Rosario’s Mexican Café in Southtown closes
SAN ANTONIO — A popular Southtown establishment has closed its doors. Consistently named the ‘Best Mexican Restaurant in San Antonio’ by food critics, Rosario’s Mexican Café y Cantina has been a fixture at the corner of Alamo and St. Mary’s for more than two decades.
news4sanantonio.com
Rosario's served customers for the last time at old location
SAN ANTONIO - It’s the end of an era, as Rosario's in Southtown serves up margaritas and Mexican food in the space it's occupied for more than two decades. "I think they're going to be excited I know for many of them it's mixed emotions because so many of them have been coming here for many years. special occasions, anniversaries, wedding engagements, you name it. But I think for most of my customers I think they're excited for a new environment, a new space. there's nothing like having uh a new restaurant especially for my kitchen staff," said Lisa Wong, President and owner of Rosario's.
news4sanantonio.com
Look and Feel Your Best with Innovative Lasers of Houston
This holiday season is a great time to look and feel your best, and you can do that with the help of a laser. Rebecca went out to innovative lasers of Houston at their San Antonio location with more on the program. Take a look to learn more!. INNOVATIVE LASERS...
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Places For Mexican Food In San Antonio
We enjoyed simply amazing food on our recent visit to San Antonio. If you’re a foodie of any sort, I highly recommend you put San Antonio on your bucket list. The food scene here is on another level, with fabulous restaurants around every corner. Here are some of my favorites for Mexican food specifically.
news4sanantonio.com
Local pastor plans to run seven marathons in seven days
SAN ANTONIO - Seven marathons in seven days. A local pastor is taking on a challenge that might scare many of us, but that won't stop him on his mission to help his community. "We wanna put Christmas gifts in the hands of the south side and beyond in our city that need help in a tough economic time. put on an event that's free to the community to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," said David Cameron, Pastor of Refuge church.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio couple gets engaged during UTSA game
SAN ANTONIO – Saturday’s game was a win-win for two UTSA fans. Not only did the Roadrunners have the largest comeback in school history, but a couple at the game got engaged!. Jose De Los Santos Jr., 20, got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend...
news4sanantonio.com
Man stabbed twice after trip to corner store
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a 42-year-old man was walking home from the corner store when he was stabbed multiple times Friday evening. Police were called around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hot Well Boulevard and South New Braunfels Ave. Police say the victim was stabbed twice in...
news4sanantonio.com
United Way launches 'Project Warmth' to provide new coats to local families
SAN ANTONIO – United Way is launching a special coat drive just in time for the holidays. It's called Project Warmth. It provides brand new coats and winter wear to families enrolled in United Way's Dual Generation, HOPES, Mission United, and Maternal Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting programs.
SAPD: One shot at Ingram Park Mall on Black Friday
SAN ANTONIO — Black Friday shoppers at Ingram Park Mall got more excitement than they bargained for and it was not because of the sales, but a shooting. It caused tense moments for shoppers locked inside JCPenny who were separated from loved ones. San Antonio Police said two groups...
news4sanantonio.com
Brackenridge, Taft, Highlands, and Lanier's SA Sports All-Star game jersey presentation
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Brackenridge's Rogelio Peralta, Highlands' Deanthony Johnson and Malachi Sias, Lanier's Jacob Cruz, and Taft's TJ Andrews and Clay Porter as they will represent the Team Black in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio area has 8 of Top 100 most congested roads in Texas, recent report says
SAN ANTONIO - If you've ever driven on the roads in and around San Antonio, you know that gridlock is a fact of life. But in a recent report by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute , it was discovered that eight of the Top 100 most congested roads in the State of Texas were right here in the San Antonio area.
KSAT 12
JBSA-Lackland trainees guests of honor at annual Thanksgiving feast
SAN ANTONIO – More than 60 trainees from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland were guests of honor for a Thanksgiving feast Thursday at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church on Marbach Road. “It’s just a pleasure. It’s something that we do for God,” said Richard Cruz, Grand Knight of the...
news4sanantonio.com
Film festival helps local pet rescue organizations
SAN ANTONIO - A film festival entertaining the community while also helping local pet rescue organizations. The Animalis Fabula Film Festival kicked off at the Blue Star Arts Complex Friday. "The movies are from all over the world. They're of all different aspects.it's not about activism or about this. It's...
news4sanantonio.com
New West side highway helps expand growth
“I feel like, I just fell intoa goldmine," says Sandra Garcia as she laughs explaining her 1/2 acre lot she calls home. Garcia moved to her home in the Legend Falls neighborhood three years ago. The neighborhood sits feet away from the new State Highway 211. According to a Bexar...
news4sanantonio.com
Bexar County neighborhoods looking for 'eyes and ears' volunteers amid safety concerns
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas—Interest is growing in a Bexar County neighborhood program after recent crime incidents. Members say one catalyst was the sexual assault case in Luckey Ranch, which is still unsolved. Deputies tell us a man walked into a woman's home through an open garage door on Halloween, sexually...
KSAT 12
Get free pizza, plus enter to win PS5 at Black Friday blood drive
SAN ANTONIO – Community members are encouraged to help this holiday season by becoming blood donors on Black Friday at Ingram Park Mall. Donors will be entered for a chance to win a Play Station 5, along with various gifts and perks. South Texas Blood and Tissue invites the...
news4sanantonio.com
Man who fatally shot ex-wife and another man on Thanksgiving turns himself in
SAN ANTONIO – A man turned himself in to the San Antonio Police Department after he fatally shot his ex-wife and another man on Thanksgiving. The shooting happened Thursday at around 9 p.m. at the 1500 block of Baggett Lane in Houston, Texas. Police say he broke into his...
news4sanantonio.com
H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony kicked off at Travis Park
SAN ANTONIO - Downtown saw some major holiday fun Friday as the 38th annual H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Travis Park took place. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and even Santa Claus were in attendance. The night started early in the evening and it capped off with the 50-foot tree being...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio man wanted for shooting woman in the head on Thanksgiving night
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 24-year-old, Paris Shaw, who is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in connection to a shooting that left a 22-year-old woman in critical condition on Thanksgiving night. On Thursday, November 24, at approximately 11:50...
news4sanantonio.com
Rain didn't stop the Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony
SAN ANTONIO - The Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony lit up Friday night. It took place at the Arneson River Theatre, a rainy day couldn't stop the festivities from continuing on. Floats with music, dancing, and most importantly holiday cheer made their way through the river. The theme...
