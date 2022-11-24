D.H. Conley’s boys’ basketball team came into this week’s action in search of its first win of the season after a pair of two-point losses. Hosting Hunt on Monday night, the Vikings appeared on the verge of another narrow defeat after squandering a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. Trailing in the final minute, Conley closed on a 7-2 run to secure a 50-47 victory to move to 1-2 on...

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 35 MINUTES AGO