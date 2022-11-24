How would you react if you found out there was a man that stood nearly 9 feet tall and towered over everyone who came into contact with him?. There will never be another tall man to break the record. I'll explain. Sultan Kosen now holds the title of tallest man alive, standing 8 feet 2.8 inches tall. The tallest woman currently alive is Zeng Jinlian, who stands a stunning 8 feet 1 inches tall. They fall far short of it. A grizzly bear standing on its hind legs was actually taller than the tallest man who has ever lived. He appeared to be of average height at birth but swiftly grew to a remarkable height of 5 feet 4 by the time he was five.He outgrew his father at the age of eight, and at 8 feet.5 inches, he was the tallest teenager ever. He is Robert Wadlow, who stands 8 feet 11 inches tall. His pituitary hyperplasia, which was never addressed, was the reason for his remarkable size. Robert unfortunately passed away at the young age of 22 due to a bacterial blister on his legs.

11 DAYS AGO