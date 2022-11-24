Dorothy Brown passed away on Wed., Nov. 23rd at Sienna Meadows memory care in Oregon Wisconsin at 95 years of age. Dorothy “Dot” Collins Brown was born and raised in Long Beach and Pass Christian Mississippi. Dot met her husband of 68 years, Berkley, in Biloxi Mississippi when he was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base. They married and moved back to Wisconsin to be near his family. Dot is preceded (by just 2 months) in death by her husband Berk, mother Maggie Collins, father Henry Collins, brothers Chester, Ray, Aubrey, Jim and sisters Ada, Onita, Jean and Evelyn. She is survived by her daughters Lori (Dave) Deegan, Terri (Gerry) DiNardo, and grandchildren Kelly Deegan, Eric (Caitlin) Deegan, Mike DiNardo and Kate (Greg) Buikema. Dot will be remembered for her ability to play and excel at almost any sport (especially tennis). She planned and directed many programs at her church but most of all she was happiest when fishing in the waters of Mississippi for speckled trout. The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at Sienna Crest Assisted Living, Sienna Meadows memory care, and Heartland Promedica Hospice. A private family service will be held in her memory.

OREGON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO