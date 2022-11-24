MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said two 17-year-olds have been arrested in connection with recent car break-ins in southeast Shelby County. The SCSO said detectives were conducting surveillance in the Winchester and Centennial area the night of Nov. 22, 2022, when they saw a car pull into a restaurant parking lot, and the driver attempt to break into another vehicles. Investigators said the detectives saw the driver go to another parking lot and a passenger break into another unlocked vehicle. At that point, they said detectives surrounded the suspect’s vehicle, and one suspect was taken into custody while the other ran.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO