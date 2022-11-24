ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police looking for information after hunter finds dead man in woods near Noti

By Megan Banta, Register-Guard
 4 days ago

Police are seeking the public's help after the body of a man in his 30s was found dead in the woods this weekend near Noti, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's Office deputies responded on Sunday to Wacker Point Road, also known as BLM 17-7-22 Road, after a hunter reported finding a dead person in the woods, according to a press release.

Deputies identified the person as a white male in his 30s but are withholding his name until they can notify family.

The death is considered suspicious, said sheriff's office spokesperson Sgt. Tom Speldrich. Police are not releasing more information about the case at this time, he added.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who has information about the case or who traveled on Wacker Point Road between Nov. 18 and Nov. 20 to contact the tip line at 541-682-4167.

Contact city government watchdog Megan Banta at mbanta@registerguard.com. Follow her on Twitter @MeganBanta_1.

