Massive Cash Payout Coming In New York State

Christmas is now just a couple of weeks away and the rush to get the shopping done is also here! With Small Business Saturday behind us and Cyber Monday here, the shopping continues online this week. But if that bank account takes a hit, there may be good news this week.
Syracuse.com

Bills deliver record ratings for CBS & Paramount Plus. Should Buffalo be featured yearly on Thanksgiving?

Is it time for the Buffalo Bills to get featured yearly on Thanksgiving?. Based on television and streaming viewership for this year’s game, the answer may be yes. Buffalo kicked off this year’s three game slate of games on Thanksgiving Day facing the Detroit Lions. The matchup had plenty of intrigue as the Bills are one of this year’s Super Bowl favorites while the Lions entered the matchup on a three-game win streak. The game itself delivered as well.
2 On Your Side

Thankful Fur Pets Expo event helps animals back into homes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — During a Saturday vendors market at the McKinley Mall, the SPCA Serving Erie County and Ten Lives Club hosted their Thankful Fur Pets Expo. The Ten Lives Club said there were a lot of adoptions during the COVID pandemic as many people worked from home. But once people went back to the workplace, they said they saw a spike in surrenders.
CBS Denver

Buffalo city worker killed while assisting with snow removal

A public works employee was killed on Wednesday while assisting the ongoing snow removal efforts in Buffalo, New York, in an accident that local officials called "heartbreaking" as they confirmed that an investigation into the death is underway.The employee, who has not been identified, worked for the city for decades, said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown at a news conference where he was joined by police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. Based on a preliminary investigation, at around 11:15 a.m., the employee was fatally struck by a high lift vehicle that was shoveling snow and hit him while driving in reverse, according to...
Outsider.com

Buffalo City Worker Crushed by Truck Clearing Record Snowfall

A Buffalo city worker has died in a tragic accident after being crushed by a high loader truck on Wednesday morning. Before the incident, they were working to clear jaw-dropping snowfall in the Buffalo area. According to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, the employee died instantly when he was struck at 11:15 am by a truck moving snow into a dump truck in reverse.
