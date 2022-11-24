SunRail Extending Train Service Every Friday Through the End of 2022

SunRail is offering extended train service every Friday from November 25 through December 30. The extra southbound train will depart the DeBary Station at 9:30 p.m. and travel to the Poinciana Station, making all station stops along the way. Regular fares apply.

“There is something magical about trains this time of year that really brings friends and family together,” said CFRC/SunRail Chief Operations Officer Charles M. Heffinger. “With the extra train, the community can ride SunRail to a number of events taking place throughout Central Florida during the holiday season.”

Popular Friday events include Orlando Magic games, tree lightings, plays, concerts, the Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium, and more.

To thank the community for riding, there will also be special giveaways on select trains each Friday in December, while supplies last. Follow @RideSunRail on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to learn more.

For more information including the extended train schedule, special events, and fares visit SunRail.com.