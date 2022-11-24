Read full article on original website
Police: Father charged after child shot, taken to Memphis fire station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a 3-year-old child was shot and taken to a local fire station. MPD investigators said officers were called to the Memphis Fire Department’s station in the 2200 block of E. Shelby Dr. about 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. They said a young boy had been shot and was brought to the station by family members.
Man, woman, girl found shot to death in St. Francis County, Arkansas, home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Francis County, Arkansas, investigators said they have a person of interest after two adults and a girl were found dead. St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May told ABC24 that they received a call from the grandmother about 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, to do a welfare check at the home in the 500 block of Gore in Madison, Arkansas. He said deputies found a man and woman and a girl shot to death.
WATCH: At least 20 thieves break into Memphis shoe store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A shocking video shows at least 20 people breaking into a shoe store in Hickory Hill Sunday night and clearing out most of the store in minutes. In the video, you can hear the sound of a steel 4-way tire wrench smashing through the window of the Valid Kixx shoe store. […]
Two teens charged in recent car burglaries in southeast Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said two 17-year-olds have been arrested in connection with recent car break-ins in southeast Shelby County. The SCSO said detectives were conducting surveillance in the Winchester and Centennial area the night of Nov. 22, 2022, when they saw a car pull into a restaurant parking lot, and the driver attempt to break into another vehicles. Investigators said the detectives saw the driver go to another parking lot and a passenger break into another unlocked vehicle. At that point, they said detectives surrounded the suspect’s vehicle, and one suspect was taken into custody while the other ran.
Man killed hours after moving into North Memphis rooming house
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 21-year-old man checks into a rooming house in north Memphis in hopes of a better life but hours later his family received a phone call that still haunts them. The young man they had just helped move into his new place had been killed and his death is still a mystery […]
Man dead after shooting in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Rainier Street for a shooting just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 27. One man was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. There...
Memphis Police looking for suspects in deadly Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Frayser took place early Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). One man was located after officers responded to the shooting at 3:10 a.m. at 3081 Rainier St., according to MPD. That man was found to be dead at the scene, according to MPD.
MFD engine hit while on scene of accident near interstate
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Fire Department (MFD) engine was hit while on the scene of an accident late Saturday night, Memphis Police said. MFD was on the scene of an accident just before midnight on Nov. 26 at I-240 westbound and Walnut Grove when the engine was struck from the back, according to police.
Trial begins for accused gunman in deadly Southaven Walmart shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trial is set to begin for the accused gunman in the fatal Walmart shooting that left two people dead in Southaven, Mississippi in 2019. The jury was selected Monday afternoon and opening statements will begin in DeSoto County Tuesday morning, according to the DeSoto County Court Clerk. Martez Abrams is charged […]
Man charged after shot fired in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing serious charges after an altercation in Parkway Village in July, MPD says. Bryan Williams has been charged with attempted second degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun (class B felonies). Memphis Police responded to a […]
Crash on I-55 leaves one dead, one critical
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a vehicle crash Saturday near Interstate 55 and Shelby Drive. One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and another was pronounced dead on the scene. Police are actively investigating. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
Father charged after 3-year-old boy injured in accidental shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A 3-year-old boy was rushed to Le Bonheur Children‘s Hospital Monday afternoon after showing up at a fire station in the airport area. Memphis police said the young shooting victim was brought to the fire station in the 2200 block of East Shelby Drive at around 2:30 p.m. by family members.
Two men wanted after lottery ticket robbery at Memphis store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are wanted after lottery tickets were stolen from a Memphis business earlier this month, police said. On Nov. 20, one of the men grabbed a container of lottery tickets from the MAPCO store on Mt. Moriah Road and left without paying while the other man held the door for him and stopped customers from coming in, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Man found dead in car in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead inside a car Friday night in Frayser. Memphis Police responded to a shooting just before midnight in the 3500 block of Hallbrook Street. The victim was found dead inside a Kia with burglary tools near him, police said. Two men were...
2 teens charged in attempted carjacking, auto burglaries in southeast Shelby County, sheriff says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two 17-year-olds have been arrested and charged in recent auto burglaries in southeast Shelby County, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 22, MGU detectives were conducting surveillance near the Half Shell restaurant on Winchester when they saw a vehicle driving through the parking lot.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A pedestrian died Thursday night after being hit by a car in Whitehaven. Memphis police responded to the scene at E. Shelby Drive and Dalton Road around 10:15 p.m., where they pronounced the victim dead on the scene. According to MPD, the driver remained at the...
MPD searching for fatal hit and run suspect
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Memphis. This time, she was a mother of two. A woman was hit and killed on Saturday night while crossing Jackson Avenue in Nutbush. According to MPD, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash just before 9 p.m. at Jackson Avenue and Orchi Road. […]
Woman critically injured after accidental shooting in Whitehaven, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was taken to the hospital overnight after an accidental shooting in Whitehaven. Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard at 12:32 a.m. on Friday. Memphis Fire officials confirmed the woman was taken to Regional One. MPD later...
Pedestrian crash on Shelby Dr. leaves one dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed on Thursday night during a pedestrian crash. The crash happened at Dalton and Shelby Drive around 10 p.m. Police say the pedestrian was killed at the scene.
MPD looking for suspects that broke into cell phone store on Summer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Businesses have been under attack in the last week, and Memphis Police Department is investigating multiple snatch and grabs. After the latest snatch and grab attempt, MPD is now looking for those responsible for breaking into a Boost Mobile cell phone store located in Northeast Memphis on Summer Avenue near Bartlett Road Friday around 6:30 a.m.
