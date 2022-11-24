Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
New 'Wednesday' Behind-the-Scenes Images Show How Thing Was Brought To Life
If you were watching Wednesday and wondering about how scenes with Thing were filmed, Netflix just revealed a new set of behind-the-scenes images to show us how. Right from the beginning of the series Thing was Wednesday’s true partner in crime. Be it setting a statute on fire, following a suspect, or helping our heroin to enter a morgue, Thing made all things possible. Revealing the new BTS images and acknowledging the actor behind the portrayal, the streamer wrote, “Give a big hand to Victor Dorobantu, the incredible actor who plays Thing on Wednesday.”
Collider
Why the Love Triangle Doesn't Work in Netflix's 'Wednesday'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Wednesday. Netflix’s Wednesday follows the titular Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she is sent away to attend her parents’ beloved alma mater, Nevermore Academy, after an incident at her old school where she nearly killed a few obnoxious boys in the school’s pool. While never ignorant of the goings-on in the world of outcasts versus normies — of which Wednesday is, without a doubt, one of the outcasts — she is thrust into a much different situation as the folks in the area surrounding Nevermore are not the fondest of those that attend the school. Wednesday is, quite literally, stuck between both worlds as she quickly develops feelings for two different boys that exist in vastly different spaces, one a normie and one an outcast. There’s quite a bit of potential as the story develops, the twists adding a fair amount of drama to complicate things for Wednesday as she grapples with her already far-too-complex feelings. Unfortunately, though, this love triangle just doesn’t work in the grand scheme of things.
Collider
What's New on Disney+ in December 2022
There's no place like Disney+ this December with plenty of new and exciting titles making their way to the service right in time for the most wonderful time of the year. Get ready for the return of a fan-favorite franchise with the brand-new original series National Treasure: Edge of History starring newcomer Lisette Olivera and Academy Award Winner Catherine Zeta-Jones, the new series will also see the return of Justin Bartha as Riley Poole and Harvey Keitel as Peter Sadusky. Jeff Kinney's global smash hit book series Diary of a Wimpy Kid will be premiering its second animated movie this December, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, which adapts the second book in the series, as middle-schooler Greg Heffley is taken under the wing of his slacker older brother Rodrick. December will also bring new episodes of Disney+ original shows like Willow, The Santa Clauses, and The Mysterious Benedict Society. The hit film series Night at the Museum will be returning, this time in animated form, with the all-new movie Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again.
Collider
'The Callisto Protocol' Live-Action TV Spot Shows Josh Duhamel Trying to Survive on a Dead Moon
The highly anticipated survival horror game The Callisto Protocol is only a week away from release, but as one final call to get players to the moon of Callisto, Striking Distance Studios put out a new live-action television spot featuring Josh Duhamel. The star voices the game's protagonist Jacob Lee, a prisoner stuck in the Black Iron colony when an alien invasion wreaks untold havoc on its inhabitants. In the new spot, he dons Jacob's prisoner's uniform and sets out to find a way to survive the death and destruction all around him.
Collider
'The Mean One' Trailer Teases a Killer Side to One of Dr. Suess's Most Beloved Characters
In a year full of many unlikely horror films, a new trailer for the bizarre, unauthorized horror adaptation of Dr. Seuss's beloved book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! has just arrived. The film, titled The Mean One, stars Terrifier 2 star and now-horror icon David Howard Thornton as a murderous version of The Grinch. The Mean One is directed by Steven LaMorte, who also receives a story by credit. The Mean One will be released theatrically this December, just in time for the holidays.
Collider
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Crosses $367 Million at Domestic Box Office
With an estimated $64 million across five days, Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the extended Thanksgiving weekend at the box office, exceeding expectations by a couple of million dollars. On the other hand, the House of Mouse’s latest animated release, the action-adventure Strange World bombed with just $18.6 million.
Collider
Antonio Banderas Says He Would Love To "Pass the Torch" to Tom Holland in a 'Zorro' Reboot
It's official, Antonio Banderas is open to seeing Don Diego de la Vega command a new era of justice in a Zorro reboot. Banderas starred in the legendary 1998 film The Mask of Zorro as the titular hero on his journey from thief to suave outlaw. Banderas also took on the masked mantle in the hit 2005 follow-up The Legend of Zorro opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones.
Collider
'Manifest's J.R. Ramirez Explains Why Jared Deserves a Happy Ending
The NBC-turned-Netflix series Manifest finally returned with the first part of its fourth and final season earlier this month. The saved drama series largely focuses on Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) and his family after they mysteriously disappeared on Flight 828 for five and a half years. Throughout the series, he and the others followed "Callings" that led them down various, mystery-solving paths. However, one non-passenger has been instrumental in helping the Stones, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) specifically, as they try to work out the mystery of 828 — Jared (J.R. Ramirez).
Collider
Kirk Thatcher Talks ‘Star Trek IV,’ Working With Leonard Nimoy, and Getting to Write Scotty’s Computer Joke
Multihyphenate Kirk Thatcher has been involved with a vast range of iconic movies and television over the past 40 years. From his first job, on Star Wars: Return of the Jedi no less, Thatcher has been crafting beloved stories that reach into all corners of fandom as a writer, director, producer, actor, and visual effects coordinator. Though much of his career centers around his work with Jim Henson on the Muppets franchise, Thatcher has also worked on projects like Star Trek, Gremlins, Spiderman: Homecoming, and many more. Recently Collider's own Editor-in-Chief, Steve Weintraub sat down with Thatcher to discuss his work on the highly acclaimed smash hit MCU television special, Werewolf by Night.
Collider
'The Addams Family': Best Versions of Wednesday, Ranked
With those jet-black pigtails and that iconic death stare, Wednesday Addams is an instantly recognizable goth girl icon. First appearing in Charles Addams' comic strip, The Addams Family, Wednesday has been an infamous name since the '30s. And Wednesday's woe is back in full force with Netflix’s latest adaptation. From the mind of Tim Burton and created for television by Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, Wednesday may be a brand-new version of our favorite goth girl, but it has certainly got big shoes to fill. So, just how does Hollywood's newest Scream Queen Jenna Ortega rank in comparison? Let’s find out!
Collider
'Chucky' Season 2: Yes, That Was [SPOILER]'s Voice in the Finale
Season 2 of USA Network and SYFY’s horror series Chucky was filled to the brim with chainsaws, Catholicism, and bloodshed. To say that Don Mancini upped the ante once again would be a complete understatement as the show’s sophomore season has been raking in the highest ratings of the entire Child’s Play franchise. One of the major draws to the second season can be found within the guest stars, including a who’s who in Jennifer Tilly’s close circle, and the addition of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Lachlan Watson. Watson joined the series to portray the human version of Chucky (Brad Dourif) and Tiffany’s (Tilly) children, who in Seed of Chucky, were confined to one doll body. By the end of the 2004 film, we see the kids take human form with their fates left dangling on a cliffhanger.
Collider
The World of 'Willow' Explained: Everything You Need to Know Before the Disney+ Series
The fantasy genre is experiencing a new boom thanks to the success of streaming television shows like The Witcher, House of the Dragon, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Disney+ is officially entering the competition with a new series based on one of Lucasfilm’s earlier properties. The new series Willow picks up with a new generation of heroes in events that take place after the 1988 film of the same name.
Collider
Elizabeth Banks’ ‘Cocaine Bear’ Poster Teases a Wild Time
The new poster for Universal's high-octane new thriller Cocaine Bear has just been released, giving us a powder fresh new look at the highly anticipated upcoming new film. Cocaine Bear will be released exclusively to theaters on February 24, 2022. The new poster is just about as direct as the...
Collider
'Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration' Posters Reveal the Cast Dressing Their Parts
For many readers, this next sentence will be a major age-based trigger, so be prepared. Disney’s animated classic Beauty and the Beast is soon celebrating its 30th anniversary (that’s right, we warned you!) with a previously announced two-hour animated/live-action hybrid special set to air on ABC. Boasting an all-star call sheet that even the Beast would be impressed by, audiences are getting their first two looks at the new faces telling the tale as old as time in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.
Collider
Will Smith Expects the Oscar Slap to Affect ‘Emancipation’s Reception
The world has seen its fair share of mind-boggling events since the advent of Hollywood and its megastars. There have been many spectacular highs and equally notorious falls, and one such event came in March 2022 when Will Smith walked to the stage of the Oscars and slapped presenter Chris Rock. Rock had made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, to which Smith had taken exception. The megastar goes on to win an Oscar for his role on King Richard, but as expected, a storm ensued soon after, and despite it being months since the incident, Smith is feeling apprehension as his next film, Emancipation nears a release.
Collider
Chris Pratt Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'
MCU has kicked off its holiday season with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, in an offshoot adventure, Drax and Mantis decide to present Peter’s childhood hero Kevin Bacon, as a Christmas gift to him. In typical Guardians fashion, the new special is hilarious, with an overload of emotions at its core, and is filled with all the joy and cheer we need. To celebrate the release of the new special actor Chris Pratt shared some awesome behind-the-scenes footage from the filming.
Collider
10 Great Fantasy Book Adaptations on Film and TV, From 'Wheel of Time' to 'The School for Good and Evil'
The fantasy genre provides a wondrous, magical escape from the daily meanderings of the modern world. Whether it is magic, wizards, knights, kings and battles, royal drama, or ferocious mystical beasts, fantasy itself covers a wide array of topics and themes. What is so fascinating about this genre is how...
Collider
Apple TV+ Unveils New "Offer" for Ryan Reynolds+ for Cyber Monday
For Cyber Monday this year, Apple TV+ has an exciting new "offer" for fans of Ryan Reynolds and his new Christmas movie Spirited. The streamer released a new promo that has the actor's co-stars Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer showcasing a new, upgraded model of Reynolds referred to only as "The Ryan Reynolds+." This new update to the classic Reynolds has a slew of new features and expansions on his current abilities as well as some bug fixes to make him the perfect version of the beloved star. The new and improved Reynolds can, apparently, only be experienced with Apple TV+.
Collider
How 'The English' Redefines the Classic Brooding Western Hero
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Prime Video series, The English. Created by Hugo Blick, Prime Video’s The English is a western like no other, though, at first glance, it might not look like it. Over the course of six episodes, the show tells the story of an unlikely pair crossing the American West in the late 19th century, each in search of their own form of retribution. Lady Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt) has crossed an ocean and half a country to find and kill the man who took the life of her son. Recently discharged Pawnee scout Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), on the other hand, is riding up to Nebraska to claim a piece of land that used to belong to his people. However, as we are told right in the show’s first episode, what you want and what you need are two different things, and Cornelia’s and Eli’s journeys change drastically from the moment they cross paths with each other.
Collider
'Andor' Concept Art Highlights Key Moments from Season 1
Disney has released concept art from Andor following the conclusion of the show's first season. All of the images show key points from the story, in addition to providing an incredible attention to detail. Andor's entire first season can now be streamed on Disney+, with Season 2 just having begun production.
Comments / 0