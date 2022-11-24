Before we get into the week ahead, I want to point to the widespread ripple effect we’re seeing this Monday morning as protests in China, the most widespread in 30 years, have markets on edge. People are taking to the streets to express their frustration and anger toward the zero-tolerance COVID policies the country has imposed. We’ve got U.S. and global indices lower, which I guess one can understand when you consider the rally we saw in October was largely tied to expectations we’d see the extreme COVID measures ease—apparently not, with record cases reported last week. The events over the weekend have crude oil futures lower to 73.60, levels not seen in nearly a year as demand concerns sweep across markets.

