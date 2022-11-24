ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

mypanhandle.com

FHP collecting food for those in need

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol is gearing up to give back to the community during the holidays with their ‘Stuff the Charger’ event. Lieutenant Jason King joined us in studio to discuss all the details about the event. FHP will be collecting non-perishable foods to donate to food banks. Some of the items they’re looking for are canned goods, dried goods, peanut butter, evaporated milk, bottled water, and broth.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Pathway Church holds ‘Buy a Tree, Change a Life Event’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With inflation making holiday spending more difficult this year, Pathway Church’s three locations are stepping in, making sure families have a Merry Chirstmas. The church is teaming up with the non-profit organization, Buy a Tree, Change a Life for the seventh year in a row. When people buy trees from the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

What to do in Mobile during the holiday season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The holiday season is officially upon us, meaning there are many events happening between now and the beginning of the year. If you’re looking for something to do with the family look no further. WKRG has compiled a list of attractions and events happening this season. Bellingrath Gardens Magic Christmas in […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Find thrift stores in and near Mobile for your holiday shopping

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Maybe you’re looking for vintage and unique gifts this holiday season, or maybe you’re just looking to save a little money on your shopping. Either way, thrift stores can be a great shopping choice for budgets large and small. That’s why we’re looking at thrift stores in and around Mobile, to […]
MOBILE, AL
travelwithsara.com

Bellingrath Gardens: The Best Holiday Light Show

If Bellingrath Gardens & Home is not calling your name, it’s going to shortly. Here is where you will find the best holiday light show in the United States. Plan your visit to the Magic Christmas in Lights Show as soon as possible. With more than 3 million lights and 1,100 set pieces, visitors will not be disappointed. This historical setting is located in Theodore, Alabama, along Alabama’s Coastal Connection.
THEODORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Michael Edward Hanson

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Michael Edward Hanson, who Marshals said could be in the Lott Road, Wilmer area. Michael Edward Hanson is wanted by the […]
WILMER, AL
multihousingnews.com

Carter Multifamily Acquires Alabama Community

The firm will upgrade amenities and renovate interiors at the 252-unit community in Alabama’s second-largest metro area. Carter Multifamily has expanded its Alabama holdings with the acquisition of Astoria Apartments, a 252-unit community in Mobile, Ala. The seller and price paid for the property were not disclosed by the...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile business owners look forward to Small Business Saturday

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — After the turkey's done and the football's over, it's time for the big holiday shopping weekend. Black Friday has come to a close and all eyes are turning to Small Business Saturday. It's designed to help small shops compete against major retailers and big box...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fire destroys home in Citronelle: Citronelle Fire Department

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fire destroys a family home in Citronelle over the weekend. According to a Facebook post, Citronelle Firefighters were dispatched to a home on A J Mason Road for a fire Friday night at about 6:30. When they arrived crews found a single-story family home with a roof and wall collapsing. The […]
CITRONELLE, AL
WPMI

Salute to our Veterans: SPC Tyler Hill

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor SPC Tyler Hillwho served 5 years in the U.S. Army. Thank you for your service, SPC Tyler Hill.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Tractor Supply customer shoots out tire to stop shoplifters

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Customers at Tractor Supply helped prevent two men from shoplifting today, according to authorities. Officers said they responded to a call regarding shots fired at the Tractor Supply located at 5618 Highway 90 at approximately 9:10 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, police said they discovered a...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...
WPMI

2nd fire in seven months for Al's Tire Shop in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — The Prichard Fire Department responded to a fire at Al's Tire Shop Sunday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m., with firefighters quickly bringing the scene under control. There is no word at this time as to the extent of the damage. This is the second...
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

4 shot at Mobile nightclub, police ask for help

UPDATE 12:40 PM: Mobile Police sent this information to News 5 in reference to the club shooting: On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at approximately 2:16 a.m., officers responded to 216 Dauphin Street, Paparazzi Club, in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located two 27-year-old victims, a male, and a female, suffering from gunshot wounds. […]
MOBILE, AL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Mobile, AL

Located on the Mobile River in southern Alabama, the city of Mobile is one of the cultural centers on the Gulf Coast and the seat of Mobile County. It's proud to house a professional ballet company, several art museums, a professional opera, a symphony orchestra, and extensive historic architecture. It...
MOBILE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Amtrak passenger service between Mobile and New Orleans returning

Amtrak passenger service between Mobile and New Orleans is returning. According to Mobile’s WKRG, a settlement was reached on Nov. 21 between Amtrak and parties opposing the government’s plan to restore service, including the Alabama Port Authority, CSX and Norfolk Southern railroads. The proposed route, which had been...
MOBILE, AL

