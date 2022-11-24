ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Goodwill sets opening in East Arlington at Kernan and McCormick

Goodwill Industries of North Florida scheduled a ribbon-cutting for 10 a.m. Nov. 29 for its thrift store and donation center at 1919 Kernan Blvd. in East Arlington. The store is at Kernan Boulevard and McCormick Road, replacing a donation center in nearby Cobblestone Crossing. Goodwill Industries of North Florida operates...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

‘Tis the season: Girvin Road light display is ready for visitors!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the largest Christmas light displays in the Jacksonville area is back. If you and the family are planning on driving around to view some holiday decorations, you’ll want to check out the Blackhawk Bluff neighborhood located West of Atlantic Beach. The entire neighborhood...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Don Johnson

Another Broken Egg restaurant to open in Middleburg

Another Broken Egg restaurant is expected to open at Plantation Crossing shopping center in Middleburg in the fall of 2023. NAI Hallmark, a commercial real estate brokerage and property management firm in Jacksonville, recently announced it secured a new retail lease on behalf of AMJ Group, Inc.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
News4Jax.com

‘Dazzling Nights’ returns to Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens will transform once again into a stunning, winter wonderland for “Dazzling Nights.”. The three-quarter-mile interactive holiday experience will feature a million dazzling lights, shining forests, magical displays, music and beautiful sculptures. The family-friendly adventure began on Nov. 27 and will...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Zoo hosts Breakfast with Santa

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Ring in the season and be the first to tell Santa your wishes at the Jacksonville Zoo’s annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 3 at 9, 10:15, and 11:30 a.m.!. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Enjoy a scrumptious breakfast fit for the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

