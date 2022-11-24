Read full article on original website
Collider
Marvel Can't Make a Standalone Namor Movie, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Producer Explains
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is continuing to light up the box office in its second full week of release. There are many reasons for the Marvel sequel’s success, but one of the more villainous reasons is the film finally saw the introduction to one of the brands oldest characters, Namor, in the MCU. This underwater king, played wonderfully by Tenoch Huerta Mejía, made a big splash in Wakanda Forever as the film's main antagonist. This has led fans to wonder, given where Namor’s story ended, would Marvel Studios give the Sub-Mariner his own solo film? Sadly the answer appears to be they legally can’t.
Sam Raimi's Cancelled 'Spider-Man 4' Vulture Costume Revealed in New Behind-the-Scenes Image
A fourth Spider-Man film starring Tobey Maguire could exist in a different and more perfect multiverse. But, in this multiverse, the Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man trilogy remains just that: a trilogy. To make up for it, a new Spider-Man 4 behind-the-scenes image offers a close-up look at what the award-winning actor John Malkovich's actual Vulture costume would have looked like.
James Gunn on the Animated Scenes in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is here, and it is all things Christmas-y! The story is warm, gullible, and has hilarious twists and turns in true Guardians' fashion. The feature was conceived during the filming of Vol 2 as MCU’s first Disney+ offering and was shot alongside the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 which gives it an edge to be a bridge between the events of Thor: Love and Thunder and the upcoming movie. The feature is also unique in mixing animation in a live-action feature, in a recent Tweet director James Gunn revealed the reasoning behind the interesting choice.
James McAvoy on Where His 'X-Men' Franchise Went Wrong
Eleven years ago, filmmaker Matthew Vaughn managed to breathe new life into the X-Men franchise. He brought the world’s favorite group of mutants back to the silver screen on a prequel that quickly became massively popular: X-Men: First Class raked in over $300 million at the box office, and kicked off a new film series that went on to accumulate almost $2 billion across four films. However, the fan-favorite franchise ended up derailing rather quickly – especially in the last two installments. How did that happen? James McAvoy has an opinion about it.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Crosses $367 Million at Domestic Box Office
With an estimated $64 million across five days, Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the extended Thanksgiving weekend at the box office, exceeding expectations by a couple of million dollars. On the other hand, the House of Mouse’s latest animated release, the action-adventure Strange World bombed with just $18.6 million.
Antonio Banderas Says He Would Love To "Pass the Torch" to Tom Holland in a 'Zorro' Reboot
It's official, Antonio Banderas is open to seeing Don Diego de la Vega command a new era of justice in a Zorro reboot. Banderas starred in the legendary 1998 film The Mask of Zorro as the titular hero on his journey from thief to suave outlaw. Banderas also took on the masked mantle in the hit 2005 follow-up The Legend of Zorro opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones.
Kirk Thatcher Talks ‘Star Trek IV,’ Working With Leonard Nimoy, and Getting to Write Scotty’s Computer Joke
Multihyphenate Kirk Thatcher has been involved with a vast range of iconic movies and television over the past 40 years. From his first job, on Star Wars: Return of the Jedi no less, Thatcher has been crafting beloved stories that reach into all corners of fandom as a writer, director, producer, actor, and visual effects coordinator. Though much of his career centers around his work with Jim Henson on the Muppets franchise, Thatcher has also worked on projects like Star Trek, Gremlins, Spiderman: Homecoming, and many more. Recently Collider's own Editor-in-Chief, Steve Weintraub sat down with Thatcher to discuss his work on the highly acclaimed smash hit MCU television special, Werewolf by Night.
New 'Wednesday' Behind-the-Scenes Images Show How Thing Was Brought To Life
If you were watching Wednesday and wondering about how scenes with Thing were filmed, Netflix just revealed a new set of behind-the-scenes images to show us how. Right from the beginning of the series Thing was Wednesday’s true partner in crime. Be it setting a statute on fire, following a suspect, or helping our heroin to enter a morgue, Thing made all things possible. Revealing the new BTS images and acknowledging the actor behind the portrayal, the streamer wrote, “Give a big hand to Victor Dorobantu, the incredible actor who plays Thing on Wednesday.”
The World of 'Willow' Explained: Everything You Need to Know Before the Disney+ Series
The fantasy genre is experiencing a new boom thanks to the success of streaming television shows like The Witcher, House of the Dragon, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Disney+ is officially entering the competition with a new series based on one of Lucasfilm’s earlier properties. The new series Willow picks up with a new generation of heroes in events that take place after the 1988 film of the same name.
Elizabeth Banks’ ‘Cocaine Bear’ Poster Teases a Wild Time
The new poster for Universal's high-octane new thriller Cocaine Bear has just been released, giving us a powder fresh new look at the highly anticipated upcoming new film. Cocaine Bear will be released exclusively to theaters on February 24, 2022. The new poster is just about as direct as the...
Will Smith Expects the Oscar Slap to Affect ‘Emancipation’s Reception
The world has seen its fair share of mind-boggling events since the advent of Hollywood and its megastars. There have been many spectacular highs and equally notorious falls, and one such event came in March 2022 when Will Smith walked to the stage of the Oscars and slapped presenter Chris Rock. Rock had made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, to which Smith had taken exception. The megastar goes on to win an Oscar for his role on King Richard, but as expected, a storm ensued soon after, and despite it being months since the incident, Smith is feeling apprehension as his next film, Emancipation nears a release.
Why the Reveal of [SPOILER] As 'Wednesday's Villain Is Beautifully Predictable
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for Season 1 of Wednesday. From Miles Millar and Alfred Gough and based on the characters created by Charles Addams, Netflix’s Wednesday details the misadventures of the titular Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she is shipped off to her parents' alma mater, Nevermore Academy, following a near-death experience — well, Wednesday brought a few reckless teenage boys near death — at her old school. Once she arrives at her new school, which is full of "outcasts" a.k.a. mythical beings like werewolves and sirens, Wednesday is thrust into a life-and-death game with a murderous monster that has been tormenting the school and the surrounding area for the last few weeks. Over the course of the season, Wednesday's unconventional investigation into the monster and the killings turns the tides in the war, putting an even bigger target on her own back as secrets about Nevermore come to light.
Lupita Nyong'o Shares Behind-the-Scenes Images of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever came, and it conquered fans’ hearts. The movie successfully expands the MCU by introducing a new culture, and a myriad of new characters. Director Ryan Coogler seamlessly blends in old characters with new and has delivered another box office hit that pays homage to the OG Black Panther, late actor Chadwick Boseman, who we lost to cancer. Wakanda Forever still manages to be a celebration of the diverse cultures the sequel showcases. Actor Lupita Nyong’o shared some behind-the-scenes images on Instagram from the set of the sequel to give fans an extra dose of what transpired off-screen.
DreamWorks Animation Unveils New Opening Logo Sequence and Updated Moon Child Design
Animation fans young and old will recall the familiar tune and look of the Moon Child for DreamWorks, and the animation studio has now revealed a new opener for their films. Keeping the framework of the iconic score, the new intro features some of DreamWorks' most familiar faces, from Shrek's titular character, Fiona, and Donkey to Kung Fu Panda's Po. This new intro helps to harken in the latest era for the veteran animation studio, and will play before the studio's newest film next month, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.
From 'No Country For Old Men' to 'Logan': 10 of the Best Modern Western Noirs
The quintessential Western boasts stand-offs, exhilarating horseback chases, and cold one-liners. It’s a tried-and-true Hollywood staple, but to hang around with modern audiences, the genre has splintered into subsets that cater to contemporary tastes. “Film noir” covers a lot of genres, but they're all visually moody, thematically pessimistic films...
What's New on Disney+ in December 2022
There's no place like Disney+ this December with plenty of new and exciting titles making their way to the service right in time for the most wonderful time of the year. Get ready for the return of a fan-favorite franchise with the brand-new original series National Treasure: Edge of History starring newcomer Lisette Olivera and Academy Award Winner Catherine Zeta-Jones, the new series will also see the return of Justin Bartha as Riley Poole and Harvey Keitel as Peter Sadusky. Jeff Kinney's global smash hit book series Diary of a Wimpy Kid will be premiering its second animated movie this December, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, which adapts the second book in the series, as middle-schooler Greg Heffley is taken under the wing of his slacker older brother Rodrick. December will also bring new episodes of Disney+ original shows like Willow, The Santa Clauses, and The Mysterious Benedict Society. The hit film series Night at the Museum will be returning, this time in animated form, with the all-new movie Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again.
'The Mean One' Trailer Teases a Killer Side to One of Dr. Suess's Most Beloved Characters
In a year full of many unlikely horror films, a new trailer for the bizarre, unauthorized horror adaptation of Dr. Seuss's beloved book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! has just arrived. The film, titled The Mean One, stars Terrifier 2 star and now-horror icon David Howard Thornton as a murderous version of The Grinch. The Mean One is directed by Steven LaMorte, who also receives a story by credit. The Mean One will be released theatrically this December, just in time for the holidays.
Why the Love Triangle Doesn't Work in Netflix's 'Wednesday'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Wednesday. Netflix’s Wednesday follows the titular Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she is sent away to attend her parents’ beloved alma mater, Nevermore Academy, after an incident at her old school where she nearly killed a few obnoxious boys in the school’s pool. While never ignorant of the goings-on in the world of outcasts versus normies — of which Wednesday is, without a doubt, one of the outcasts — she is thrust into a much different situation as the folks in the area surrounding Nevermore are not the fondest of those that attend the school. Wednesday is, quite literally, stuck between both worlds as she quickly develops feelings for two different boys that exist in vastly different spaces, one a normie and one an outcast. There’s quite a bit of potential as the story develops, the twists adding a fair amount of drama to complicate things for Wednesday as she grapples with her already far-too-complex feelings. Unfortunately, though, this love triangle just doesn’t work in the grand scheme of things.
‘From Scratch’: Biggest Differences Between the Memoir and the Netflix Show
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, From Scratch. A love story, especially one that does not promise a happy ending, is a lot of things. It’s a bumpy roller-coaster for all the sappy romantics out there. A thought-provoking experience for those wary of love. A heart-wrenching, much-sought-after ride for the small-screen enthusiast. And a memorable experience to draw invaluable lessons from for just about anyone!
Nicolas Cage's Dracula Will Be "The Boss From Hell" in Chris McKay's 'Renfield'
It’s been almost eight months since filming for Chris McKay’s Renfield came to an end, with Nicolas Cage fans everywhere waiting for any tidbit of information about the actor’s take on the legendary Dracula. And thanks to a recent interview that McKay did with Syfy Wire, the coffin lid is cracking open and the film’s plot is coming to life.
