ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

‘Our field will be ready;’ Cleveland police investigating damage to Browns home field

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xFq2_0jMkE2Rv00

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police have opened an investigation to the damage caused on the playing field at FirstEnergy Stadium, the Cleveland Browns tell CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

>>Browns RB Nick Chubb nominated for sportsmanship award for 4th straight year

The incident happened Tuesday morning.

“We are aware of the incident that occurred early Tuesday morning at FirstEnergy Stadium and have provided the Cleveland Division of Police with all relevant information,” the team said in a statement.

The damage is considered, “superficial” and should be repaired by Sunday’s home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns said.

The stadium’s grounds maintenance team has been working on repairs.

“We take great pride in the strong reviews and reputation of our stadium’s playing surface, have been in touch with the NFL on the matter and are confident after repair, our field will be ready for Sunday’s game,” the Browns said.

Cleveland will host Tampa Bay Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Deshuan Watson reinstated from NFL ban for Browns debut vs. Texans: 'He'll be ready to roll'

Deshaun Watson is officially back. The Browns quarterback suspended 11 games by the NFL amid 24 civil allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct has been reinstated and joined Cleveland's 53-man roster on Monday at the conclusion of his ban. He's been practicing with the team since he was eligible on Nov. 16 and will "be ready to roll" against the Houston Texans on Sunday, according to Browns coach Kevin Stefansksi.
CLEVELAND, OH
WHIO Dayton

Texans brace for Deshaun Watson's return with Browns

HOUSTON — (AP) — Deshaun Watson was a star with the Houston Texans. Then he became disgruntled and later disgraced. After sitting out an entire season, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns. There, he has missed most of another as punishment amid sexual misconduct allegations. Come Sunday,...
HOUSTON, TX
WHIO Dayton

3 area schools to play in OHSAA football championships

CANTON — Three area high schools are in the OHSAA Football Championship games this week and all games will be played in Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Springfield will play in the Division I State Championship game Friday night against St. Edward. It is rematch of last year’s game where St. Edward won, 23-13.
CANTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
102K+
Followers
142K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy