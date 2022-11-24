Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
‘Homeless and hated’: LIFEworks Project offers hand, dignity to unsheltered population
The LIFEworks Project advocates for those who need assistance to live a better life, and among those they’ve worked to support are the homeless and those without transportation in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County. The organization launched a HUGS (hats, underwear, gloves and socks) initiative in the region this...
NBC 29 News
Amtrak Train Station decorated for the holidays
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three local garden clubs are decorating Charlottesville’s Amtrak Train Station. The Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and Rivanna garden clubs came together Monday, November 28, to spread some holiday cheer. Volunteers decked the station with fresh-cut greenery, ribbons, and a fully decorated tree. “We thought, especially with...
NBC 29 News
Magic on the Mall: Where to find cancellation information
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday season is underway, and Magic on the Mall is offering a variety of ways to celebrate for free in Charlottesville. Unfortunately, the rainy weather Sunday, November 27, caused a few activities to be canceled. “If it looks like it’s going to be bad weather...
NBC 29 News
Elves in Cville Scavenger Hunt on the Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some businesses on the Downtown Mall are teaming up to create a scavenger hunt for the family. Elves in Cville is giving people a chance to win prizes this holiday season. “So, there are participating stores, and you can stop by Charlottesville Insider, I believe, to...
NBC 29 News
First holiday market in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Charlottesville City Market turned into the first holiday market of the season, bringing together dozens of vendors. Every holiday season, the market adds more festive vendors with Christmas themed goods. Many vendors say this is the time of year where they...
NBC 29 News
Waynesboro supports newest store that helps human trafficking survivors
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - It’s official: Magnolia Rose store is officially open for business. From plants to pop-ups, shoppers are loving the store’s purpose to continue chiming in against all kinds of human trafficking. “I think it’s needed, and I hope it brings positive attention to the issue...
WSET
'My heart is with you': Va. leaders remember shooting victims amid Thanksgiving season
(WSET) — On Thanksgiving, many Virginians are turning their thoughts to what they're thankful for and spending time with family, but Virginia leaders are recognizing that recent gun violence in the state and country has destroyed the happiness of many others. On Thanksgiving eve, Senator Mark Warner took to...
NBC 29 News
Gas prices in Virginia slowly trending downwards
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s still not a big bargain, but gas prices in Virginia are slowly trending downwards. AAA reports gas prices have fallen by $0.07 in the past week. Across the commonwealth, the average price per gallon is $3.35. Around Albemarle County and Charlottesville, you’ll pay about...
NBC 29 News
UVA Strong T-shirts available now
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Strong t-shirts are available at the UVA bookstore and online. 100% of the proceeds from these shirts go to the families of the shooting victims through the UVA Strong Fund. James Dowell works at UVA and bought a few shirts. “I think it’s affected everyone....
Entire Virginia team to be at funerals of 3 teammates
The entire Virginia football team will be at the funerals of D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr., beginning with Perry's Saturday in Miami.
NBC 29 News
More affordable housing coming to Albemarle Co. in 2023
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - More affordable housing is coming to the Charlottesville area. “I don’t think I’ve come across a community yet that doesn’t need affordable housing or doesn’t need more affordable housing,” Julie Anderson with Virginia Supportive Housing said. The Premier Circle Shelter...
After tragedy, this UVA fund is helping students get back on their feet
The UVA Alumni Association has created a support fund to assist the survivors, victims' families, and student community following the shooting that claimed the lives of 3 UVA football players.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville restaurants see increase in Thanksgiving orders
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some restaurants say they’re seeing an uptick in Thanksgiving orders for several reasons: A combination of the ease of online ordering, more options, and bigger family gatherings. “It’s been really, really good. A lot busier than last year. You know, we started doing online orders,...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville releases names of police chief candidates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is one step closer to getting a permanent chief of police. The city has been without a permanent police chief for more than a year now. “We want somebody who is familiar with and ready to implement the 21st Century Policing Rules and Guidelines of...
NBC 29 News
You gotta love it !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll squeeze one more outstanding day before changes arrive Sunday. Sunshine will boost temperatures into the 60s again today. Meanwhile, we are tracking a storm system to our southwest. Clouds will begin to thicken tonight. Sunday will feature rain for the first half of the day. Conditions will gradually improve later Sunday. Sunshine will return next week with high temperatures closer to normal. Have a great and safe holiday weekend !
cbs19news
CPD formally announces police chief candidates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department has formally announced the police chief candidates. The city started the selection process in August by working with executive recruitment firm Polihire to perform a nationwide search for candidates. The three final candidates include current interim Chief Latroy A. "Tito" Durrette,...
Alert Issued For Vulnerable Senior Reported Missing In Virginia
An alert has been issued by police in the region as they attempt to locate a possibly vulnerable senior who has been reported missing by concerned friends and family members. Bobbie Franklin Napier, 85, is the subject of a “Senior Alert Activation” by Virginia State Police as they attempt to locate him after being reported missing at approximately noon on Sunday, Nov. 27 on Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston.
Entire Virginia team to attend three memorial services
The entire Virginia football team will attend all three memorials for their fallen teammates. Following a funeral service Saturday for
WHSV
Augusta County couple recovers together after motorcycle accident
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Andrew and Kristy Mackenzie met in 1984. “Oh gosh, When I saw him I just had this feeling. The way he looked at me and the way I looked at him, it was just amazing,” Kristy Mackenzie explained. By 1985 they were married. Over...
Virginia man killed, two women injured in tractor-trailer crash in Shenandoah County
Police said the impact caused the tractor-trailer to run off the left side of the road and overturn in the median. The Honda was reportedly pushed to the right side of the road and into a guardrail.
