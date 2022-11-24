ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

A Complete Beginner's Guide to Film Photography

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Film is something every photographer wants to try out at some point, but it can be daunting. There are so many bodies and film to choose from, and beginners may be overwhelmed with no auto-exposure or autofocus options. But if you're confident in manually shooting and are up for the challenge, here is our complete guide for getting started with film photography.
knowtechie.com

How to fix black screen on iPhone [step by step]

A black screen on a device is one of the common failures encountered with most electronics. The iPhone is no exception, even though it is recognized as a very durable smartphone. Let’s see if the most common problems reported by most iPhone users are the same as the ones you...
makeuseof.com

What Is a Mechanical Keyboard Group Buy and How Do They Work?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A mechanical keyboard is a keyboard with spring-activated switches underneath each key. Mechanical keyboards are increasingly popular because it allows you to type faster and enjoy better typing accuracy.
techaiapp.com

7 Tips to Boost Your Android Phone’s Performance

If your phone’s performance starts to get noticeably slow, your patience will definitely get tested. It could get quite irritating when your phone takes forever to load apps or even unlock when you type in your password. Here are some tips to boost your phone’s performance. 1. Uninstall...
Fstoppers

How to Use Exposure Bracketing for Better Images

Camera sensors have become remarkably capable in recent years, able to capture scenes with wide dynamic range that would have been impossible for older models to handle. Nonetheless, there are still scenarios that exceed the abilities of even the best sensors. So, what do you do in those situations? Exposure bracketing is a powerful technique, and this helpful video tutorial will show you how to use it to improve your images.
TechCrunch

V7 snaps up $33M to automate training data for computer vision AI models

That’s given rise to a wave of startups aiming to speed up that process. In the latest development, V7 Labs, which has built tech to automate notations and other categorizing of data needed for AI training models, has raised $33 million in funding after seeing strong demand for its services.
The Windows Club

How to use the TEXTSPLIT() function in Excel

This post explains how to use the new TEXTSPLIT() function in Excel on a Windows PC. TEXTSPLIT() is a Text function in Excel. The purpose of this function is to split a given text string on the basis of one or more delimiters. The text is split into a dynamic array and the array values automatically spill into multiple cells across columns and/or rows. This is a useful function to split text strings that contain multiple spaces, commas, or a mix of different delimiters.
makeuseof.com

How to Install Docker Compose on Linux

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Docker and Docker Compose are staples for the Linux self-hosting community, allowing easy installation of the apps which can run your sites and services. Stable versions of both Docker and Docker Compose are simple to install. Here's how to install them on any Linux platform.
makeuseof.com

The 5 Best Apps for Visual Time Management

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Time management can be a difficult task to pull off. Viewing events as plain boxes on a grid-like calendar can be a dull way of going about things, and isn't for everyone. These applications give you insightful views of your time management habits, bundled with visual statistics, so you can better understand how you spend your time.
makeuseof.com

How to Make the Windows 11 Start Menu and Taskbar Look Like ChromeOS With Start11

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. With its clean lines, soft rounded edges, and no-nonsense business aesthetic, Windows 11 is one of Microsoft's better-looking operating systems. Despite this, and the fact that there is probably a whole team of engineers dedicated to making it look the best it can, it can still feel a little drab.
knowtechie.com

How to turn off Dynamic Island animations on iPhone

Apple’s Dynamic Island — an on-screen overlay that hides your phone’s front camera hardware — is currently unique to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The pill-shaped box shows alerts and information about in-progress activities, such as phone calls, on your device. Dynamic Island is...
makeuseof.com

Livestreaming Glossary: 40+ Terms Defined

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Livestreaming is a popular way to share content over the internet. Whether it's game walkthroughs, educational how-tos, or talk shows, there's a vast community of streamers to explore. Many streamers even make a living out of it, generating a large and regular audience, though success won't come overnight.
Fstoppers

Turn Your iPhone Into a Powerful On-Camera Monitor With This Tool

On-camera monitors are an essential tool for anyone doing video work, but a proper display is often quite expensive. Modern iPhones and iPads have spectacular screens, however, and in those displays are a ton of potential for filmmakers. The Accsoon SeeMo acts as a go-between for your camera and iPhone or iPad, allowing you to feed it an HDMI signal from your camera and use it as an on-camera monitor. How does it perform in practice? This great video review takes a look.
makeuseof.com

iPad (9th Generation) vs. iPad (10th Generation): Do You Need the Newest iPad?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Apple has been pretty consistent in updating its entry-level iPad every year. The update typically consists of a minor spec bump while maintaining the same price.

Comments / 0

Community Policy