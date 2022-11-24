Watch: Richarlison Scores Wonder Goal For Brazil v Serbia, FIFA World Cup 2022

Richarlison has scored an early contender for goal of the World Cup for Brazil vs Serbia. Watch the goal here.

Tottenham’s Richarlison has just scored an early contender for goal of the tournament as Brazil take a 2-0 lead against Serbia. The striker has a brace on the night.

Richarlison gave Brazil the lead in the game but has now scored a worldie of a goal to give his side an increased lead. The goal could easily be a Puskas nominee.

Watch the Richarlison goal below;

Brazil, arguably one of the tournament favourites kick off their campaign against Serbia on Thursday evening. Serbia however are not a side to write off in any sense.

The South American giants will be a side that many fear ahead of their meetings with them. Brazil are widely regarded as the best squad at the tournament.

Players to watch for Brazil include a number of talent but Neymar, Casemiro, Allison stand out in particular. Serbia have their pick of players too, including Dusan Vlahovic and Filip Kostic.

Brazil are undoubtedly the favourites with the bookmakers for the game. Their squad just seems to be covered with talent which sees some big names miss out.

The Brazil lineup has been leaked and reads as follows.

