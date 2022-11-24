Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Dealing with illness
Gaudreau didn't practice Sunday due to an illness, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. It is unclear at this time if Gaudreau will be available to play Monday versus Vegas. An update on his status should come following the morning skate. Gaudreau has recorded 20 points in 20 games this season, including two goals and 10 assists in 10 contests this month.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Hits waivers
Stralman was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Stralman has been credited with three shots on goal, 10 blocks and 12 hits in eight games with Boston this season. Derek Forbort (finger) is close to a return to the lineup, so Stralman could be on his way to the AHL.
Oilers tie Panthers late, edge them in OT
Evan Bouchard scored the tying goal with five seconds left in regulation, and Leon Draisaitl got the game-winner just 22
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Cashes in on turnover
MacKinnon scored a power-play goal on seven shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars. The Stars turned the puck over on the penalty kill, and MacKinnon was the beneficiary. The 27-year-old tallied the opening goal, giving him three tallies and four helpers over his last seven outings. That's actually a slower point pace than he showed early in the month, but it's still among the elite in the league. The superstar has six tallies, 22 helpers, 10 power-play points, 102 shots, 18 PIM and a plus-10 rating in 19 appearances.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Foot injury appears minor
Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Etienne is dealing with a sprained foot, but the running back doesn't require a boot or crutches, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports. Pederson added that Etienne will be eased into practice during the week. Given that context, Etienne likely will have his practice reps capped, but it sounds like Jacksonville's starting running back could be back on the field as soon as Sunday's Week 13 game in Detroit.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Avoids season-ending injury
Wirfs (ankle) is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks after exiting Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Browns early, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. In a positive turn of events, Wirfs appears to be on track to return to the field at some point later this season after going down with what appeared to be a significant injury in Week 12. His current projection of 3-to-4 weeks puts him on track to be available close to Week 16, which would allow him to get his feet back under him ahead of a potential playoff run. In his absence, Josh Wells will likely take over at starting right tackle.
CBS Sports
Bills' Khalil Shakir: Missing practice Monday
Shakir (illness) did not participate at practice Monday ahead of Thursday's game at New England, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Shakir saw his second highest snap share of the season in Buffalo's win at Detroit on Thanksgiving, but he'll now have to recover from an illness in order to suit up again in Week 13. The rookie fifth-rounder hasn't recorded a reception since Week 10, but he's returned a promising 7.9 yards per target through seven games this season.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Logs massive double-double Saturday
Ayton accumulated 29 points (11-19 FG, 7-9 FT), 21 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Jazz. Ayton led Phoenix in scoring in the victory, combining with Devin Booker (27 points) to register nearly half of the team's point total. Even more impressively, the big man tied a career high with 21 rebounds and recorded the third 20-20 performance of his career. Ayton also swatted two shots, marking the first time this season that he's notched multiple blocks in consecutive contests. Over his past two games, Ayton has been superb with averages of 28.5 points, 16.5 boards, 2.0 assists and 2.5 blocked shots.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Andrew Booth: Undergoing knee surgery Monday
Booth will undergo a procedure on his knee Monday, the significance of which won't be determined until post-surgery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The surgeon needs to be able to access the knee before determining what specific procedure Booth will undergo, potentially ending his season after he popped up on the injury report in Week 12. The rookie made 12 tackles over the last two weeks prior to being absent Thursday and Kris Boyd will likely see a slight uptick in usage moving forward in Booth's absence.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Exits Sunday's game
Hill exited Sunday's game against the Texans due to cramping, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Prior to his departure from the contest, Hill caught six of his nine targets for 85 yards and carried once for five yards. In his absence, River Cracraft, Trent Sherfield and Cedrick Wilson are available to handle added WR snaps alongside Jaylen Waddle.
Comments / 0