WITN
ENC businesses are trying to inspire people to shop local
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This holiday season shoppers are looking for the best deals, and local businesses say they are looking to be unique from big box companies. Deborah Lane is in town for a doctor’s appointment but wanted to come to see some in-store deals for herself. “Right...
Boxes for Bellies giving out over 900 meals for kids
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A local restaurant is hoping to give back to kids in need this holiday season, but they need help from the community. The Grazing Tray in Jacksonville is partnering with the CHEW program to give out meals to over 900 children in Onslow County. Last year, during their “Boxes for Bellies” […]
Jacksonville Police Holiday Shopping Task Force returns
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Holiday Shopping Task Force has returned for the holiday season and will continue through Dec. 31. The Holiday Task Force is a proactive approach to deter crime and keep shoppers safe. It is made up of teams of officers patrolling shopping areas. The officers will be on foot […]
cbs17
How first responders can get a free Thanksgiving meal Sunday in Halifax County
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — First responders can get a free Thanksgiving meal on Sunday in Rocky Mount, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. It comes after many of them had to work on holiday and possibly miss dinner with their families to serve the community. Bethel...
Motorcyclists ride to raise money for Kinston children’s home
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Close to 500 motorcyclists hit the road on Saturday for the 30th annual Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home Toy Run. Every year, bikers from all over come together and help raise money through a ride. Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home is a place for young people who come from broken and wayward […]
WITN
Holiday Air Show returns to New Bern for third straight year
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The skies in one Eastern Carolina city will be filled with planes this weekend. For the third year in a row, the City of New Bern is partnering with Wendy and Buddy Stallings to bring the AeroShell Aerobatic Team to New Bern. The holiday air...
WITN
SBA stops by PCC to offer tips to small business owners
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We often hear it said that small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy. Not only that, but we see them give back to the communities they’re in, too. But who’s there for them? The Small Business Administration is one of those resources. Representatives stopped...
WITN
Pitt Community College hosts small business town hall
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An event here in the East will spend the day focusing on giving small businesses the tools to be successful. The U.S. Small Business Administration is hosting a small business town hall today at Pitt Community College. The event allows small business owners to connect with...
WITN
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Clear skies tonight, Sunny for tomorrow
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An area of high pressure over Eastern NC is going to give us another full day of sunshine and light northerly breezes. The sunglasses, shirts, sweaters and a light jacket may be needed as temperatures for tonight and into early Tuesday morning dip into the lower 40s. Eventually radiational heating will allow for most spots to briefly warm into the lower 60s later in the afternoon. The same ridge of high pressure, giving us the nice weather will hold off most of the severe weather forecast to develop across the mid-south and Gulf Coast states.
neusenews.com
Contained fire gets away from homeowner in Deep Run
Local first responders arrived at 2067 Liddell Road in Deep Run after a reported explosion. Homeowners stated they were burning in a burn barrel. Fire escaped the barrel and caught the building in the back on fire. The explosion was said to be a tire. Southwood and Deep Run Fire departments were on scene.
Black Friday shooting: 2 shot inside North Carolina mall
Two men have been hospitalized after being shot inside a North Carolina mall on Black Friday. WITN reports the two males were shot near the American Eagle store inside the Greenville Mall around 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to Greenville Police. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries. The mall, located in Greenville,...
WNCT
Two men shot, taken to hospital in incident at Greenville Mall
Greenville police were on the scene after two men were shot inside Greenville Mall on Friday. WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on the shooting and the latest on the investigation. Two men shot, taken to hospital in incident at Greenville …. Greenville police were on the scene after two...
WNCT
Greene Central High School student killed in weekend crash
Greene Central High School in Snow Hill is mourning the loss of one of their students. Greene Central High School student killed in weekend …. Greene Central High School in Snow Hill is mourning the loss of one of their students. Kinston family seeks help after house fire. A Kinston...
WITN
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Skies clear Saturday before more rain arrives Sunday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Saturday morning started off on a wonderful picturesque environment as sunny conditions paired with high thin clouds gave way to fantastic sunrises earlier this morning. The calm breezes and clear skies will prevail throughout today as an area of high pressure builds in from the south.
wcti12.com
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Greenville Mall Shooting
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Police said the man suspected of shooting two people after an altercation at the Greenville Mall on Friday was taken into custody this evening, Monday, November 28. De'quazious Isaiah Pollard, 19, of 411 Winslow Pointe Drive, has been charged with two counts of Attempted First...
Two men shot at North Carolina mall
Police were on the scene after two men were shot inside a mall in Greenville, North Carolina on Friday.
Local horse therapy farm asking community for help with move to new location
TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A horse therapy farm in Eastern North Carolina is looking for the community’s help to move to a new location. Trail of Faith Farms recently launched a fundraiser ahead of GivingTuesday to help them get everything they need before they move. The horses on the farm provide therapeutic services to veterans, […]
This Is the Oldest House in North Carolina
Lane HousePhoto byLane House (Edenton, North Carolina)/ Wikipedia. Lane House is a historic house in Edenton, North Carolina that has been identified as the oldest house in the state by dendrochronology.
WITN
Missing Greenville woman may be without medication
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
wcti12.com
Two people injured in Sunday shooting in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, at approximately 1:30 AM, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival, officers were met with a large crowd that was present for a party.
