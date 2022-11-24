Read full article on original website
City of Jacksonville opens applications for rent and utility assistance totaling $3 million
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville will reopen rental and utility assistance applications to allocate $3.3 million of federal funds, according to a press release. The program is intended to help people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 2021, the city has distributed more than $62.6 million...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns River glows bright during Jacksonville Light Boat Parade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Despite concerns about possible rain, boaters lit up the St. Johns River on Saturday for the annual Light Boat Parade. Thousands of people filled the Southbank to see the boats and fireworks light up the St. Johns River. Boats of all sizes sported decorations of all...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Goodwill sets opening in East Arlington at Kernan and McCormick
Goodwill Industries of North Florida scheduled a ribbon-cutting for 10 a.m. Nov. 29 for its thrift store and donation center at 1919 Kernan Blvd. in East Arlington. The store is at Kernan Boulevard and McCormick Road, replacing a donation center in nearby Cobblestone Crossing. Goodwill Industries of North Florida operates...
News4Jax.com
List🎄🎅: Here are the best Christmas light displays & events around Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Are you ready to get into the Christmas spirit? News4Jax has compiled a list of the best light displays and events around our area. [Have a light display or event you would like to add? Send us the location in the comments section below or email CLuter@wjxt.com.]
News4Jax.com
Atlantic Beach commissioners give thumbs up to ordinance prohibiting sleeping in public places
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – Atlantic Beach city commissioners voted unanimously Monday night in favor of a new ordinance that prohibits people from camping or sleeping in public areas of the city. Administrators said the previous ordinance was not compliant with federal case law. Those who don’t comply with the...
Motorist Alert: 4 projects set to begin in Clay County this week
Four Clay County road projects are scheduled for the week of Nov. 28, weather and supply permitting. Crews will be replacing the stormwater drainage system including the storm inlets and drainpipes on Botany Street just west of Dalby Court, in Middleburg.
News4Jax.com
Following Surfside condo collapse, Jacksonville councilman introduces new mandatory building inspection bill
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond has introduced a bill that would impose new mandatory building inspections for Jacksonville in the wake of the Surfside building collapse last year that killed 98 people. Bill 2022-842 would require all condominium or co-op buildings over three stories tall and...
News4Jax.com
‘Tis the season: Girvin Road light display is ready for visitors!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the largest Christmas light displays in the Jacksonville area is back. If you and the family are planning on driving around to view some holiday decorations, you’ll want to check out the Blackhawk Bluff neighborhood located West of Atlantic Beach. The entire neighborhood...
Another Broken Egg restaurant to open in Middleburg
Another Broken Egg restaurant is expected to open at Plantation Crossing shopping center in Middleburg in the fall of 2023. NAI Hallmark, a commercial real estate brokerage and property management firm in Jacksonville, recently announced it secured a new retail lease on behalf of AMJ Group, Inc.
SPOTLIGHT: First weekend in December features several holiday-themed events
Jacksonville, Fl — The first weekend of December features several holiday-themed events throughout NE Florida. Deck the Chairs in Jacksonville Beach features a nightly light show Friday - Sunday, sponsored by Visit Jacksonville. Saturday night features the Moonlight Movie ‘Elf’ starting at 7:00 PM. Nights of Lights...
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to appear in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making a stop in Jacksonville Dec. 3, for fans who are interested in exclusive goodies from the brand. The truck will be located at the St. Johns Town Center. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Here are some exclusive...
Jacksonville Transportation Authority wants input from Clay County residents
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Jacksonville Transportation Authority created a survey to help Clay County residents have a better public transportation system. For resident who would like to put their input can go on this survey. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for...
News4Jax.com
Do you plan to apply for $3M in new federal rental assistance in Duval County?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City of Jacksonville announced Monday that its Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) has more than $3 million left to help Duval County residents who have been unable to pay their rent and/or utilities due to a loss of income related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications...
News4Jax.com
Duval County to open up applications for $3M in federal rental assistance funding this week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City of Jacksonville announced Monday that its Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) has more than $3 million left to help Duval County residents who have been unable to pay their rent and/or utilities due to a loss of income related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications...
News4Jax.com
Airplane flies Confederate flag over TIAA Bank Field with message that calls for return of monuments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Before the start of the Jacksonville Jaguars game on Sunday, an airplane flew over TIAA Bank Field with a banner in tow showing the Confederate flag. The banner also had a message: “PUT MONUMENTS BACK.”. The group Save Southern Heritage (SSH) claimed responsibility for the...
First Coast News
Man charged in connection to disappearing cats in Jacksonville previously fired from pet resort
First Coast News is learning more about a Jacksonville man charged in connection to several missing cats later dead in the Springfield neighborhood. Blake Miles, 35, was arrested on charges of animal cruelty and petit theft, police said. Miles has a criminal history in Jacksonville with multiple arrests dating back...
Councilmembers mostly silent following Confederate Flag flown over TIAA Bank Field
JACKSONVILE, Fla. — Most members of Jacksonville’s City Council remained silent Monday after a plane pulling a Confederate Flag and the words “Put Monuments Back” flew over TIAA Bank Stadium just before the Jaguars game Sunday. Attendees we spoke with at TIAA Bank Field were shocked...
News4Jax.com
‘Dazzling Nights’ returns to Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens will transform once again into a stunning, winter wonderland for “Dazzling Nights.”. The three-quarter-mile interactive holiday experience will feature a million dazzling lights, shining forests, magical displays, music and beautiful sculptures. The family-friendly adventure began on Nov. 27 and will...
Jacksonville Zoo hosts Breakfast with Santa
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Ring in the season and be the first to tell Santa your wishes at the Jacksonville Zoo’s annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 3 at 9, 10:15, and 11:30 a.m.!. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Enjoy a scrumptious breakfast fit for the...
Popular donut shop closing Fleming Island location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) Jacksonville's favorite miniature donut shop announced this week that it will be closing its Fleming Island location. The Mini Bar opened its doors in February of this year in the Target shopping plaza off Eagle Harbor Parkway. The...
