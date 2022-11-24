Read full article on original website
What Happened to Sinbad? Family Gives Update on Comedian’s Condition Amid Health Battle
Comedian Sinbad rose to fame in the late ‘80s as a standout on the sitcom A Different World. As a result, he landed a series of his own, The Sinbad Show, in 1993. In recent years, the Cosby Show alum has been facing health issues that have left him learning how to walk again. Get an update on his condition by scrolling below.
Roslyn Singleton of America's Got Talent dies at 39: The star had been battling brain cancer for the second time after a six year remission
Roslyn Royal Singleton died at the age of 39 on Tuesday her husband Ray confirmed on Instagram. He says the Navy veteran died 'peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be' and has earned her 'wings.'. The beauty from North Carolina had been battling brain cancer for the...
TV Host Jonnie Irwin Reveals 'Devastating' Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
Jonnie Irwin, the host of several U.K. property shows, revealed that he has terminal lung cancer, which has spread to his brain. Irwin, 48, wanted to fight his illness privately, but decided to speak out in an interview with Hello! Magazine. Irwin and his wife Jessica, 40, have three children, son Rex, 3, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.
Kevin Coster Reveals 13-Year-Old Son Hayes Will Appear in His Epic Western 'Horizon' : 'He's Really Good'
Kevin Costner's son is following in his father's footsteps. The actor's son Hayes will appear in Costner's upcoming four-part Western epic Horizon, he tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue. "He's very good," says Costner, who's directing the project. "Hayes plays the namesake character that I actually play in the...
Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Snaps Family Shadow Photo with Son Alexander, 3 — See the Rare Shot!
Richard Gere and wife Alejandra share 3-year-old son Alexander, a 2-year-old son, and they each have another son from a previous relationship Richard Gere and wife Alejandra are introducing the fun of shadows to their little boy. On Thursday, Alejandra, 39, shared a sweet photo on Instagram from an outdoor walk with her actor husband, 73, and their 3-year-old son Alexander. In the autumnal snap, Gere and Alejandra throw their hands up in the air to show Alexander their large shadows below. Alexander follows suit and sticks out his...
Joanna Gaines' Latest Picture With Son Crew Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
While many people boast busy schedules, Joanna Gaines's daily routine just about takes the cake. According to Cheat Sheet, the Kansas native and her husband, Chip Gaines, own a restaurant, construction and design business, children's furniture and accessories line, a discount outlet, and a television network, among many other projects. Unsurprisingly, Chip and Joanna Gaines have an astonishing net worth.
Famous Actor Had No One Believe His Abduction Story Because He Suffered From Addiction
American actor Jeremy London was born in November 1972. He is well-known for his recurring character roles in Party of Five, 7th Heaven, and I'll Fly Away. He also acted in films, such as Mallrats and Civil War epic Gods and Generals. London went on to directing in 2013.
Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Call It Quits After 7 Years Together: Report
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are done. According to Radar, after seven years together, the Blind Side star and the photographer have reportedly called it quits on their extremely private relationship. Article continues below advertisement. "It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see...
After Death of Infant Son Earlier This Year Brian McKnight Announces Wife’s Pregnancy
In a recent social media post, crooner Brian McKnight announced that there will be an addition to his family. Last week, McKnight and his wife, Leilani McKnight revealed on both of their Instagram accounts that the duo is expecting a baby soon. “We are ECSTATIC to finally announce BABY MCKNIGHT...
Dawn Lyn, former child star on ‘My Three Sons’ and Leif Garrett’s sister, in a coma after brain surgery
"My Three Sons” told the tale of a widower (Fred MacMurray) who raises his boys with the help of his father-in-law and later, the children’s great-uncle. The series aired from 1960 until 1972.
Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak shades contestant after she shocks fans by missing ‘brutally easy’ puzzle
WHEEL of Fortune host Pat Sajak has shaded a contestant for missing what fans deemed a "brutally easy" puzzle solve with one letter left on Monday's episode. Keke made a shocking selection, but the 75-year-old didn't let her down gently. The Los Angeles-based caregiver landed on an "Express $1000" card...
Hugh Jackman Once Shared That His Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Falls Asleep Through All of His Movies
Deborra-Lee Furness hadn’t seen most of her husband’s movies in their entirety at one point because she couldn’t stay awake during them.
Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone, 64, reveals she will undergo surgery to have 'large fibroid tumor' removed following misdiagnosis... 21 years after she suffered brain hemorrhage and stroke that almost killed her
Sharon Stone encouraged her followers to seek second opinions after she said a 'large fibroid tumor' was found in her body after a previous medical misdiagnosis. Stone, 64, took to Instagram Stories Tuesday with a personal message about her health, saying she 'just had another misdiagnosis and incorrect procedure,' and went for 'a double epidural' to treat pain she was in.
Justin Theroux Breaks His Silence After Ex Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Tried to Start a Family
Justin Theroux is here for his ex-wife and current good friend, Jennifer Aniston. After the Friends actress shared a photo of her Allure cover image on Instagram following her tell-all interview with the magazine, Theroux left a comment of support: "👊 ❤️." His fist pump and heart...
ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'
"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Mum had to give birth blindfolded because she was convinced baby would be stillborn
A mum gave birth wearing a blindfold because she was convinced her son would arrive stillborn after her waters broke at just 21 weeks. Emma Roberts, 39, had been placed on bed rest after her waters broke but still went into labour when she was just 24 weeks pregnant. Both...
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable New Photos of Son After Confirming His Name Is Still Wolf
The makeup mogul and Travis Scott share daughter Stormi, 4, and a 9-month-old baby boy whose name they have yet to share since it was changed from Wolf Kylie Jenner is giving a closer look at life with her baby boy. On Monday, the makeup mogul, 25, shared a series of new photos featuring her 9-month-old son and 4-year-old daughter Stormi, who she shares with rapper Travis Scott. The adorable snaps show her baby boy, whose name Jenner and Scott have yet to share since it was changed from Wolf, up close and standing...
Everything Jeff Bridges Has Said About His Battle With Lymphoma: ‘COVID Made My Cancer Look Like Nothing’
After being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Jeff Bridges has been candid about the ups and downs with his health. In October 2020, Bridges took to social media to break down his diagnosis. “As the Dude would say.. New S—T has come to light,” the actor tweeted while channeling his The Big Lebowski character. “I have […]
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Think Amy Schneider ‘Threw Game’ in Tournament of Champions
The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions continues with Game 6 tonight, Monday, November 21, as Amy Schneider and Andrew He are both just one win away from winning the whole competition. But will Sam Buttrey play spoiler once again?. That’s what happened during Friday’s (November 18) episode, when the beloved professor...
