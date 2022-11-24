ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon, PA

butlerradio.com

One Hurt in Muddy Creek Township Crash

One motorist was taken to a local hospital following a two car crash that occurred Friday evening in Muddy Creek Township. According to State Police, 52-year-old Lisa Tylak of Cranberry Township was yielding to traffic on the Interstate 79 on-ramp from Route 422 just before 6:30pm when she was rear ended by a pickup driven by 71-year-old John Nicely of Darlington.
DARLINGTON, PA
erienewsnow.com

Man Wanted on Arrest Warrant for Shooting in Hydetown Parking Lot

Pennsylvania State Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in a shooting in Crawford County this month, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. Matthew Divido, 29, of Tionesta, is wanted on charges including aggravated assault and attempts to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon. It happened Nov....
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Pickup truck crashes into house in New Brighton

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — A Beaver County woman woke up to find a pickup truck in her living room early Monday morning. See the damage: Watch the report in the video above. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near the corner of Route 65 and Third Street in New Brighton.
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Teen Airlifted Following Police Pursuit on Route 66

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say three local teens were rushed to medical facilities after their vehicle crashed as the result of a police pursuit on State Route 66 early Sunday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2003 Chevrolet...
CLARION, PA
butlerradio.com

State Police Investigating Recent Scam

State Police are continuing their investigation into a scam that impacted a local resident earlier this month. Authorities say that they were notified on November 3rd that a 73-year-old Ford City man purchased $660 worth of Target gift cards and gave the gift card information over the phone to an unknown individual who claimed to be with Xfinity.
FORD CITY, PA
WYTV.com

Local county in top 3 statewide in OSHP traffic report

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – While the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) tallied no fatal crashes in the tri-county area over the Thanksgiving weekend, Mahoning County was in the top three in the state for “reported activity.”. OSHP released its holiday weekend statistics Monday, showing that Mahoning County was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
wtae.com

Multiple-vehicle accidents slow traffic on I79 near Wexford

There are currently several multiple-vehicle accidents along I79 in and around the Wexford exit area. Allegheny County 911 reported a truck overturned with several other minor accidents around the overturned truck. There are no reports as of yet on injuries. Fire and EMS units are on the scene currently. Stay...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Prosecutor opposes local cold case killer’s release

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins is once again opposing the release of a woman who was convicted of stabbing her husband to death and setting fire to their Vernon Township trailer that killed her child. Watkins wrote a letter to the Ohio Adult Parole Authority...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Man killed in Thanksgiving Day crash in Sharon identified

A man is dead after a one-car crash in Sharon Thursday morning. According to the release, the vehicle struck a utility pole in the 400 block of West State Street. The driver, 63-year-old Timothy Terpack, was extricated and taken to the hospital where he later died. Mercer County Coroner John...
SHARON, PA
WYTV.com

Road work to limit access to portions of Mill Creek MetroParks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Work to improve and resurface a park drive in Mill Creek MetroParks will begin on Tuesday. The northern section of East Newport Drive between Kreider’s Entrance and Kiwatha Drive will be closed to all vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle traffic. Access to the East Newport Boat Launch and Daffodil Meadow will be prohibited.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

1 killed in crash in Sharon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was killed in a crash Thursday morning in Sharon. A 63-year-old man died in the one-vehicle crash on West State Street around 10 p.m. Police said the driver hit a utility pole.Police are investigating. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. 
SHARON, PA

