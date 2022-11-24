Elaine D. Schoenemann, age 96, of Mazomanie passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Heartland Country Village in Black Earth. She was born in Dover Township on Jan. 11, 1926, to the late John T. and Bessie A. (Peterson) Linley. She graduated as the salutatorian from Arena High School; class of 1944. Following high school she married Harold J. Schoenemann on Aug. 18, 1944; he preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 1999. Together they made their home in Mazomanie where they raised 7 children. She worked for the Black Earth and Mazomanie Schools as a kindergarten aide; known by many students as Ms. Cinnamon. Elaine was an excellent baker and over the years made and decorated hundreds of wedding cakes. She enjoyed sports, music, quilting, playing cards, and bowling couples league with Harold. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the United Church of Christ in Mazomanie.

MAZOMANIE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO