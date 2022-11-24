Read full article on original website
A $1,000 Investment In Apple Just After Thanksgiving Could Be Worth This Much By The End Of The Year
Apple, Inc.’s AAPL stock is down about 16.1% in the year-to-date period. The decline is almost in line with the performance of the broader market, with the S&P 500 Index down about 15.5% during the period. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has plunged a steeper 28.2% during the period.
Walmart, Costco Are Black Friday Winners While Target Sees Light In-Store Traffic
Inflation has weighed on consumer discretionary spending in recent quarters. Rising prices may create an opportunity for discount retailers to gain market share this holiday shopping season, according to Bank of America analyst Robert Ohmes. The Numbers: Consumers spent a record $9.12 billion online on Black Friday this year, according...
Post-Holiday Jitters From China Rattle Market Early On—Fed Speakers, Key Data Could Contribute Later
(Monday Market Open) Critical data resumes this week amid mounting concerns about China and sliding energy prices. Volatility jumped early Monday, so be prepared to hit the ground running if you’re trading. Things could move fast. By now, Q3 earnings are mostly over, so key economic reports and geopolitics...
It's Cyber Monday: These 2 Mall REITs Are Offering Investors Better Than Average Yields
Using data gathered from Sept. 30, 2019, SP Global reported that over a 10-year period, real estate investment trusts (REITs) dealing with the retail industry had an average annual return of 10.1%. Not only do retail REITs perform well over the long term, they also boast a five-year average dividend yield of 4.2%.
Barclays Says 'The Worst Is Yet To Come' For Beyond Meat And Tyson Foods As Inflation Takes A Bite Out Of Profits
Barclays downgraded Beyond Meat and Tyson Foods to Underweight and cut price targets. "Consumers globally are tightening their wallets, and we are seeing U.S. consumers trading down to cheaper beef and chicken cuts." Barclays analysts expect protein sales to be impacted by rising prices for years to come, hence the...
A Railroad Stoppage Before Christmas Could Cause Over $2 Billion In Economic Damage, Driving Inflation Even Higher
In September, the nation's largest rail unions began negotiating with rail companies to establish better schedules, more pay and paid sick time for its track maintenance workers. Now, four out of the 12 rail unions are yet to ratify the tentative agreements, as SMART - Transportation Division (SMART-TD), one of...
Dogecoin Consolidates Recent 50% Surge: Is The Crypto Preparing For Another Leap Higher?
Dogecoin DOGE/USD was consolidating during Monday’s 24-hour trading session after surging over 50% between Nov. 21 and Sunday to reach a high of $0.107. The consolidation was taking place within an inside bar pattern, which saw Dogecoin trading down about 4% from the Sunday session’s closing price. An...
Dogecoin Surges Over 10 Cents — What's Next For The Memecoin?
At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.1035, a 28% jump in the last seven days. Dogecoin is still way off its all-time high of $0.737567, reached on May 8, 2021,. Cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD is soaring on Sunday. After rallying over 9% on Saturday, it traded above the 10-cent level on Sunday.
Shopify Impresses Most Analysts With Black Friday Sales
Baird analyst Colin Sebastian reiterated Outperform on Shopify Inc SHOP with a $50 price target. Sebastian tracked sales volumes on Shopify's platform over the holiday weekend through Cyber Monday as part of his annual "Turkey Five" e-commerce updates. Along with a stronger-than-expected weekend for e-commerce, he estimated mid-teens GMV growth...
Wynn Resorts Technical Levels To Watch As Casino Stock Rallies Off Macau News
It was not all bad news for all stocks on Monday morning. One issue that is having a good day is Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN, and it's even one that has exposure to China. The catalysts for the rally and the corresponding price action make Wynn Resorts the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day.
Follow The Ladies: These Stocks Cater To Women And Hit All-Time Highs As Stock Market Swoons
Every stock picker wants to find the next Apple Inc AAPL or Amazon.com Inc AMZN – sexy tech stocks with tremendous growth potential. But, this year, some of the most attractive stocks are the companies helping their customers feel more attractive. e.l.f Beauty ELF and Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA...
A Quick Look at a Busy Week
Before we get into the week ahead, I want to point to the widespread ripple effect we’re seeing this Monday morning as protests in China, the most widespread in 30 years, have markets on edge. People are taking to the streets to express their frustration and anger toward the zero-tolerance COVID policies the country has imposed. We’ve got U.S. and global indices lower, which I guess one can understand when you consider the rally we saw in October was largely tied to expectations we’d see the extreme COVID measures ease—apparently not, with record cases reported last week. The events over the weekend have crude oil futures lower to 73.60, levels not seen in nearly a year as demand concerns sweep across markets.
Fed's Bullard Says Central Bank Needs To Hike Rates Quite A Bit: 'Sooner Is Better'
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Monday the central bank needs to hike interest rates quite a bit going further and hold them there throughout 2023 and into the year after to rein in inflation and bring it back towards the 2% goal, according to an interview with Market Watch.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Which Cannabis Stock Is A Better Buy? Analyst's Thoughts Post Q3 Earnings
Third quarter earnings season is slowly wrapping up and analysts are tweaking their ratings accordingly. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic kicked off the week by taking a closer look at two cannabis stocks. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc CBWTF. The analyst retained a 'Neutral' rating on the company's stock while lowering...
Jim Cramer Says Strong Labor Report Could Prompt Fed Heads To Start Talking About Enormous Rate Hikes
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer said on Monday that a strong labor report could lead the Federal Reserve to start talking about enormous rate hikes, according to CNBC. “We need to see the unemployment rate go higher, while wages remain stable and we get meaningful lay-offs in some industries. If that doesn’t happen, if the numbers are truly strong, then the Fed heads will come out of the woodwork and start talking about how we need more enormous rate hikes,” he said according to the report.
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
XS Financial's Q3 Report Shows Consistent Growth With 108% YoY Increase In Revenue
XS Financial Inc. XSF XSHLF, a specialty finance company providing CAPEX and equipment financing solutions to US cannabis companies reported its financial results late Monday for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. "During the third quarter, we achieved significant operational milestones, including record revenue, increased monthly recurring payments to...
What Does Estee Lauder Cos' Debt Look Like?
Over the past three months, shares of Estee Lauder Cos Inc. EL decreased by 13.49%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Estee Lauder Cos has.
Dow Tumbles Over 200 Points; Axsome Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 200 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.71% to 34,101.97 while the NASDAQ fell 0.68% to 11,150.44. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.78% to 3,994.83. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares rose by...
