Mount Dora Christian Academy Basketball Star Kycen Pruett has signed with Marshall to continue his education and basketball career. Pruett was surrounded by teammates, friends and family as he signed his letter of intent to join the Thundering Herd next season. The 6”4 Senior SG has impressed so many scouts as he has continued to work hard and play to the best of his ability especially over the summer. As Pruett heads into his final season at Mount Dora Christian Academy he looks better than he ever has!

MOUNT DORA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO