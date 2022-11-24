Read full article on original website
Ironton back in state final
CINCINNATI — By winning in one corner of the state on Black Friday night, the Ironton Fighting Tigers will be playing in the opposite corner come Friday morning. That’s right, as it’s another opening weekend in December —and once again Ironton’s tradition-rich Fighting Tigers are spending it in Stark County, competing for a third all-time state football championship.
We Are Marshall! Local Star Commits to Thundering Herd!
Mount Dora Christian Academy Basketball Star Kycen Pruett has signed with Marshall to continue his education and basketball career. Pruett was surrounded by teammates, friends and family as he signed his letter of intent to join the Thundering Herd next season. The 6”4 Senior SG has impressed so many scouts as he has continued to work hard and play to the best of his ability especially over the summer. As Pruett heads into his final season at Mount Dora Christian Academy he looks better than he ever has!
Christmas events set for Monday
Parade steps off at 6 p.m. The Christmas season kicks off in downtown Ironton on Monday, with the return of the annual Christmas parade, as well as the Christmas at the Courthouse event. The courthouse event, in its second year, is set for 6-8 p.m. and offices there have been...
Windswept day to impact travel
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late this Sunday morning the overnight shower pattern has quickly moved on with the sun breaking through in time for church goers heading to Advent services or the start of the long trip back home after the Thanksgiving holiday. But lurking in the heavens is a ribbon of strong winds that is soon to be sucked down to the ground.
WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the death of a Scioto County man early Monday. About 1 a.m., Scioto County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call. Upon arrival in the 1400 block of Second Street in West Portsmouth, officials found Jayson Stephan McGraw, 18, on the ground […]
3 indicted in southeastern Ohio beating case
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Three people were indicted in connection with an incident that left two men badly beaten in Wheelersburg. Cameron Dixon, 18, and Kaleb Dixon, 23, both of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Christian Brooks, 25, of New Boston, Ohio, all face four counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges. That’s according to information from the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office released Tuesday.
Shawnee State University to host grand opening of Center for Public History
Shawnee State University will host a grand opening of its new Center for Public History (CPH) on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 4:00 p.m. Located in the Clark Memorial Library on campus, the CPH has a mission to advance the academic field of public history while providing SSU students with hands-on experience working on real world projects and helping preserve the Portsmouth area’s history for generations to come.
Grand Jury returns 29 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the Scioto County Grand Jury met on November 18 and returned 24 public indictments and five secret indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. PENELOPE LYNN CONRAD, 51. Milton, West Virginia, was indicted on Failure to Appear. STANLEY PENCE, 42. Lucasville, Ohio,...
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two minors have been arrested and charged with murder following a stabbing that happened early Monday morning in Portsmouth, Ohio, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office announced. According to Sheriff David Thoroughman, his office received a 911 call just after 1 a.m. The caller said...
Why fighter jets may be flying over Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Residents in parts of southern Ohio could see fighter jets flying over their homes Monday morning. According to the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard, it will conduct a test of an air defense system between 8 and 11 a.m. near the Hillsboro and Chillicothe areas. The guard […]
Man charged with setting wildfires in Wayne County, West Virginia
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man from Huntington is facing charges in connection to brush fires set in Wayne County in early November. According to a criminal complaint filed in Wayne County, Robert Pelfrey is charged with two counts of setting fires to lands, which is a felony. He turned himself in today, Monday, Nov. […]
2 teens arrested for murder of 18-year-old in Scioto County, Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two juveniles are facing murder charges out of Scioto County, Ohio. According to Sheriff David Thoroughman, his office received a call around 1:00 am regarding a stabbing. A male said his friend had just been stabbed near 2nd Street West Portsmouth. Deputies say when they arrived, they found 18-year-old Jayson […]
A scooped-up side lot and the riverfront parcel that mysteriously got away: How rules written for distressed ‘Rust Belt’ property may benefit a select few
This project provided by Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism. Please join Eye on Ohio's free mailing list as this helps provide more public service reporting to your community. On May 12, 2021, Chris and Angela Powers submitted a $4,000 bid for a Lawrence County Land...
Fundraiser for 2 shot, killed outside Ohio bar passes goal
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Toro Loco restaurant in Ohio says they’ve already surpassed their fundraising goal of $4,000 to help pay for the funeral expenses of two employees that were shot and killed outside of a bar on Sunday. The two victims, identified as 40-year-old Abraham Pucheta and 35-year-old Javier Luna, were shot outside […]
Library recommendations for the week of November 28th
The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet by John Green...
Huntington Christmas Parade of Lights Announced
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Huntington announced details Thursday regarding its annual Christmas Parade of Lights event. The holiday event, presented by Dutch Miller and hosted by Downtown Huntington Partners, is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 2, 2022. Beginning at 4th Avenue at 13th Street...
Vehicle reported stolen out of Pomeroy, Ohio, later found in Marietta
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) — A vehicle reported stolen out of Pomeroy in Meigs County on Thursday was later found in the Marietta area of Washington County, Ohio. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the vehicle was reported stolen on State Route 7 around 3:04 p.m. on Thursday. MCSO says deputies responded to the […]
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that on November 28, 2022 his office received a 9-1-1 call at 1:02am from a male stating that his friend had just been stabbed. Deputies, detectives and emergency medical personnel responded near 1411 2nd Street West Portsmouth. Upon their arrival they found a male subject, who had been stabbed, laying on the ground.
3 people arrested in Kentucky drug bust
On Tuesday, the Greenup County Sheriff's Office arrested multiple people for drug trafficking.
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that on November 28, 2022 his office received a 9-1-1 call at 1:02am from a male stating that his friend had just been stabbed. Deputies, detectives and emergency medical personnel responded near 1411 2 nd Street West Portsmouth. Upon their arrival they found a male subject, who had been stabbed, laying on the ground.
