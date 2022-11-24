Read full article on original website
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Dealing with illness
Gaudreau didn't practice Sunday due to an illness, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. It is unclear at this time if Gaudreau will be available to play Monday versus Vegas. An update on his status should come following the morning skate. Gaudreau has recorded 20 points in 20 games this season, including two goals and 10 assists in 10 contests this month.
Oilers tie Panthers late, edge them in OT
Evan Bouchard scored the tying goal with five seconds left in regulation, and Leon Draisaitl got the game-winner just 22
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Earns two early helpers
Kucherov was credited with three assists and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 5-2 victory over the visiting Blues. Kucherov, the Lightning's leading scorer with 31 points, set the tone early Friday by earning helpers on Brayden Point's two first-period markers. The 29-year-old sniper added two shots and two hits as the Lightning claimed their fifth win in six games. The 2019 Hart Trophy recipient has collected 10 points, including four goals, in his past six outings.
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Cashes in on turnover
MacKinnon scored a power-play goal on seven shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars. The Stars turned the puck over on the penalty kill, and MacKinnon was the beneficiary. The 27-year-old tallied the opening goal, giving him three tallies and four helpers over his last seven outings. That's actually a slower point pace than he showed early in the month, but it's still among the elite in the league. The superstar has six tallies, 22 helpers, 10 power-play points, 102 shots, 18 PIM and a plus-10 rating in 19 appearances.
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Hits waivers
Stralman was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Stralman has been credited with three shots on goal, 10 blocks and 12 hits in eight games with Boston this season. Derek Forbort (finger) is close to a return to the lineup, so Stralman could be on his way to the AHL.
Tom Brady sees amazing 218-game streak snapped during Buccaneers' overtime loss to Browns
When Tom Brady had a lead of a touchdown or more heading into the final two minutes, there had been a 100% chance he would win. Well, that is until Sunday. Before the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns, Brady was 218-0 when up seven or more points heading into the final two minutes of regulation. That impressive streak ended when the Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Aaron Rodgers exits game vs. Eagles with oblique injury; Jordan Love fires TD after replacing Packers QB
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left the game and headed into the locker room in the third quarter of Sunday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Field. Rodgers, who has been battling a fractured right thumb since early October, left tonight's game with an oblique injury, the team announced.
Broncos' Mike Purcell calls out Russell Wilson during loss to Panthers, results in sideline blowup
The Denver Broncos' season has gone by the wayside, which only exasperated after Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers. Denver was supposed to compete for the AFC West and make a Super Bowl run after acquiring Russell Wilson, as the franchise had its first franchise quarterback since Peyton Manning -- or so they thought.
Suns' Chris Paul: Not playing Monday
Paul (heel) won't play Monday against the Kings, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. The veteran floor general is set to miss his 10th straight game with a heel injury that has turned out to be more complicated than originally expected. Cameron Payne should remain the Suns' starting point guard until Paul is ready to return.
Celtics bury Kings with avalanche 35-4 run; Jaylen Brown says Payton Pritchard is 'mastering' microwave role
With three minutes and 12 seconds remaining in the third quarter on Friday, the Boston Celtics trailed the Sacramento Kings 84-78. At the 5:04 mark of the fourth quarter, they led the Kings 113-88. Do the math and that's a 35-4 run over a little more than 10 game minutes.
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Solid showing before early exit
Hill (undisclosed) brought in six of nine targets for 85 yards and rushed once for five yards in the Dolphins' 30-15 win over the Texans on Sunday. He left the game in the second half due to cramping, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. Hill put together an efficient...
As Cardinals continue to underperform, questions surrounding Kliff Kingsbury, lack of leadership loom larger
When Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill announced contract extensions in March for head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim, one quality above all stood out. "The leadership of both Steve and Kliff have been key factors in the team's turnaround over the last three seasons," Bidwill said in...
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Logs massive double-double Saturday
Ayton accumulated 29 points (11-19 FG, 7-9 FT), 21 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Jazz. Ayton led Phoenix in scoring in the victory, combining with Devin Booker (27 points) to register nearly half of the team's point total. Even more impressively, the big man tied a career high with 21 rebounds and recorded the third 20-20 performance of his career. Ayton also swatted two shots, marking the first time this season that he's notched multiple blocks in consecutive contests. Over his past two games, Ayton has been superb with averages of 28.5 points, 16.5 boards, 2.0 assists and 2.5 blocked shots.
Bills' Khalil Shakir: Missing practice Monday
Shakir (illness) did not participate at practice Monday ahead of Thursday's game at New England, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Shakir saw his second highest snap share of the season in Buffalo's win at Detroit on Thanksgiving, but he'll now have to recover from an illness in order to suit up again in Week 13. The rookie fifth-rounder hasn't recorded a reception since Week 10, but he's returned a promising 7.9 yards per target through seven games this season.
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Downgraded to out
Kuzma (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Boston. Kuzma will miss his first game of the season due to a low-back injury. Rui Hachimura (ankle) is also out, so Anthony Gill and Will Barton are strong candidates for increased roles against the Celtics.
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Mixed results on SNF
Brown caught four of six targets for 46 yards and a touchdown Sunday, but he also lost a fumble in a 40-33 win over Green Bay. Brown converted a short catch for a score -- his seventh of the campaign -- to help offset an early turnover in an eventual shootout victory. Overall, it was a step in the right direction after the star wideout produced just 67 yards and no scores over his last two contests. Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders did the heavy lifting against the Packers' porous rush defense (300 combined rushing yards), but Brown and the passing attack may need to flip that script against the Titans' far-superior defensive front Sunday.
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Questionable to face Chicago
Markkanen (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen is having a career-best season with the Jazz, but there's a chance he might not get to face his former team since he's dealing with a right knee contusion. The forward sustained the injury when he collided knees with Deandre Ayton in Saturday's contest against the Suns, and if he can't go Monday, then Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Beasley would be candidates for an expanded role.
Luka Doncic says Giannis Antetokounmpo 'the best player in the NBA' after Bucks hand Mavs fourth straight loss
MILWAUKEE -- Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks took down Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, 124-115, in the latest matchup between two of the league's best and most unique players. Though competitive on the floor, the dueling MVP candidates share a mutual respect for the other's abilities.
Warriors slowly regaining championship form thanks to Klay Thompson's patience, new role for Draymond Green
SAN FRANCISCO -- Since the Golden State Warriors ran roughshod over the NBA landscape in the mid-2010s, one thing has been a certainty: They play fast. Trying to clamp down the brakes on the pace-and-space attack would be akin to holding up a stop sign in front of a bullet train or telling Usain Bolt to take it easy for the first 30 meters of a sprint.
Packers' AJ Dillon: Hits pay dirt on SNF
Dillon rushed eight times for 64 yards and a touchdown and caught three of four targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 40-33 loss to Philadelphia. Dillon and Aaron Jones (15 touches for 99 yards and a score) literally carried the Packers offense in a heated primetime battle against the top contender in the NFC. It was the 24-year-old's first touchdown since Week 1, which seems low given his size (6-foot, 247 pounds) and bruising running style. Aaron Jones is still the lead back in Green Bay, but his backup has received double-digit touches in four of the last five contests while serving in a complementary role. Dillon will look to build off of his best game of the 2022 season in a soft matchup against the Bears on Sunday.
