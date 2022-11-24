‘Our field will be ready;’ Cleveland police investigating damage to Browns home field

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police have opened an investigation to the damage caused on the playing field at FirstEnergy Stadium, the Cleveland Browns tell CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

The incident happened Tuesday morning.

“We are aware of the incident that occurred early Tuesday morning at FirstEnergy Stadium and have provided the Cleveland Division of Police with all relevant information,” the team said in a statement.

The damage is considered, “superficial” and should be repaired by Sunday’s home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns said.

The stadium’s grounds maintenance team has been working on repairs.

“We take great pride in the strong reviews and reputation of our stadium’s playing surface, have been in touch with the NFL on the matter and are confident after repair, our field will be ready for Sunday’s game,” the Browns said.

Cleveland will host Tampa Bay Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

