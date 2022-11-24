ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Rosario's served customers for the last time at old location

SAN ANTONIO - It’s the end of an era, as Rosario's in Southtown serves up margaritas and Mexican food in the space it's occupied for more than two decades. "I think they're going to be excited I know for many of them it's mixed emotions because so many of them have been coming here for many years. special occasions, anniversaries, wedding engagements, you name it. But I think for most of my customers I think they're excited for a new environment, a new space. there's nothing like having uh a new restaurant especially for my kitchen staff," said Lisa Wong, President and owner of Rosario's.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Look and Feel Your Best with Innovative Lasers of Houston

This holiday season is a great time to look and feel your best, and you can do that with the help of a laser. Rebecca went out to innovative lasers of Houston at their San Antonio location with more on the program. Take a look to learn more!. INNOVATIVE LASERS...
HOUSTON, TX
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Places For Mexican Food In San Antonio

We enjoyed simply amazing food on our recent visit to San Antonio. If you’re a foodie of any sort, I highly recommend you put San Antonio on your bucket list. The food scene here is on another level, with fabulous restaurants around every corner. Here are some of my favorites for Mexican food specifically.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Local pastor plans to run seven marathons in seven days

SAN ANTONIO - Seven marathons in seven days. A local pastor is taking on a challenge that might scare many of us, but that won't stop him on his mission to help his community. "We wanna put Christmas gifts in the hands of the south side and beyond in our city that need help in a tough economic time. put on an event that's free to the community to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," said David Cameron, Pastor of Refuge church.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio couple gets engaged during UTSA game

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday’s game was a win-win for two UTSA fans. Not only did the Roadrunners have the largest comeback in school history, but a couple at the game got engaged!. Jose De Los Santos Jr., 20, got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man stabbed twice after trip to corner store

SAN ANTONIO – Police say a 42-year-old man was walking home from the corner store when he was stabbed multiple times Friday evening. Police were called around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hot Well Boulevard and South New Braunfels Ave. Police say the victim was stabbed twice in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Film festival helps local pet rescue organizations

SAN ANTONIO - A film festival entertaining the community while also helping local pet rescue organizations. The Animalis Fabula Film Festival kicked off at the Blue Star Arts Complex Friday. "The movies are from all over the world. They're of all different aspects.it's not about activism or about this. It's...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

New West side highway helps expand growth

“I feel like, I just fell intoa goldmine," says Sandra Garcia as she laughs explaining her 1/2 acre lot she calls home. Garcia moved to her home in the Legend Falls neighborhood three years ago. The neighborhood sits feet away from the new State Highway 211. According to a Bexar...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony kicked off at Travis Park

SAN ANTONIO - Downtown saw some major holiday fun Friday as the 38th annual H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Travis Park took place. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and even Santa Claus were in attendance. The night started early in the evening and it capped off with the 50-foot tree being...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Rain didn't stop the Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony

SAN ANTONIO - The Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony lit up Friday night. It took place at the Arneson River Theatre, a rainy day couldn't stop the festivities from continuing on. Floats with music, dancing, and most importantly holiday cheer made their way through the river. The theme...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

