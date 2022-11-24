ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart, Costco Are Black Friday Winners While Target Sees Light In-Store Traffic

Inflation has weighed on consumer discretionary spending in recent quarters. Rising prices may create an opportunity for discount retailers to gain market share this holiday shopping season, according to Bank of America analyst Robert Ohmes. The Numbers: Consumers spent a record $9.12 billion online on Black Friday this year, according...
Dogecoin Surges Over 10 Cents — What's Next For The Memecoin?

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.1035, a 28% jump in the last seven days. Dogecoin is still way off its all-time high of $0.737567, reached on May 8, 2021,. Cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD is soaring on Sunday. After rallying over 9% on Saturday, it traded above the 10-cent level on Sunday.
Shopify Impresses Most Analysts With Black Friday Sales

Baird analyst Colin Sebastian reiterated Outperform on Shopify Inc SHOP with a $50 price target. Sebastian tracked sales volumes on Shopify's platform over the holiday weekend through Cyber Monday as part of his annual "Turkey Five" e-commerce updates. Along with a stronger-than-expected weekend for e-commerce, he estimated mid-teens GMV growth...
Wynn Resorts Technical Levels To Watch As Casino Stock Rallies Off Macau News

It was not all bad news for all stocks on Monday morning. One issue that is having a good day is Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN, and it's even one that has exposure to China. The catalysts for the rally and the corresponding price action make Wynn Resorts the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day.
A Quick Look at a Busy Week

Before we get into the week ahead, I want to point to the widespread ripple effect we’re seeing this Monday morning as protests in China, the most widespread in 30 years, have markets on edge. People are taking to the streets to express their frustration and anger toward the zero-tolerance COVID policies the country has imposed. We’ve got U.S. and global indices lower, which I guess one can understand when you consider the rally we saw in October was largely tied to expectations we’d see the extreme COVID measures ease—apparently not, with record cases reported last week. The events over the weekend have crude oil futures lower to 73.60, levels not seen in nearly a year as demand concerns sweep across markets.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Jim Cramer Says Strong Labor Report Could Prompt Fed Heads To Start Talking About Enormous Rate Hikes

Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer said on Monday that a strong labor report could lead the Federal Reserve to start talking about enormous rate hikes, according to CNBC. “We need to see the unemployment rate go higher, while wages remain stable and we get meaningful lay-offs in some industries. If that doesn’t happen, if the numbers are truly strong, then the Fed heads will come out of the woodwork and start talking about how we need more enormous rate hikes,” he said according to the report.
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
XS Financial's Q3 Report Shows Consistent Growth With 108% YoY Increase In Revenue

XS Financial Inc. XSF XSHLF, a specialty finance company providing CAPEX and equipment financing solutions to US cannabis companies reported its financial results late Monday for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. "During the third quarter, we achieved significant operational milestones, including record revenue, increased monthly recurring payments to...
What Does Estee Lauder Cos' Debt Look Like?

Over the past three months, shares of Estee Lauder Cos Inc. EL decreased by 13.49%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Estee Lauder Cos has.
Dow Tumbles Over 200 Points; Axsome Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 200 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.71% to 34,101.97 while the NASDAQ fell 0.68% to 11,150.44. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.78% to 3,994.83. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares rose by...
