The makeup mogul and Travis Scott share daughter Stormi, 4, and a 9-month-old baby boy whose name they have yet to share since it was changed from Wolf Kylie Jenner is giving a closer look at life with her baby boy. On Monday, the makeup mogul, 25, shared a series of new photos featuring her 9-month-old son and 4-year-old daughter Stormi, who she shares with rapper Travis Scott. The adorable snaps show her baby boy, whose name Jenner and Scott have yet to share since it was changed from Wolf, up close and standing...

10 HOURS AGO