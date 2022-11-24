ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Amtrak Train Station decorated for the holidays

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three local garden clubs are decorating Charlottesville’s Amtrak Train Station. The Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and Rivanna garden clubs came together Monday, November 28, to spread some holiday cheer. Volunteers decked the station with fresh-cut greenery, ribbons, and a fully decorated tree. “We thought, especially with...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Magic on the Mall: Where to find cancellation information

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday season is underway, and Magic on the Mall is offering a variety of ways to celebrate for free in Charlottesville. Unfortunately, the rainy weather Sunday, November 27, caused a few activities to be canceled. “If it looks like it’s going to be bad weather...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Elves in Cville Scavenger Hunt on the Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some businesses on the Downtown Mall are teaming up to create a scavenger hunt for the family. Elves in Cville is giving people a chance to win prizes this holiday season. “So, there are participating stores, and you can stop by Charlottesville Insider, I believe, to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
First holiday market in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Charlottesville City Market turned into the first holiday market of the season, bringing together dozens of vendors. Every holiday season, the market adds more festive vendors with Christmas themed goods. Many vendors say this is the time of year where they...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Waynesboro supports newest store that helps human trafficking survivors

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - It’s official: Magnolia Rose store is officially open for business. From plants to pop-ups, shoppers are loving the store’s purpose to continue chiming in against all kinds of human trafficking. “I think it’s needed, and I hope it brings positive attention to the issue...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Gas prices in Virginia slowly trending downwards

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s still not a big bargain, but gas prices in Virginia are slowly trending downwards. AAA reports gas prices have fallen by $0.07 in the past week. Across the commonwealth, the average price per gallon is $3.35. Around Albemarle County and Charlottesville, you’ll pay about...
VIRGINIA STATE
UVA Strong T-shirts available now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Strong t-shirts are available at the UVA bookstore and online. 100% of the proceeds from these shirts go to the families of the shooting victims through the UVA Strong Fund. James Dowell works at UVA and bought a few shirts. “I think it’s affected everyone....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
More affordable housing coming to Albemarle Co. in 2023

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - More affordable housing is coming to the Charlottesville area. “I don’t think I’ve come across a community yet that doesn’t need affordable housing or doesn’t need more affordable housing,” Julie Anderson with Virginia Supportive Housing said. The Premier Circle Shelter...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Charlottesville restaurants see increase in Thanksgiving orders

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some restaurants say they’re seeing an uptick in Thanksgiving orders for several reasons: A combination of the ease of online ordering, more options, and bigger family gatherings. “It’s been really, really good. A lot busier than last year. You know, we started doing online orders,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Charlottesville releases names of police chief candidates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is one step closer to getting a permanent chief of police. The city has been without a permanent police chief for more than a year now. “We want somebody who is familiar with and ready to implement the 21st Century Policing Rules and Guidelines of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
You gotta love it !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll squeeze one more outstanding day before changes arrive Sunday. Sunshine will boost temperatures into the 60s again today. Meanwhile, we are tracking a storm system to our southwest. Clouds will begin to thicken tonight. Sunday will feature rain for the first half of the day. Conditions will gradually improve later Sunday. Sunshine will return next week with high temperatures closer to normal. Have a great and safe holiday weekend !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
CPD formally announces police chief candidates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department has formally announced the police chief candidates. The city started the selection process in August by working with executive recruitment firm Polihire to perform a nationwide search for candidates. The three final candidates include current interim Chief Latroy A. "Tito" Durrette,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Alert Issued For Vulnerable Senior Reported Missing In Virginia

An alert has been issued by police in the region as they attempt to locate a possibly vulnerable senior who has been reported missing by concerned friends and family members. Bobbie Franklin Napier, 85, is the subject of a “Senior Alert Activation” by Virginia State Police as they attempt to locate him after being reported missing at approximately noon on Sunday, Nov. 27 on Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston.
LOVINGSTON, VA

