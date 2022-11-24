Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer explains why he likes the Shopify stock
Shopify Inc says it saw record sales on the Black Friday this year. Mad Money host Jim Cramer shares his outlook on Shopify stock. Shares of eCommerce giant are currently down 70% for the year. Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) is in the green this morning after the eCommerce giant said...
3 strategies to buy the S&P500 index and how they performed in 2022
Using extreme levels showed by the VIX index delivered impressive results until November. Buying the S&P 500 when everyone is bearish or selling when everyone is bullish - a good strategy in 2022. US stocks have put a remarkable rally from their 2022 lows. For example, the Dow Jones index...
Top 3 best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 this year
Oil companies outperformed in 2022 as the prices of oil remained elevated. Besides the capital gains, investors benefited from dividend payments. With only one month left until the end of the year, investors’ attention turns to the holiday season in front of us. Sure enough, plenty of economic events lie ahead, such as the Federal Reserve’s December decision, but investors are unlikely to take any more risk in the week ahead.
Is the tumbling Dr Martens share price a bargain?
Dr Martens stock price has nosedived in the past few days. The company issued a profit warning amid soaring inflation. The stock have become extremely oversold. Dr Martens (LON: DOCS) share price has been in a freefall in the past few days as concerns about the company’s growth remains. The shares crashed to a low of 196p, which was its lowest level since May 22. It has plunged by more than 33% from the highest point this month.
Tiantian Kullander: Founder of crypto company valued at $3bn dies ‘unexpectedly’ at age 30
Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group, died at the age of 30 on 23 November.The unexpected death of the young crypto founder - confirmed by the company in a statement on Sunday night - has left many in the financial markets sector shocked. The statement revealed that Kullander, a former Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs trader affectionately known as “TT”, “unexpectedly” died in his sleep. It did not share any other details. “It is with the deepest sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of our friend and...
Protests erupt across China: are Chinese stocks still investable?
Edmund Harriss says China's equity market is still investable. Daniel Lacalle expects Chinese tech stocks to do well in 2023. Invesco China Technology ETF is currently down 40% YTD. Chinese stocks are in focus on Monday as protests against the zero COVID policy simmer across the authoritarian state. Should you...
HSBC share price retreats amid China woes: is it a buy?
HSBC share price has been in a strong bullish trend this month. Ping An Insurance has called for management to break the bank. There are concerns about the Chinese economic slowdown. The HSBC (LON: HSBA) share price has been in a slow recovery mode in the past few weeks. It...
This ad-tech stock opened 70% up on Monday: this is why
Yahoo reveals an exclusive 30-year agreement with Taboola.com Ltd. It will also get a 25% stake in the Nasdaq-listed ad-tech company. Taboola shares are still down nearly 60% versus the start of 2022. Taboola.com Ltd (NASDAQ: TBLA) opened more than 70% up this morning after Yahoo announced an exclusive 30-year...
VRJAM Announces The Initial Exchange Offering Of Its Revolutionary Metaverse Currency, Vrjam Coin
London, United kingdom, 28th November, 2022, Chainwire. VRJAM, the leading platform for Web3 live events, today announced the launch of its revolutionary new digital currency VRJAM Coin will IEO on the 30th of November via exchanges Gate.io and MexC. VRJAM’s and metaverse crypto-coin is currently valued at $US40M and has attracted investment from 15 of the world’s leading web3 focussed VC’s and investors.
How & where to buy VERSE, the new Bitcoin.com DeFi token
VERSE is a cross-chain token compatible with the ERC-20 standard. The token is currently under its initial public sale (Sale B) which started on November 1, 2022. Its current public sale dynamic price is $0.0001. Bitcoin.com, a digital ecosystem and secure self-custody platform where users can safely and easily interact...
6 drivers of EUR/USD exchange rate in 2022 according to the ECB
The Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening is the main driver of the EUR/USD exchange rate. European economies suffered more than the US economy from the energy shock. The EUR/USD is the main currency pair of the FX dashboard, both by the volume traded and its popularity among retail traders. The exchange rate jumped almost one thousand pips in the last couple of months but is still well below the 2022 opening levels.
China’s Covid policies hit carmaking; push to vaccinate elderly faster – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news
Housing Prices in the UK Expected To Drop In 2023
According to a study released on Monday, residential property demand in the UK has almost halved since the government’s September budget, which alarmed the financial markets and forced the UK prime minister to resign. September 23 budget proposal spooked markets. The budget proposal, unveiled on September 23, sparked a...
Tron (TRX) Struggles While Metacade Sails Ahead with MCADE Presale
Tron dragged down this year as Terra fallout continues to pervade crypto markets. Metacade launches onto the scene with a phenomenal deal to start off its compelling presale. Play to Earn projects set to dominate the market as we enter an optimistic 2023. The last two years have been a...
Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq ahead of U.S. job report
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and S&P 500 (SPX) stand at their highest levels in the last four months, supported by hopes that Federal Reserve would get less aggressive with U.S. interest rate hikes. Nasdaq Composite (COMP) lost -0.2% last trading week, but even with this loss, Nasdaq is...
