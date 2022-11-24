Read full article on original website
DreamWorks Animation Unveils New Opening Logo Sequence and Updated Moon Child Design
Animation fans young and old will recall the familiar tune and look of the Moon Child for DreamWorks, and the animation studio has now revealed a new opener for their films. Keeping the framework of the iconic score, the new intro features some of DreamWorks' most familiar faces, from Shrek's titular character, Fiona, and Donkey to Kung Fu Panda's Po. This new intro helps to harken in the latest era for the veteran animation studio, and will play before the studio's newest film next month, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.
Elizabeth Banks’ ‘Cocaine Bear’ Poster Teases a Wild Time
The new poster for Universal's high-octane new thriller Cocaine Bear has just been released, giving us a powder fresh new look at the highly anticipated upcoming new film. Cocaine Bear will be released exclusively to theaters on February 24, 2022. The new poster is just about as direct as the...
‘From Scratch’: Biggest Differences Between the Memoir and the Netflix Show
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, From Scratch. A love story, especially one that does not promise a happy ending, is a lot of things. It’s a bumpy roller-coaster for all the sappy romantics out there. A thought-provoking experience for those wary of love. A heart-wrenching, much-sought-after ride for the small-screen enthusiast. And a memorable experience to draw invaluable lessons from for just about anyone!
The World of 'Willow' Explained: Everything You Need to Know Before the Disney+ Series
The fantasy genre is experiencing a new boom thanks to the success of streaming television shows like The Witcher, House of the Dragon, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Disney+ is officially entering the competition with a new series based on one of Lucasfilm’s earlier properties. The new series Willow picks up with a new generation of heroes in events that take place after the 1988 film of the same name.
New 'Wednesday' Behind-the-Scenes Images Show How Thing Was Brought To Life
If you were watching Wednesday and wondering about how scenes with Thing were filmed, Netflix just revealed a new set of behind-the-scenes images to show us how. Right from the beginning of the series Thing was Wednesday’s true partner in crime. Be it setting a statute on fire, following a suspect, or helping our heroin to enter a morgue, Thing made all things possible. Revealing the new BTS images and acknowledging the actor behind the portrayal, the streamer wrote, “Give a big hand to Victor Dorobantu, the incredible actor who plays Thing on Wednesday.”
What's New on Disney+ in December 2022
There's no place like Disney+ this December with plenty of new and exciting titles making their way to the service right in time for the most wonderful time of the year. Get ready for the return of a fan-favorite franchise with the brand-new original series National Treasure: Edge of History starring newcomer Lisette Olivera and Academy Award Winner Catherine Zeta-Jones, the new series will also see the return of Justin Bartha as Riley Poole and Harvey Keitel as Peter Sadusky. Jeff Kinney's global smash hit book series Diary of a Wimpy Kid will be premiering its second animated movie this December, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, which adapts the second book in the series, as middle-schooler Greg Heffley is taken under the wing of his slacker older brother Rodrick. December will also bring new episodes of Disney+ original shows like Willow, The Santa Clauses, and The Mysterious Benedict Society. The hit film series Night at the Museum will be returning, this time in animated form, with the all-new movie Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again.
'The Mean One' Trailer Teases a Killer Side to One of Dr. Suess's Most Beloved Characters
In a year full of many unlikely horror films, a new trailer for the bizarre, unauthorized horror adaptation of Dr. Seuss's beloved book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! has just arrived. The film, titled The Mean One, stars Terrifier 2 star and now-horror icon David Howard Thornton as a murderous version of The Grinch. The Mean One is directed by Steven LaMorte, who also receives a story by credit. The Mean One will be released theatrically this December, just in time for the holidays.
'The Addams Family': Best Versions of Wednesday, Ranked
With those jet-black pigtails and that iconic death stare, Wednesday Addams is an instantly recognizable goth girl icon. First appearing in Charles Addams' comic strip, The Addams Family, Wednesday has been an infamous name since the '30s. And Wednesday's woe is back in full force with Netflix’s latest adaptation. From the mind of Tim Burton and created for television by Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, Wednesday may be a brand-new version of our favorite goth girl, but it has certainly got big shoes to fill. So, just how does Hollywood's newest Scream Queen Jenna Ortega rank in comparison? Let’s find out!
From 'RoboCop' to 'Kill Bill', 10 Goriest Death Scenes in Non-Horror Movies
The horror genre has always been the home of the gore hound. Often testing the limits of the human body, horror movies are notorious for treating their characters like tissue paper as they murder them in a variety of creative. Whether it's decapitation, dismemberment, or just a good old-fashioned stabbing, some horror movies ride or die by the quality of their death scenes and the amount of blood they can fit on screen.
'Glass Onion' On Track To Earn an Estimated $15 Million During Its One-Week Limited Run
It seems like fans of Rian Johnson's Knives Out are more than willing to peel back the layers of his sequel, Glass Onion, as speculation surmounts that the funny and poignant murder mystery will earn close to $15 million during its week-long limited release in theaters, according to Variety. The estimates come from the fact that Netflix is hush-hush when it comes to its box office figures.
'Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration' Posters Reveal the Cast Dressing Their Parts
For many readers, this next sentence will be a major age-based trigger, so be prepared. Disney’s animated classic Beauty and the Beast is soon celebrating its 30th anniversary (that’s right, we warned you!) with a previously announced two-hour animated/live-action hybrid special set to air on ABC. Boasting an all-star call sheet that even the Beast would be impressed by, audiences are getting their first two looks at the new faces telling the tale as old as time in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.
From 'Groundhog Day' to 'Highlander': 10 Great Movies That Explore The Wonders & Horrors of Immortality
The topic of immortality is a popular one to explore in fiction. It's something that everyone thinks about or, at the very least, finds interesting. Given that movies are a visual medium, it becomes extra powerful when the idea of immortality is explored on-screen. It's easy to project yourself onto a character grappling with such a concept, and for the length of a movie, we too can experience what an immortal being might feel for eternity.
Happy Wife, Happy Life? 9 Movies to Watch If You Liked 'Don't Worry, Darling'
When Don't Worry, Darling came out, it garnered many mixed reviews. Some viewers loved it, some didn't - but why might that be? For some people, movies that depict the simulation of a perfect life feel far too realistic; others might argue that selling a dream would be wrong in the first place, justifying realistic, although a bit depressing, endings.
'Ticket to Paradise' Crosses $160 Million at Global Box Office
Counter-programming works; Universal’s Ticket to Paradise has proven that there is an audience for old-fashioned, star-driven studio romantic comedies — the exact kind of film that was believed to have been lost to streaming, or lost altogether — even in a theatrical landscape dominated by superhero movies and sequels. The film passed $163 million at the global box office this weekend, with $65 million domestically and nearly $97 million from overseas territories.
