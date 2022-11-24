ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Host Jonnie Irwin Reveals 'Devastating' Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

Jonnie Irwin, the host of several U.K. property shows, revealed that he has terminal lung cancer, which has spread to his brain. Irwin, 48, wanted to fight his illness privately, but decided to speak out in an interview with Hello! Magazine. Irwin and his wife Jessica, 40, have three children, son Rex, 3, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.
Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Snaps Family Shadow Photo with Son Alexander, 3 — See the Rare Shot!

Richard Gere and wife Alejandra share 3-year-old son Alexander, a 2-year-old son, and they each have another son from a previous relationship Richard Gere and wife Alejandra are introducing the fun of shadows to their little boy. On Thursday, Alejandra, 39, shared a sweet photo on Instagram from an outdoor walk with her actor husband, 73, and their 3-year-old son Alexander. In the autumnal snap, Gere and Alejandra throw their hands up in the air to show Alexander their large shadows below. Alexander follows suit and sticks out his...
Joanna Gaines' Latest Picture With Son Crew Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

While many people boast busy schedules, Joanna Gaines's daily routine just about takes the cake. According to Cheat Sheet, the Kansas native and her husband, Chip Gaines, own a restaurant, construction and design business, children's furniture and accessories line, a discount outlet, and a television network, among many other projects. Unsurprisingly, Chip and Joanna Gaines have an astonishing net worth.
Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Call It Quits After 7 Years Together: Report

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are done. According to Radar, after seven years together, the Blind Side star and the photographer have reportedly called it quits on their extremely private relationship. Article continues below advertisement. "It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see...
Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone, 64, reveals she will undergo surgery to have 'large fibroid tumor' removed following misdiagnosis... 21 years after she suffered brain hemorrhage and stroke that almost killed her

Sharon Stone encouraged her followers to seek second opinions after she said a 'large fibroid tumor' was found in her body after a previous medical misdiagnosis. Stone, 64, took to Instagram Stories Tuesday with a personal message about her health, saying she 'just had another misdiagnosis and incorrect procedure,' and went for 'a double epidural' to treat pain she was in.
ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'

"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable New Photos of Son After Confirming His Name Is Still Wolf

The makeup mogul and Travis Scott share daughter Stormi, 4, and a 9-month-old baby boy whose name they have yet to share since it was changed from Wolf Kylie Jenner is giving a closer look at life with her baby boy. On Monday, the makeup mogul, 25, shared a series of new photos featuring her 9-month-old son and 4-year-old daughter Stormi, who she shares with rapper Travis Scott. The adorable snaps show her baby boy, whose name Jenner and Scott have yet to share since it was changed from Wolf, up close and standing...
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Think Amy Schneider ‘Threw Game’ in Tournament of Champions

The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions continues with Game 6 tonight, Monday, November 21, as Amy Schneider and Andrew He are both just one win away from winning the whole competition. But will Sam Buttrey play spoiler once again?. That’s what happened during Friday’s (November 18) episode, when the beloved professor...
