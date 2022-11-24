ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

World Cup logs more than half the record of scoreless draws

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RUyxA_0jMkEViV00

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The 0-0 draw between Uruguay and South Korea on Thursday was the fourth scoreless game of this year's World Cup — already more than half the tournament record through the first set of matches.

The record for scoreless draws in the World Cup is seven, done four times, in 1982, 2006, 2010 and 2014. The 2018 tournament in Russia had only one 0-0 draw, between Denmark and France.

Through the 16 games completed Thursday, the Mexico-Poland, Denmark-Tunisia, Croatia-Morocco and South Korea-Uruguay matches all went scoreless.

There were no scoreless draws in 1930, 1934, 1938, 1950 or 1954. Before the start in Qatar, the World Cup averaged more than two goals per game. The highest average came in 1954, when 140 goals were scored in 26 games at 5.38 per game.

The least prolific scoring World Cup was the 1990 tournament when 115 goals were scored at only 2.21 goals per game.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title

MALAGA, Spain — (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime fell to his back behind the baseline, then waited for teammates to race off Canada's bench and pile on top of him. A few minutes later, the Canadians finally could lift the Davis Cup. “I think of us all here, we’ve...
WHIO Dayton

Portugal advances to last 16, beats Uruguay 2-0 at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo wheeled away in celebration, acting as though he had scored once again at the World Cup. Instead, it was Bruno Fernandes eventually credited with the goal that set up Portugal’s 2-0 win over Uruguay on Monday, advancing the team into the last 16.
WHIO Dayton

World Cup 2022: Bruno Fernandes' brace lifts Portugal over Uruguay and into knockout round

LUSAIL, Qatar — Portugal pushed Uruguay to the brink of World Cup elimination here at the Lusail Stadium on Monday night. Bruno Fernandes’ second-half goal, which Cristiano Ronaldo tried to claim, and Fernandes’ late penalty left the Uruguayans with a 2-0 defeat, and just one point and no goals through two games. They’ll need to beat Ghana on Friday to have hope of advancing.
WHIO Dayton

Australia's emotions run high after rare World Cup win

AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — Mitchell Duke celebrated scoring Australia's winning goal by forming a “J” with his fingers in a tribute to his son Jaxson, who was in the stands. Coach Graham Arnold dragged injured winger Martin Boyle — on crutches — into the...
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
102K+
Followers
142K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy