FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mypanhandle.com
FHP collecting food for those in need
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol is gearing up to give back to the community during the holidays with their ‘Stuff the Charger’ event. Lieutenant Jason King joined us in studio to discuss all the details about the event. FHP will be collecting non-perishable foods to donate to food banks. Some of the items they’re looking for are canned goods, dried goods, peanut butter, evaporated milk, bottled water, and broth.
Pathway Church holds ‘Buy a Tree, Change a Life Event’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With inflation making holiday spending more difficult this year, Pathway Church’s three locations are stepping in, making sure families have a Merry Chirstmas. The church is teaming up with the non-profit organization, Buy a Tree, Change a Life for the seventh year in a row. When people buy trees from the […]
What to do in Mobile during the holiday season
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The holiday season is officially upon us, meaning there are many events happening between now and the beginning of the year. If you’re looking for something to do with the family look no further. WKRG has compiled a list of attractions and events happening this season. Bellingrath Gardens Magic Christmas in […]
Alleged thieves detained by customers at Mobile Tractor Supply on Black Friday
TILLMANS CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released more details in a shooting that happened in Mobile on Black Friday. Officials said officers were called out to Tractor Supply in Tillmans Corner on Friday, Nov. 25 for reports of shots fired and an individual shoplifting. When they arrived they found […]
Find thrift stores in and near Mobile for your holiday shopping
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Maybe you’re looking for vintage and unique gifts this holiday season, or maybe you’re just looking to save a little money on your shopping. Either way, thrift stores can be a great shopping choice for budgets large and small. That’s why we’re looking at thrift stores in and around Mobile, to […]
travelwithsara.com
Bellingrath Gardens: The Best Holiday Light Show
If Bellingrath Gardens & Home is not calling your name, it’s going to shortly. Here is where you will find the best holiday light show in the United States. Plan your visit to the Magic Christmas in Lights Show as soon as possible. With more than 3 million lights and 1,100 set pieces, visitors will not be disappointed. This historical setting is located in Theodore, Alabama, along Alabama’s Coastal Connection.
Fugitive of the Week: Michael Edward Hanson
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Michael Edward Hanson, who Marshals said could be in the Lott Road, Wilmer area. Michael Edward Hanson is wanted by the […]
multihousingnews.com
Carter Multifamily Acquires Alabama Community
The firm will upgrade amenities and renovate interiors at the 252-unit community in Alabama’s second-largest metro area. Carter Multifamily has expanded its Alabama holdings with the acquisition of Astoria Apartments, a 252-unit community in Mobile, Ala. The seller and price paid for the property were not disclosed by the...
WPMI
Mobile business owners look forward to Small Business Saturday
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — After the turkey's done and the football's over, it's time for the big holiday shopping weekend. Black Friday has come to a close and all eyes are turning to Small Business Saturday. It's designed to help small shops compete against major retailers and big box...
Fire destroys home in Citronelle: Citronelle Fire Department
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fire destroys a family home in Citronelle over the weekend. According to a Facebook post, Citronelle Firefighters were dispatched to a home on A J Mason Road for a fire Friday night at about 6:30. When they arrived crews found a single-story family home with a roof and wall collapsing. The […]
WALA-TV FOX10
‘There was no line, I walked right in”, Black Friday shopper says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Black Friday is considered one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Folks in the Port City headed to stores to score some good deals. But, there weren’t any lines or crowds like many are used to seeing in the past. “It’s not the...
Port City Pacers honor Mobile runners who passed too soon with tree planting
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Port City Pacers, with help from the Friends of Mobile Trees, planted two trees at Medal of Honor Park Saturday in honor of runners gone too soon. Trees were planted in memory of Victor Birch and Bowdoin Atchison. Both men were heavily involved in local running events and […]
WPMI
Salute to our Veterans: SPC Tyler Hill
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor SPC Tyler Hillwho served 5 years in the U.S. Army. Thank you for your service, SPC Tyler Hill.
WALA-TV FOX10
Tractor Supply customer shoots out tire to stop shoplifters
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Customers at Tractor Supply helped prevent two men from shoplifting today, according to authorities. Officers said they responded to a call regarding shots fired at the Tractor Supply located at 5618 Highway 90 at approximately 9:10 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, police said they discovered a...
WPMI
Mobile Animal Shelter finds pets their forever homes with Black Friday adoption event
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The City of Mobile Animal Services Department hosted an event Friday, bringing folks together with the dogs and cats in the city’s care. They got to meet some precious animals at the "Black Friday adoption" event. If you've been wanting to get a pet...
WEAR
Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...
WPMI
2nd fire in seven months for Al's Tire Shop in Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — The Prichard Fire Department responded to a fire at Al's Tire Shop Sunday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m., with firefighters quickly bringing the scene under control. There is no word at this time as to the extent of the damage. This is the second...
4 shot at Mobile nightclub, police ask for help
UPDATE 12:40 PM: Mobile Police sent this information to News 5 in reference to the club shooting: On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at approximately 2:16 a.m., officers responded to 216 Dauphin Street, Paparazzi Club, in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located two 27-year-old victims, a male, and a female, suffering from gunshot wounds. […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Mobile, AL
Located on the Mobile River in southern Alabama, the city of Mobile is one of the cultural centers on the Gulf Coast and the seat of Mobile County. It's proud to house a professional ballet company, several art museums, a professional opera, a symphony orchestra, and extensive historic architecture. It...
thebamabuzz.com
Amtrak passenger service between Mobile and New Orleans returning
Amtrak passenger service between Mobile and New Orleans is returning. According to Mobile’s WKRG, a settlement was reached on Nov. 21 between Amtrak and parties opposing the government’s plan to restore service, including the Alabama Port Authority, CSX and Norfolk Southern railroads. The proposed route, which had been...
