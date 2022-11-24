PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Are you ready to be a Snow Angel this winter? The City of Pittsburgh has launched sign-ups for the Snow Angels Program, which sees volunteers shovel and salt sidewalks for their neighbors who are elderly or living with disabilities.The city says in many neighborhoods, the number of individuals who need this help far surpasses the number of volunteers.So, if you live in places including Beechview, Brookline, East Liberty, Greenfield, and Sheraden, your help is badly needed.There are more neighborhoods in need. You can see the full list and sign up both to volunteer or to receive help by clicking here.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO