Montgomery Advertiser

Another Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium means another classic in this historic series.

Trailing 10-3, eventual Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young led a 97-yard drive with 1:35 remaining in regulation that ended in a touchdown, forcing the game into overtime.

In the 4th overtime, the Crimson Tide answered an incomplete pass from Auburn’s T.J. Finley with a three-yard pass to John Metchie that was recorded as a two-point conversion to lift the Tide to a 24-22 win.

Nov. 28, 2020: Alabama 42 Auburn 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SZDIB_0jMkHo4h00
Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports

Alabama dominated the final Iron Bowl for head coach Gus Malzahn from the beginning.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones connected with eventual Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith on a 66-yard touchdown pass with 5:10 remaining in the first quarter, and the Tide refused to look back.

Jones would throw five touchdowns to three different receivers: Smith and John Metchie caught two each while Jaleel Billingsley reeled one in.

Nov. 30 2019: Auburn 48 Alabama 45

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SAkvV_0jMkHo4h00
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama outgained Auburn by 161 yards and ran 12 more plays than the Tigers. However, Auburn’s inability to quit lifted them to victory.

Momentum began to swing towards Auburn midway through the 3rd quarter when Zakoby McClain returned a pick-six 100 yards for a touchdown to give Auburn the 37-31 lead.

Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle scored two touchdowns following the interception, but it was Shaun Shivers’ 11-yard rush with 8:08 remaining in the game that sealed the deal.

Nov. 24, 2018: Alabama 52 Auburn 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aqe1z_0jMkHo4h00
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The 2018 game belonged to Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa passed for 324 yards and five touchdowns in Alabama’s big win over Auburn. Five different Crimson Tide receivers caught a touchdown pass in the game, led by Henry Ruggs, who reeled in two.

Nov. 25, 2017: Auburn 26 Alabama 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZZaft_0jMkHo4h00
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn caught magic in the final stages of the 2017 season.

Two weeks after defeating Georgia, who was No. 1 at the time, Auburn knocked off Alabama for their second win over a top-ranked opponent.

After a Bo Scarborough 21-yard touchdown rush in the 3rd quarter to put Alabama ahead, 14-10, Auburn rattled off two touchdowns and a Daniel Carlson field goal to take the 12-point lead and pull off another upset win.

Just like in 2013, Auburn earned the right to represent the west in the SEC Championship game following its’ win over Alabama.

Nov. 26, 2016: Alabama 30 Auburn 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KWQd5_0jMkHo4h00
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Crimson Tide shut down Auburn’s offense, by not allowing the Tigers to score a single touchdown in the game.

Alabama outgained Auburn, 501-182 in the game. Because of that, kicker Daniel Carlson had to score all of Auburn’s points, connecting on four field goals.

Nov. 28, 2015: Alabama 29 Auburn 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03pQh7_0jMkHo4h00
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

This season’s game belonged to the specialists for almost 40 minutes of game time.

Alabama’s Adam Griffith and Auburn’s Daniel Carlson handled all of the scoring for their respective teams until the 5:14 mark in the 3rd quarter, when Alabama’s Jake Coker connected with ArDarius Stewart on a 34-yard touchdown pass to put Alabama ahead, 19-6.

Alabama added ten additional points to its’ score, while Auburn’s only touchdown came late in the 3rd quarter on a 77-yard touchdown pass from Jeremy Johnson to Jason Smith.

Nov. 29, 2014: Alabama 55 Auburn 44

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xztYh_0jMkHo4h00
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Both teams put on an offensive clinic in the 2014 Iron Bowl.

Both teams combined to gain 1,169 yards in the game, with Auburn posting 630 yards.

Auburn’s Daniel Carlson kicked a 33-yard field goal with 3:30 remaining in the 3rd quarter to put Auburn ahead, 36-27. However, Alabama would score 28 unanswered points to pull away and earn the win.

Auburn quarterback Nick Marshall threw for 456 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

Nov. 30, 2013: Auburn 34 Alabama 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=125gMF_0jMkHo4h00
The Montgomery Advertiser

This game has been talked about a lot amongst college football fans for years and will continue to be discussed for years to come.

The game was tied at 28 with one second remaining on the clock. Alabama’s Adam Griffith attempted a 56-yard field goal to win the game. However, the kick fell short of the goal post and landed in the hands of Auburn returner Chris Davis. Davis elected to return the kick from the back of the end zone and proceeded to run 109 yards for an Auburn touchdown to win the game.

The win pushed Auburn to the 2013 SEC Championship game, where it would go on to defeat Missouri and earn a trip to the BCS National Championship.

Nov. 24, 2012: Alabama 49 Auburn 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bKQYE_0jMkHo4h00
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The 2012 Iron Bowl was the final nail in the coffin of the Gene Chizik era.

Alabama took a 42-0 lead into the locker room at halftime and completed its’ scoring at the 9:03 mark in the 3rd quarter. The Crimson Tide outgained Auburn, 483-163, and recorded 18 more first downs than Auburn.

Auburn concluded the 2012 season with a 3-9 record. Gus Malzahn was hired 10 days following the 2012 Iron Bowl.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
collegeandmagnolia.com

DO NOT HIRE HUGH FREEZE

I don’t even know where to start with this, and I’m only writing this piece because other members of College and Magnolia would be unable to turn the caps lock key off and restrain from this being obscenely profane. However, the underlying message is the same. John Cohen,...
AUBURN, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban has blood on his face during Iron Bowl

Saturday marked the huge Iron Bowl game between Auburn and Alabama, and even Nick Saban got involved in the physicality of the game. The Alabama head coach was shown in the second quarter with some blood on his cheek. CBS reporter Jenny Dell shared what happened. “Turns out he got...
AUBURN, AL
collegeandmagnolia.com

SNAP JUDGMENTS: Alabama 49, Auburn 27

Hire him. The energy around this program has been better this month than it has for at least 5, maybe 10 years. These dudes played HARD for him. He’ll bring in NIL dollars, and he’s the best shot at alignment between all parties. It might not be pretty at first, but this program needs an overhaul and I want a coach who knows what the end result is supposed to look like, catered specifically to Auburn. Spend big on coordinators. Give Caddy the keys. And let him cook.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

One dead in single-vehicle accident on East Samford Ave. in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident on East Samford Avenue in Auburn. On November 26, at approximately 4:50 p.m., Auburn first responders responded to a single-vehicle that crashed into a utility pole on East Samford Avenue at Oak Street. Officials say 36-year-old Stacey Schultz...
AUBURN, AL
alabamawx.com

A Few Showers This Morning Over the Western Portions of Central Alabama; Marginal Risk Added for Tonight

As we’ve hit the 9 am hour in Central Alabama, most locations are reporting partly sunny to mostly sunny skies. A few locations in the western parts of the area are seeing cloud cover and some light showers at the moment. The southern portions of Lamar, south and southwestern parts of Fayette, the extreme northern parts of Pickens, and into the northwest and north-central parts of Tuscaloosa counties are where those light raindrops are falling. At this point, the rest of Central Alabama is free from precipitation.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
hooversun.com

Alabama Goods expanding to Hoover

Alabama Goods, a store in Homewood and Huntsville that sells Alabama-made goods, gifts, food and more, has signed leases to expand its operations in Homewood and open a new store in Hoover. Beth Staula, co-owner along with Sherry Hartley, said the new Hoover shop, to be located in Stadium Trace...
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

Where to shop Museum Store Sunday in Alabama

It’s almost time for Museum Store Sunday, an annual shopping day showcasing the unique items at museum stores. In 2017, the Museum Store Association founded the event to encourage patrons to support museums and cultural institutions. Held the Sunday after Thanksgiving, Museum Store Sunday invites the public to shop locally to help support the arts and drive revenue directly to cultural institutions.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Alabama man killed in Thanksgiving car crash

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A fatal car accident in Loachapoka claimed the life of one, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office. The major crash happened in the evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 24 at Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188. The Lee County Coroner’s Office says the crash left a 53-year-old man dead. […]
LOACHAPOKA, AL
wtva.com

Clay County suspect captured in Alabama

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Pickens County, Alabama deputies arrested Findley Friday afternoon. The sheriff said the arrest came after a pursuit that wrecked three police cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. Scott said the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK. According...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
aldailynews.com

Hooper case: Alleged victim asks charge be dismissed

The woman allegedly assaulted by former Alabama lawmaker Perry Hooper has asked the charge against him be dismissed. “The matters relating to Mr. Hooper and me have been resolved and going through the turmoil of a trial would provide no more justice than getting a sincere public apology from Mr. Hooper,” Elizabeth Daly said in a written statement distributed Monday by her attorney.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Catfish 100.1

Beware While Driving: Dense Fog Advisory for Portions of Alabama

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until Saturday, November 26, at 7:00 a.m. This is for the following counties: Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, and Tuscaloosa.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

179K+
Followers
236K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy