Police, ambulance called to Youngstown crash
Crews were at the scene of a crash in Youngstown.
One Hurt in Muddy Creek Township Crash
One motorist was taken to a local hospital following a two car crash that occurred Friday evening in Muddy Creek Township. According to State Police, 52-year-old Lisa Tylak of Cranberry Township was yielding to traffic on the Interstate 79 on-ramp from Route 422 just before 6:30pm when she was rear ended by a pickup driven by 71-year-old John Nicely of Darlington.
Police Searching for Area Man Accused of Shooting Victim with Shotgun in Hydetown
HYDETOWN, Pa. (EYT) – Authorities are searching for an area man accused of shooting a victim in the thigh area with a shotgun in Hydetown Borough on November 19. (Photos courtesy of PA Crime Watch.) According to Corry-based State Police, troopers are searching for 29-year-old Matthew James Divido, of...
Aliquippa Man Charged with DUI After Being Revived With NARCAN on I-376 in Hopewell Township
Story by Beaver County Radio Staff) (Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting Monday morning that they have filed DUI Charges against an Aliquippa man after an incident that took place along Interstate 376 Westbound in Hopewell Twp. on November 5, 2022 at 9:30 PM.
Man Wanted on Arrest Warrant for Shooting in Hydetown Parking Lot
Pennsylvania State Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in a shooting in Crawford County this month, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. Matthew Divido, 29, of Tionesta, is wanted on charges including aggravated assault and attempts to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon. It happened Nov....
Pickup truck crashes into house in New Brighton
NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — A Beaver County woman woke up to find a pickup truck in her living room early Monday morning. See the damage: Watch the report in the video above. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near the corner of Route 65 and Third Street in New Brighton.
Local Teen Airlifted Following Police Pursuit on Route 66
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say three local teens were rushed to medical facilities after their vehicle crashed as the result of a police pursuit on State Route 66 early Sunday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2003 Chevrolet...
Crews battle fire at Warren home
The Warren Fire Department was called out to a structure fire around 10:45 a.m. Monday.
State Police Investigating Recent Scam
State Police are continuing their investigation into a scam that impacted a local resident earlier this month. Authorities say that they were notified on November 3rd that a 73-year-old Ford City man purchased $660 worth of Target gift cards and gave the gift card information over the phone to an unknown individual who claimed to be with Xfinity.
EMS driver dies after ambulance crashes in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: The EMS driver has died. Three people were sent to hospitals after a crash involving an ambulance in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh police said the driver of a Penn Hills ambulance went into cardiac arrest. He was sent to the hospital and was considered to be in life-threatening condition.
Finding Amy Hambrick: Woman’s discovery of bones kicks off Youngstown investigation
To take a look at that behind-the-scenes work, Simon agreed to allow a reporter to be on call with detectives, from the time they are called out until the case goes as far as it can. The first case in this series was the Aug. 25 discovery of an almost complete set of human remains that turned out to belong to Amy Hambrick, 29, who went missing in November 2017.
Local county in top 3 statewide in OSHP traffic report
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – While the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) tallied no fatal crashes in the tri-county area over the Thanksgiving weekend, Mahoning County was in the top three in the state for “reported activity.”. OSHP released its holiday weekend statistics Monday, showing that Mahoning County was...
Multiple-vehicle accidents slow traffic on I79 near Wexford
There are currently several multiple-vehicle accidents along I79 in and around the Wexford exit area. Allegheny County 911 reported a truck overturned with several other minor accidents around the overturned truck. There are no reports as of yet on injuries. Fire and EMS units are on the scene currently. Stay...
Prosecutor opposes local cold case killer’s release
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins is once again opposing the release of a woman who was convicted of stabbing her husband to death and setting fire to their Vernon Township trailer that killed her child. Watkins wrote a letter to the Ohio Adult Parole Authority...
Youngstown road reopened after 2-car crash
A major road was blocked -- but is now open -- after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
Car found abandoned, wrecked in New Kensington was stolen
New Kensington police are investigating after a stolen car was found abandoned early Friday after being crashed along Freeport Road. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. in the 2300 block of Freeport Road, across from Mary Queen of Apostles School, fire Chief Ed Saliba Jr. said. A Dodge...
Man killed in Thanksgiving Day crash in Sharon identified
A man is dead after a one-car crash in Sharon Thursday morning. According to the release, the vehicle struck a utility pole in the 400 block of West State Street. The driver, 63-year-old Timothy Terpack, was extricated and taken to the hospital where he later died. Mercer County Coroner John...
Man Charged With Strangulation Following Domestic Dispute in Oil City Faces Hearing on Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a 31-year-old Allegheny County man accused of strangulation following an apparent domestic dispute in Oil City is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 31-year-old John Kwame Simmons, of McKees Rocks, Allegheny County, is scheduled for...
Road work to limit access to portions of Mill Creek MetroParks
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Work to improve and resurface a park drive in Mill Creek MetroParks will begin on Tuesday. The northern section of East Newport Drive between Kreider’s Entrance and Kiwatha Drive will be closed to all vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle traffic. Access to the East Newport Boat Launch and Daffodil Meadow will be prohibited.
1 killed in crash in Sharon
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was killed in a crash Thursday morning in Sharon. A 63-year-old man died in the one-vehicle crash on West State Street around 10 p.m. Police said the driver hit a utility pole.Police are investigating. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
