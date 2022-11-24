ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Dealing with illness

Gaudreau didn't practice Sunday due to an illness, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. It is unclear at this time if Gaudreau will be available to play Monday versus Vegas. An update on his status should come following the morning skate. Gaudreau has recorded 20 points in 20 games this season, including two goals and 10 assists in 10 contests this month.
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Earns two early helpers

Kucherov was credited with three assists and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 5-2 victory over the visiting Blues. Kucherov, the Lightning's leading scorer with 31 points, set the tone early Friday by earning helpers on Brayden Point's two first-period markers. The 29-year-old sniper added two shots and two hits as the Lightning claimed their fifth win in six games. The 2019 Hart Trophy recipient has collected 10 points, including four goals, in his past six outings.
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Cashes in on turnover

MacKinnon scored a power-play goal on seven shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars. The Stars turned the puck over on the penalty kill, and MacKinnon was the beneficiary. The 27-year-old tallied the opening goal, giving him three tallies and four helpers over his last seven outings. That's actually a slower point pace than he showed early in the month, but it's still among the elite in the league. The superstar has six tallies, 22 helpers, 10 power-play points, 102 shots, 18 PIM and a plus-10 rating in 19 appearances.
CBS Sports

Bruins' Anton Stralman: Hits waivers

Stralman was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Stralman has been credited with three shots on goal, 10 blocks and 12 hits in eight games with Boston this season. Derek Forbort (finger) is close to a return to the lineup, so Stralman could be on his way to the AHL.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Tom Brady sees amazing 218-game streak snapped during Buccaneers' overtime loss to Browns

When Tom Brady had a lead of a touchdown or more heading into the final two minutes, there had been a 100% chance he would win. Well, that is until Sunday. Before the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns, Brady was 218-0 when up seven or more points heading into the final two minutes of regulation. That impressive streak ended when the Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Suns' Chris Paul: Not playing Monday

Paul (heel) won't play Monday against the Kings, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. The veteran floor general is set to miss his 10th straight game with a heel injury that has turned out to be more complicated than originally expected. Cameron Payne should remain the Suns' starting point guard until Paul is ready to return.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Solid showing before early exit

Hill (undisclosed) brought in six of nine targets for 85 yards and rushed once for five yards in the Dolphins' 30-15 win over the Texans on Sunday. He left the game in the second half due to cramping, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. Hill put together an efficient...
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Logs massive double-double Saturday

Ayton accumulated 29 points (11-19 FG, 7-9 FT), 21 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Jazz. Ayton led Phoenix in scoring in the victory, combining with Devin Booker (27 points) to register nearly half of the team's point total. Even more impressively, the big man tied a career high with 21 rebounds and recorded the third 20-20 performance of his career. Ayton also swatted two shots, marking the first time this season that he's notched multiple blocks in consecutive contests. Over his past two games, Ayton has been superb with averages of 28.5 points, 16.5 boards, 2.0 assists and 2.5 blocked shots.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Bills' Khalil Shakir: Missing practice Monday

Shakir (illness) did not participate at practice Monday ahead of Thursday's game at New England, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Shakir saw his second highest snap share of the season in Buffalo's win at Detroit on Thanksgiving, but he'll now have to recover from an illness in order to suit up again in Week 13. The rookie fifth-rounder hasn't recorded a reception since Week 10, but he's returned a promising 7.9 yards per target through seven games this season.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Downgraded to out

Kuzma (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Boston. Kuzma will miss his first game of the season due to a low-back injury. Rui Hachimura (ankle) is also out, so Anthony Gill and Will Barton are strong candidates for increased roles against the Celtics.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Eagles' A.J. Brown: Mixed results on SNF

Brown caught four of six targets for 46 yards and a touchdown Sunday, but he also lost a fumble in a 40-33 win over Green Bay. Brown converted a short catch for a score -- his seventh of the campaign -- to help offset an early turnover in an eventual shootout victory. Overall, it was a step in the right direction after the star wideout produced just 67 yards and no scores over his last two contests. Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders did the heavy lifting against the Packers' porous rush defense (300 combined rushing yards), but Brown and the passing attack may need to flip that script against the Titans' far-superior defensive front Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Questionable to face Chicago

Markkanen (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen is having a career-best season with the Jazz, but there's a chance he might not get to face his former team since he's dealing with a right knee contusion. The forward sustained the injury when he collided knees with Deandre Ayton in Saturday's contest against the Suns, and if he can't go Monday, then Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Beasley would be candidates for an expanded role.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Warriors slowly regaining championship form thanks to Klay Thompson's patience, new role for Draymond Green

SAN FRANCISCO -- Since the Golden State Warriors ran roughshod over the NBA landscape in the mid-2010s, one thing has been a certainty: They play fast. Trying to clamp down the brakes on the pace-and-space attack would be akin to holding up a stop sign in front of a bullet train or telling Usain Bolt to take it easy for the first 30 meters of a sprint.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Packers' AJ Dillon: Hits pay dirt on SNF

Dillon rushed eight times for 64 yards and a touchdown and caught three of four targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 40-33 loss to Philadelphia. Dillon and Aaron Jones (15 touches for 99 yards and a score) literally carried the Packers offense in a heated primetime battle against the top contender in the NFC. It was the 24-year-old's first touchdown since Week 1, which seems low given his size (6-foot, 247 pounds) and bruising running style. Aaron Jones is still the lead back in Green Bay, but his backup has received double-digit touches in four of the last five contests while serving in a complementary role. Dillon will look to build off of his best game of the 2022 season in a soft matchup against the Bears on Sunday.
GREEN BAY, WI

