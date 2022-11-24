These Black Friday earbud deals are music to our ears – and your wallet!

If you've been shopping for some good Black Friday earbud deals this week, chances are you've seen plenty of deals posted about the recent Airpods deals, Galaxy Buds offers, and more throughout the month. Black Friday sales have been running for the past two months essentially, giving shoppers plenty of opportunity to snag some decent deals ahead of the Black Friday weekend rush.

But now that we've finally made it to Thanksgiving and we're getting ready to sit down to a good family meal, deal hunters are getting ready for the next big drop on Black Friday deals they know are coming this weekend. And they're right – some exceptional Black Friday earbud deals are expected to arrive soon.

However, many retailers have already released their absolute best earbud deals ahead of Black Friday. This means that the deals you see this weekend may have already been available throughout October and November. If you've yet to get your hands on some of the best earbuds on sale, here's your chance to score the best deal on a pair of earbuds all year.

With only hours to go until Black Friday officially kicks off, we've compiled a list of the best deals on earbuds that have been released so far. From cheap earbuds under $100 to deals on Apple Airpods, below you'll find the best offers available right now.

Black Friday Earbud Deals 2022: Deals Under $50

JLab Go Air Pop Buds: was $24.88 , now $9.88

Probably the cheapest pair of buds you'll find this Black Friday, the JLab Go Air Pops are an excellent choice as a stocking stuffer or just as a solid backup pair of buds. They offer good sound for the price, and for just $10 it's hard to beat a deal like this.

Walmart has these at their cheapest price ever of just $10 during their Black Friday sale. View Deal

Skullcandy Dime XT 2: was $29.88 , now $19

Skullcandy's most compact set of earbuds are great for all around use, offering solid sound quality, IPX4 water and sweat resistance, and a decent 12 hour battery life.

Walmart has these down to just $20 during their Black Friday sale. View Deal

JBL Vibe 200 Buds: was $49.99 , now $24.99

One of the best and cheapest Black Friday earbud deals available, the JBL Vibe 200s are by far the best budget-friendly option. Whether as a gift for someone or for yourself, these cheap earbuds offer that JBL sound quality, only without any of the more advanced features such as noise cancelling.

Best Buy is offering these buds at their cheapest price ever of just $25 this Black Friday, 50% off their normal price tag.

JBL Tune 125TWS Buds: was $99.95 , now $49.95

When we think of premium sound quality, most of the time we go to either Bose or JBL. JBL is a personal favorite of mine, and their Tune 125TWS earbuds offer incredible sound, a minimalistic design, and a whopping 32 hour battery life on a single charge.

Now 50% off at Amazon, these bad boys are just $50 for Black Friday. View Deal

JBL Tune 230NC: was $99.99, now $49.99

The JBL Tune 230NC buds aren't a whole lot different from their 125TW buds, however the ambient noise cancelling tech, 4 microphones, and slightly different design make them a solid choice for the price.

Best Buy has these at an incredible 50% off right now, bringing the price down to just $50. View Deal

Black Friday Earbud Deals 2022: Deals Under $100

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was $99.99 , now $79.99

Apple's 2nd gen base model of the AirPods offers exactly what you'd expect from the brands line of earbuds. Good sound quality, decent build quality and easy connectivity to Apple products.

Walmart has these on sale for just $80 during their Black Friday sale. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: was $149.99 , now $89.99

The Galaxy Buds2 from Samsung are some of the most comfortable buds to go with, offering great sound quality and noise cancelling technology at a pretty fair price to start. However, these are at their lowest price of the year if you don't mind grabbing the Lavender color.

Best Buy has these down to just $90 during their Black Friday sale, a chunky $60 off the standard price tag. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $149.99 , now $69.99

While Best Buy is offering all colors of the Galaxy Buds Live at a discount, the Blue color is at the lowest price. If color isn't an issue, then snag these now while you can. With AKG-tuned 12mm speakers, these are some of the best buds you'll find on sale.

Best Buy has these for just $70 during Black Friday, over 50% off. View Deal

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 , now $89.95

While technically a part of Aple, the Beats Studio Buds are a great alternative to the AirPods in many ways. A sleeker design and more compact size, IPX4 rating, multiple colors, and more make the Studio Buds well worth a purchase.

Amazon is taking a massive 40% off these things for Black Friday, dropping the price to just $90. View Deal

Sony WF-C500: was $99.99 , now $58

One of the cheapest pairs of earbuds to feature active noise cancelling technology, Sony's WF-C500 buds are a great choice as either a gift or a new pair for yourself. They also a feature IXP4 water resistant design, making them perfect for more intense use.

Best Buy's offering these exceptionally cheap buds for just $58 during Black Friday. View Deal

Black Friday Earbud Deals 2022: Best Deals So Far

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): was $249 , now $199

It would be Black Friday without a solid deal on AirPods Pro earbuds, and thankfully Amazon has one ofthe best offers available.

Taking 20% off probably the best true wireless earbuds on the market, shoppers can snag these buds for just $200 – a hefty $50 off! View Deal

Bose Sport Earbuds: was $179 , now $129

Bose Sports are a great choice for the athletics out there, offering a subtle design that fits great and sounds even better. They even feature intuitive "swipe" controls to make them easy to use on the go.

Walmart's Black Friday sale has these down to just $129 for the weekend. View Deal

Powerbeats Pro: was $249.95 , $149.95

If you're after something a bit more "premium" feeling, the Powerbeats Pro are the option for you. A wrap around design, integrated Apple H1 chip, and sweat resistant design make them ideal for heavy-duty use.

Amazon has these things for 40% off right now, dropping them down to just $150 for Black Friday weekend. View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM4 Earbuds: was $279.99 , now $178

Sony's XM4 noise cancelling headphones are best known for their noise cancelling capabilities, offering seriously impressive sound quality without any background noise. Price wise they come in on the higher end, but thanks to Black Friday that's no longer an issue.

The Best Buy Black Friday sale has these excellent earbuds on sale for just $180 – over $100 off the standard price tag. View Deal

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was $299 , now $249

Bose offers some of the best audio devices on the market, and their earbuds are no exception to this. However, you're paying a premium price for their gear. The good news is these are at a much more respectable price tag.

Best Buy is taking $50 off the QuitComfort II's this Black Friday, offering them for just $250. View Deal

Black Friday Earbud Deals 2022: More Deals

Editor's Recommendations