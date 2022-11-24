GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An area of high pressure over Eastern NC is going to give us another full day of sunshine and light northerly breezes. The sunglasses, shirts, sweaters and a light jacket may be needed as temperatures for tonight and into early Tuesday morning dip into the lower 40s. Eventually radiational heating will allow for most spots to briefly warm into the lower 60s later in the afternoon. The same ridge of high pressure, giving us the nice weather will hold off most of the severe weather forecast to develop across the mid-south and Gulf Coast states.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO