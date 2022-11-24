Read full article on original website
Collider
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Crosses $367 Million at Domestic Box Office
With an estimated $64 million across five days, Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the extended Thanksgiving weekend at the box office, exceeding expectations by a couple of million dollars. On the other hand, the House of Mouse’s latest animated release, the action-adventure Strange World bombed with just $18.6 million.
Collider
Marvel Can't Make a Standalone Namor Movie, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Producer Explains
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is continuing to light up the box office in its second full week of release. There are many reasons for the Marvel sequel’s success, but one of the more villainous reasons is the film finally saw the introduction to one of the brands oldest characters, Namor, in the MCU. This underwater king, played wonderfully by Tenoch Huerta Mejía, made a big splash in Wakanda Forever as the film's main antagonist. This has led fans to wonder, given where Namor’s story ended, would Marvel Studios give the Sub-Mariner his own solo film? Sadly the answer appears to be they legally can’t.
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Will Be Waiting a While for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Disney+ Debut
In what shouldn't be a huge surprise, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's streaming debut on Disney+ may not be for a while. Deadline brings word that the box office success for the Marvel sequel has nearly guaranteed the film won't debut on the streamer before the end of the year. According to the trade the sequel has "robust theatrical window" meaning it will be exclusive to movie theaters for at least 45 days. On the flip side the recent Walt Disney Animation release Strange World is flopping at the box office, meaning it could very well debut on Disney+ in time for Christmas.
Collider
Lupita Nyong'o Shares Behind-the-Scenes Images of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever came, and it conquered fans’ hearts. The movie successfully expands the MCU by introducing a new culture, and a myriad of new characters. Director Ryan Coogler seamlessly blends in old characters with new and has delivered another box office hit that pays homage to the OG Black Panther, late actor Chadwick Boseman, who we lost to cancer. Wakanda Forever still manages to be a celebration of the diverse cultures the sequel showcases. Actor Lupita Nyong’o shared some behind-the-scenes images on Instagram from the set of the sequel to give fans an extra dose of what transpired off-screen.
Collider
Antonio Banderas Says He Would Love To "Pass the Torch" to Tom Holland in a 'Zorro' Reboot
It's official, Antonio Banderas is open to seeing Don Diego de la Vega command a new era of justice in a Zorro reboot. Banderas starred in the legendary 1998 film The Mask of Zorro as the titular hero on his journey from thief to suave outlaw. Banderas also took on the masked mantle in the hit 2005 follow-up The Legend of Zorro opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones.
wegotthiscovered.com
Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ generating seriously bad buzz for a would-be awards season contender
It’s not ideal for Apple TV’s Emancipation to be the first major role for Will Smith since the slap heard around the world, with director Antoine Fuqua already voicing his desires for people to ignore the off-camera misdeeds of the leading man to focus on the story being told onscreen.
‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ First Clip Leaves Audiences Cold Due To Naomi Ackie’s Stone-Faced Whitney Houston Portrayal
In the age of lukewarm biopics, I Wanna Dance With Somebody refuses to raise the standard. The upcoming drama, which follows the legacy of the late powerhouse Whitney Houston, released its debut clip to poor reception, with many pointing out that Naomi Ackie doesn’t have what it takes to fill Houston’s big shoes.
Toni Braxton Shines In A Black And White Look
Toni Braxton gave us style goals in this black and white look.
Cardi B sees herself ‘eating biscuits’ with Princess Margaret after watching The Crown
Cardi B says she sees herself “smoking cigarettes and eating biscuits” with Princess Margaret after watching Netflix’s The Crown.On Thursday (24 November), the US rapper shared on Twitter that she had watched 13 episodes of the British drama so far.“Y’all wanna talk about The Crown?” Cardi B wrote.When a fan asked for her opinion on the relationship between the then-Prince Charles and Camilla, which is a key storyline in the latest series, she replied: “I haven’t gotten there yet... I’m on episode 13”.The rapper added: “I like Princess Margaret... I can see me smokin’ cigarettes and eating biscuits wit...
Old Friend Turned New Flame: Black Twitter Reacts To Blair Underwood’s Engagement to Friend of 41 Years
Blair Underwood’s friend of 41 years has taken on the new role of fiancée and naturally, people have lots of thoughts about it. The legendary thespian took to his Instagram account to premiere his relationship after the duo walked the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards. The Golden Globe winner made an appearance to present director Ava Duvernay with the International Emmys’ Founders Award.
Collider
New 'Wednesday' Behind-the-Scenes Images Show How Thing Was Brought To Life
If you were watching Wednesday and wondering about how scenes with Thing were filmed, Netflix just revealed a new set of behind-the-scenes images to show us how. Right from the beginning of the series Thing was Wednesday’s true partner in crime. Be it setting a statute on fire, following a suspect, or helping our heroin to enter a morgue, Thing made all things possible. Revealing the new BTS images and acknowledging the actor behind the portrayal, the streamer wrote, “Give a big hand to Victor Dorobantu, the incredible actor who plays Thing on Wednesday.”
Collider
The Best Teen Drama Shows Streaming on HBO Max
Whether you’re the cool kid or an outsider, high school is an unforgettable time that undeniably leaves scars for better or for worse. A time for self-discovery, first love, and debauchery, teen drama television series have become a staple within the medium for the better part of the past 25 years and created some unforgettable characters in the process. Looking back on some of the best high school set dramas from the 2000s and beyond is a nostalgic time capsule for simpler times, and HBO Max is host to some of the greatest of all time. Whether you’re in the mood for backstabbing Upper East Siders or angst-filled superheroes, here’s your guide to the best teen dramas streaming on HBO Max right now.
Collider
Why the Love Triangle Doesn't Work in Netflix's 'Wednesday'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Wednesday. Netflix’s Wednesday follows the titular Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she is sent away to attend her parents’ beloved alma mater, Nevermore Academy, after an incident at her old school where she nearly killed a few obnoxious boys in the school’s pool. While never ignorant of the goings-on in the world of outcasts versus normies — of which Wednesday is, without a doubt, one of the outcasts — she is thrust into a much different situation as the folks in the area surrounding Nevermore are not the fondest of those that attend the school. Wednesday is, quite literally, stuck between both worlds as she quickly develops feelings for two different boys that exist in vastly different spaces, one a normie and one an outcast. There’s quite a bit of potential as the story develops, the twists adding a fair amount of drama to complicate things for Wednesday as she grapples with her already far-too-complex feelings. Unfortunately, though, this love triangle just doesn’t work in the grand scheme of things.
Collider
James Gunn on the Animated Scenes in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is here, and it is all things Christmas-y! The story is warm, gullible, and has hilarious twists and turns in true Guardians' fashion. The feature was conceived during the filming of Vol 2 as MCU’s first Disney+ offering and was shot alongside the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 which gives it an edge to be a bridge between the events of Thor: Love and Thunder and the upcoming movie. The feature is also unique in mixing animation in a live-action feature, in a recent Tweet director James Gunn revealed the reasoning behind the interesting choice.
Collider
Elizabeth Banks’ ‘Cocaine Bear’ Poster Teases a Wild Time
The new poster for Universal's high-octane new thriller Cocaine Bear has just been released, giving us a powder fresh new look at the highly anticipated upcoming new film. Cocaine Bear will be released exclusively to theaters on February 24, 2022. The new poster is just about as direct as the...
Collider
'The Callisto Protocol' Live-Action TV Spot Shows Josh Duhamel Trying to Survive on a Dead Moon
The highly anticipated survival horror game The Callisto Protocol is only a week away from release, but as one final call to get players to the moon of Callisto, Striking Distance Studios put out a new live-action television spot featuring Josh Duhamel. The star voices the game's protagonist Jacob Lee, a prisoner stuck in the Black Iron colony when an alien invasion wreaks untold havoc on its inhabitants. In the new spot, he dons Jacob's prisoner's uniform and sets out to find a way to survive the death and destruction all around him.
Collider
Dress Like Peter Parker With New ‘Spider-Man: The Animated Series’ Inspired Polo Shirt
Just in time for the holiday season, Disney is releasing the perfect gift for any Spider-Man fan. Currently on ShopDisney, fans can find a polo shirt inspired by the one worn by Peter Parker in the classic ‘90s Spider-Man: The Animated Series. Hurry and get the shirt before it sells out!
Collider
The World of 'Willow' Explained: Everything You Need to Know Before the Disney+ Series
The fantasy genre is experiencing a new boom thanks to the success of streaming television shows like The Witcher, House of the Dragon, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Disney+ is officially entering the competition with a new series based on one of Lucasfilm’s earlier properties. The new series Willow picks up with a new generation of heroes in events that take place after the 1988 film of the same name.
Collider
'Andor' Concept Art Highlights Key Moments from Season 1
Disney has released concept art from Andor following the conclusion of the show's first season. All of the images show key points from the story, in addition to providing an incredible attention to detail. Andor's entire first season can now be streamed on Disney+, with Season 2 just having begun production.
Collider
'Red Sonja': Cast, Director, and Everything We Know So Far About the Remake
Will Red Sonja be Released on Streaming or in Theaters?. Is the Original Red Sonja Film Available to Stream Online?. The original Red Sonja film from 1985 is easily one of the most unique spin-offs to the Conan the Barbarian franchise. That's mainly because the original Red Sonja film from 1985 technically isn't a Conan the Barbarian spin-off at all. Even though the character of Red Sonja originated from Marvel's Conan the Barbarian comics, a rights issue prevented the filmmakers from using any of the copyrighted material that dates back all the way to the original books from the 1950s. That didn't stop them from getting Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Terminator) involved to play a character who was virtually identical to the action star's role as the titular Barbarian, named Kalidor to differentiate from the original, and with Brigitte Nielsen (Cobra) in the starring role.
