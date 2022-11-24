ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

The Hollywood Gossip

Tom Brady Breaks Silence on Divorce: Gisele Who? I Have to Focus on FOOTBALL!

Last week, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen shocked the world by announcing that they had finalized their divorce. While there had been widespread reports of trouble in Tom and Gisele’s relationship, few imagined that the former couple had already agreed to legally end their marriage. The news came out...
Page Six

Tom Brady takes kids to the movies following divorce from Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady is spending quality time with his kids after finalizing his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. The NFL star took daughter Vivian, 9, and son Benjamin, 12, to the movies Friday night, just hours after news broke that he and the model are officially single. The trio were photographed catching a film at the CMX CineBistro in Hyde Park, Fla., with Brady, 45, rocking a gray sweater, white pants and a baseball cap. The kids he shares with Bündchen, 42, looked equally laidback, with Vivian wearing a camouflage hoodie, capri pants and socks with flip flops, and Benjamin in printed shorts and a...
Us Weekly

Tom Brady Says Thanksgiving Is ‘Always Time for Family’ After Gisele Bundchen Divorce: I Want to ‘Be the Best Dad’

Prioritizing his family. Tom Brady said he's grateful for his family's support, one month after he and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce. "Thanksgiving, it's always time for family," the quarterback, 45, said during a conversation with Charles Barkley during the Monday, November 21, episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald […]
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Telling Comment

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are divorced, but all love is not lost between them. The legendary NFL quarterback and the prominent supermodel got divorced earlier this year. But while the popular couple is divorced, they are still on decent terms. This week, Brady paid tribute to his oldest son,...
The Comeback

NFL world goes wild over the Jacksonville Jaguars mascot

The NFL world is abuzz over the Jacksonville Jaguars mascot. Over the years, Jaxson de Ville has made plenty of hilarious moments. He’s pied fans in the face. He’s jumped off the stadium. And sometimes, things went hilariously wrong. With that being said, we aren’t sure those past experiences could have prepared anyone for what Read more... The post NFL world goes wild over the Jacksonville Jaguars mascot appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Atlantic

Football Has Found Its New Bogeyman

An analytics revolution comes for every sport sooner or later. MLB had Moneyball in the early 2000s and has moved well beyond it in the years since. The NBA has used efficiency to all but kill the mid-range jump shot. Soccer has seen an influx of countless new ways to measure passes and scoring chances down to the finest detail.
Collider

Elizabeth Banks’ ‘Cocaine Bear’ Poster Teases a Wild Time

The new poster for Universal's high-octane new thriller Cocaine Bear has just been released, giving us a powder fresh new look at the highly anticipated upcoming new film. Cocaine Bear will be released exclusively to theaters on February 24, 2022. The new poster is just about as direct as the...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Tom Brady chose football over family and lost

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady chose football over family, and it is not going well for him. Statistically, the recently-divorced quarterback is having a competent year; but football is a team sport, and the Buccaneers are not doing well. The Bucs lost to the Cleveland Browns in overtime on Sunday and fell to 5-6 on the season.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Lease

Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Sets Record for Most-Watched Regular Season Game Ever

The Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game broke viewership ratings.Photo byPedro Mexicano/UnsplashonUnsplash. While Thanksgiving is best known for turkey and the trimmings, the Dallas Cowboys take center state each Thanksgiving Day to deliver quite a show. This year they took on the New York Giants and set a new NFL regular season viewership record. According to Dallas News, Fox Sports drew in 42 million viewers for the game, becoming the most-watched regular season game on any television network. The previous record was 41.47 million viewers when the Giants faced off against the San Francisco 49ers during the 1990 season. The Dallas Cowboys ended up defeating the Giants 28-20. The viewership is a three percent increase from 2021's Thanksgiving game.
DALLAS, TX

