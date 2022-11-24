ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Paco Velez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Most of us are still digesting our Thanksgiving Day feast, but there many in South Florida who didn't have one. Too many people are currently struggling to buy the week's groceries. With the cost of food and most everything else up, South Florida...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida Full Episode: November 27, 2022

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg welcome Broward School Board Chair Lori Alhadeff, Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, and Feeding South Florida President and CEO Paco Velez. The full episode can be...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
Click10.com

‘Hadestown’ comes to the Adrienne Arsht Center

"Hadestown," a multi-award winning musical that puts a modern spin on classic Greek myths, comes to Miami to the Adrienne Arsh Center beginning Dec. 6 and running through Dec. 11, 2022. The story intertwines the two Greek myths of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and of King Hades and...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Zoo Miami recognizes MDFR with flag presentation at Station 43

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Zoo Miami visited Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Station 43 on Saturday in honor of their outstanding service. According to Zoo Miami Communications Director Ron Magill, a flag was presented to fire crews in recognition of being "First Due at the Zoo" and first responders to any kind of emergency as well as providing enrichment to zoo animals.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Vickie Cartwright

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Broward County's embattled schools superintendent arrived on the job to a district in chaos. There was a scathing grand jury report, her predecessor had been charged with perjury and eventually almost half of her bosses on the school board were suspended and temporarily replaced by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Second South Florida Denny’s ordered shut in less than a month

Below is a list of places that had roach and/or fly issues inside their establishments last week. The Denny's in Oakland Park was ordered shut by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, however the department has discretion and ordered a "follow-up inspection" on the others listed.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Click10.com

Man accused of trying to steal food truck in Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. – Deputies in the Florida Keys say they arrested an Arkansas man after witnesses said he tried to steal a food truck Monday morning. Deputies arrested 42-year-old Steven Wayne McClelland, of Mountain View, Arkansas, on charges of attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of amphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
KEY LARGO, FL
Click10.com

UVA rising football star, south Florida native D’sean Perry laid to rest

Miami Gardens, FLA – Family and friends of D'Sean Perry gathered for his funeral Saturday evening at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Miami Gardens. "He deeply cared bout his family, wanted to make sure he put his best foot forward every time he stepped out of the door," Earl Simms, Perry's former high school football coach at Gulliver Prep, said.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Three people were injured Sunday night during a shooting on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed. Video taken from the scene shows a dark-colored Nissan Sentra that investigators were focusing their attention on and taking photos of. Several bullet holes could be seen on the side of the car.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Miami police search for missing 66-year-old woman

MIAMI – City of Miami police is asking for the public's help in locating a 66-year-old woman who was reported missing on Friday afternoon. According to police, Robin Donald was last seen in Miami's Allapatah area. Authorities said Donald is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs around...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Crash in Tamarac leaves 9 people injured, deputies say

Tamarac, FLA – The Broward Sheriff's Office and Tamarac Fire Rescue investigated a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Tamarac. Deputies say 9 people were transported to local hospitals. According to BSO, the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. near West Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue. The crash...
TAMARAC, FL

